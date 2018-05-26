South Carolina gets commitment from 5-star DE Zacch Pickens

Will Muschamp has secured the commitment of his first five-star recruit at South Carolina.

Five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens — the nation's No. 1 strong-side defensive, No. 1 player in the state of South Carolina and No. 14 overall player, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings — committed to the Gamecocks on Friday after his spring game, via the Greenville News (Greenville, S.C.). He also considered Clemson.

"It just felt like home. They treated me really well. I just really loved it (in Columbia)," Pickens told the Greenville News, adding Muschamp's reputation as a defensive coach, plus South Carolina's business school, helped sway his decision.

With his commitment, South Carolina now has the nation's seventh-ranked recruiting class in 2019, and fourth in the SEC. Perhaps more impressively, the commitment of the 6-4, 268-pound Pickens gives the Gamecocks their highest-rated recruit since Jadeveon Clowney in 2011.

No pressure.