South Carolina’s Final Four win, by the numbers

Dwayne Mclemore
·4 min read
Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

A look at some key stats and more from South Carolina’s 72-59 win over Louisville in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Final Four game Friday in Minneapolis.

1: Hailey Van Lith’s 3-pointer with 35 seconds to go is Louisville’s lone 3-pointer of the game.

3: Number of 3-pointers for South Carolina senior Destanni Henderson.

5: Fouls for Louisville senior Emily Engster, who fouled out with almost 5 minutes left in the game.

12: Number of free throws made for USC on 17 attempts. Louisville was for 4 of 7 on the night from the foul line.

20: Minutes for USC freshman Saniya Rivers, by far the most for her all postseason.

23: Game-high points for South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston.

37:11: How long the Gamecocks led during the game.

47.4: South Carolina’s shooting percentage, their second best of the tournament.

NCAA box score: South Carolina vs. Louisville

LOUISVILLE (29-5)—Cochran 6-11 2-3 14, Engstler 8-17 2-4 18, Hall 1-3 0-0 2, Kianna Smith 7-18 0-0 14, Van Lith 4-11 0-0 9, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Konno 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Ahlana Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Verhulst 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-63 4-7 59

SOUTH CAROLINA (34-2)—Boston 8-12 6-7 23, Saxton 4-6 2-2 10, Beal 5-7 2-2 12, Cooke 4-8 0-0 10, Henderson 4-12 0-0 11, Amihere 0-2 1-4 1, Grissett 1-2 0-0 2, Wesolek 0-0 0-0 0, Cardoso 0-1 0-0 0, Littleton 0-0 0-0 0, Feagin 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 1-7 1-2 3, Totals 27-57 12-17 72

Halftime—South Carolina 34-28. 3-Point Goals—Louisville 1-8 (Engstler 0-1, Hall 0-1, K.Smith 0-2, Van Lith 1-3, A.Smith 0-1), South Carolina 6-17 (Boston 1-2, Beal 0-1, Cooke 2-5, Henderson 3-6, Rivers 0-3). Assists—Louisville 5 (Van Lith 3), South Carolina 19 (Boston 4, Henderson 4, Rivers 4). Fouled Out—Louisville Engstler. Rebounds—Louisville 33 (Engstler 9, Van Lith 9), South Carolina 36 (Boston 18). Total Fouls—Louisville 17, South Carolina 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

Scoring summary

First quarter: South Carolina 17, Louisville 10

South Caroline opens a 7-0 and 11-2 lead to start the game, including two Aliyah Boston baskets. All starters have scored with a Destanni Henderson layout at 2:07 to go in the quarter. Zia Cooke leads USC scorers with 5 points in the quarter. South Carolina shoots 42.1% compared with 31.3% for Louisville, with the Gamecocks 1 of 6 from 3-point range.

Second quarter/halftime: South Carolina 34, Louisville 28

Louisville goes on a 12-0 run to lead 22-19, with Emily Engstler scoring 6 of those 12 points. USC breaks things up with a Boston bucket and a Henderson 3-pointer. The game is tied at 23 at the media timeout at the 4:17 mark. Brea Beal scores twice in a 6-0 Gamecocks run that includes and steal and score from freshman Saniya Rivers. Beal finishes with 6 points in the quarter on 3-of-3 shooting. Both teams shoot much better this quarter, with South Carolina at 53.8% and Louisville 52.9%. Each team has 19 rebounds for the game.

Third quarter: South Carolina 57, Louisville 48

South Carolina opens the second half on a 5-0 run, with Cooke scoring all 5 points. Henderson adds a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter. Boston (16), Henderson (11), and Cooke (10) are all in double figures for the game. Louisville goes on a 6-0 late to cut the lead to six points. An and-one from Boston late in the quarter ends a 2:31 scoring drought for USC and provides the 9-point cushion.

Fourth quarter/final: South Carolina 72, Louisville 59

The game slows down, with a game-low 25 field-goal attempts between the two teams. Boston (7) and Beal (4) score the bulk of the Gamecocks’ 15 points in the quarter. Louisville cuts the lead to 9 twice but can’t get any closer. USC subs out its last starter with 1:05 left in the game.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Two more Star Wars games are coming in April

    If you are a Star Wars fan, don't miss out on these games.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs find motivation from Canada's World-Cup clinching performance

    TORONTO — The Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers were enough of a motivating factor for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But having the Canadian men's soccer team clinch its first spot in the World Cup since 1986 with a 4-0 win against Jamaica down the road at BMO Field an hour before puck drop provided a neat sporting backdrop to the Maple Leafs' determined 5-2 victory on Sunday. There was a buzz among the 18,939 at Scotiabank Arena before the game, and the Maple Leafs admitte

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • What Raptors president Masai Ujiri told Kyle Lowry upon his departure from Toronto

    Kyle Lowry is returning to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since signing with the Miami Heat, and things are already getting emotional.

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.

  • The NHL rules changes GMs should be pitching

    As NHL general managers gather in Florida, Rahef joins Julian, Sam and Omar on Zone Time to propose their own rule changes. From a return to full two-minute penalties to officials doing post-game interviews, to the dreaded offside review.&nbsp;