South Carolina football’s Jalen Brooks drafted, headed to Dallas Cowboys

Another Gamecock has been selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks in the seventh round Saturday at No. 244 overall. He was the fifth former USC player taken in this year’s draft.

Brooks’ career at South Carolina wasn’t exactly straightforward. He was limited to just six games in 2020 as USC worked through some red tape regarding his eligibility following a transfer from Wingate.

The Hickory Ridge High (North Carolina) product was also away from the team for the final seven games of the 2021 season due to undisclosed reasons. No reasoning for his absence was ever made public and he rejoined the team over the summer of 2022.

Brooks finished this past season as South Carolina’s second-leading receiver behind Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr., recording 33 receptions for 504 yards and one touchdown in 12 games played.

“Brooks is a physical route runner who uses his strength and body position to gain late separation. He has long arms, high-points the ball and excels at winning contested balls. Brooks is a strong runner after the catch and will break some tackle,” ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote of Brooks.

South Carolina players in 2023 NFL draft

CB Cam Smith — Second round, No. 51 overall (Miami Dolphins)

DT Zacch Pickens — Third round, No. 64 overall (Chicago Bears)

CB Darius Rush — Fifth round, No. 138 overall (Indianapolis Colts)

OL Jovaughn Gwyn — Seventh round, No. 225 overall (Atlanta Falcons)

WR Jalen Brooks — Seventh round, No. 244 overall (Dallas Cowboys)