South Carolina’s GG Jackson slides in NBA Draft but finally hears name called

Former South Carolina forward GG Jackson is headed to the NBA.

The Memphis Grizzlies drafted Jackson just after midnight in the second round and 45th overall in Thursday night’s 2023 NBA Draft, marking the end of the Gregory “GG” Jackson II era in South Carolina. Jackson celebrated the selection in a draft party event at Williams-Brice Stadium, surrounded by family, friends and members of the USC program.

Jackson, 18, is the first underclassman drafted in program history and the first NBA Draft pick for the program since the Milwaukee Bucks selected Sindarius Thornwell in the second round (48th overall) in 2017. (The Bucks traded Thornwell’s draft rights to the Los Angeles Clippers.)

USC’s last first-round pick was Renaldo Balkman, a 20th overall pick by the New York Knicks in 2006.

Once thought of as a potential lottery pick, Jackson played just one season for the Gamecocks but represented a monumental win for first-year head coach Lamont Paris on the recruiting trail. The Ridge View High star initially committed to the University of North Carolina as the top prospect in the 2024 class but reclassified and opted to play for the hometown Gamecocks instead.

Opening the season as a 17-year-old, Jackson showcased both tantalizing upside and frustrating rawness in an up-and-down 2022-23 season. Jackson led the Gamecocks with 15.4 points per game, shooting 38% from the field, 32% from the 3-point line and finishing second on the team with 5.9 rebounds per game.

Though he showed a natural scoring touch and an ability to create his own looks, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound wing had issues with decision-making and lacked defensive intensity at times.

There were several instances during the 2022-23 season when Paris and his coaching staff expressed frustration with Jackson not hustling down the court. Body language was an issue that popped, and the Gamecocks briefly benched Jackson after he complained in a social media post about not getting the ball.

Still, some of Jackson’s brightest moments came in USC’s biggest games, like his 24-point showing against Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament or his 19-point effort in USC’s overtime loss to No. 1 Alabama.

The volatile nature of Jackson’s freshman season led to a slip in draft stock, with NBA scouts raising questions about his maturity. Because he reclassified, Jackson was the youngest Division I player in the country last season, and he’ll be a developmental prospect — with tremendous upside — in the NBA.

GG Jackson just got a phone call…. the room is going wild. pic.twitter.com/hirdcxUdrj — Michael Lananna (@mlananna) June 23, 2023

South Carolina NBA Draft picks

Here’s a look at former Gamecocks who have been picked in the first and second rounds of the NBA Draft, ranked by highest pick: