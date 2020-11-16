Report: South Carolina fires Will Muschamp after 2-5 start

South Carolina is the first Power Five program to make a coaching change in 2020.

According to The Athletic, the school fired Will Muschamp on Sunday night after the Gamecocks lost 59-42 at Ole Miss on Saturday to fall to 2-5 on the season. The loss included Ole Miss QB Matt Corral throwing for a school record 513 yards and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin celebrating an Ole Miss TD before Corral had even thrown the ball.

BREAKING: #SouthCarolina has parted ways with Will Muschamp, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 16, 2020

The loss was the Gamecocks’ third straight. USC has given up 159 points in those three losses.

The Gamecocks went 9-4 in Muschamp’s second season in 2017. But USC has regressed since then. The team won seven games in 2018, four games in 2019 and a 3-7 record in 2020 will be considered an accomplishment after the 2-5 start.

Muschamp was hired at South Carolina after a year as Auburn’s defensive coordinator in 2015. He spent that season at Auburn after he was fired at Florida. Muschamp was Florida’s head coach for over three seasons and fired after the team fell to 6-5 in 2014.

Much like at South Carolina, Muschamp’s best season with the Gators came in his second season. UF was 11-2 in 2012. But then the Gators were 4-8 in 2013 and were a game over .500 before Muschamp was fired in 2014.