South Carolina football lands three-star, versatile safety from Georgia

South Carolina football continued to add pieces for the Class of 2023.

Putnam County (Ga.) safety Jalon Kilgore committed to Shane Beamer on Wednesday evening in a ceremony held at New Life Outreach Christian Center where Kilgore’s dad is a pastor.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Kilgore is the sixth USC commit for Class of 2023 and third defensive back.

Kilgore picked the Gamecocks over Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma and Tennessee Tech. Those were his final five schools he released on Sunday. Kilgore’s brother is going to be a freshman at Tennessee Tech.

Kilgore took his official visit to USC this weekend after going to Oklahoma the week before.

247Sports ranks Kilgore as a three-star prospect and top 30 safety in the country for the Class of 2023.

Last season, Kilgore led the team with 88 tackles, eight passes defensed and four caused fumbles. He also saw time on offense, catching 37 passes for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Gamecocks 2023 Commits

OL Trovoughn Baugh, Pace Academy (Ga.)

TE Connor Cox, The Bolles School (Fla.)

WR Kelton Henderson, Lehigh Acres (Fla.)

S Jalon Kilgore, Putnam County (Ga.)

S Zahbari Sandy, St John’s, Washington (DC)

S Cam Upshaw, Taylor County (Fla.)