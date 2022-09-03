South Carolina down two offensive playmakers for Georgia State game

South Carolina will be down a handful of players against Georgia State in Saturday’s season opener.

Running back Christian Beal-Smith and wide receiver Corey Rucker will miss the contest due to injury. They were not listed on USC’s pregame participation list, and both players were seen sitting out pregame warmups.

Rucker was spotted on crutches and his left ankle in a boot.

Scholarship players not listed on the pregame dress list inclued DBs Anthony Rose, Joey Hunter and O’Donnell Fortune, as well as offensive lineman Jordan Davis.

Offensive lineman Wyatt Campbell was listed at tight end on the dress list and is now wearing No 80.

Rucker, the Arkansas State transfer receiver, was already classified as “out” for the opener by head coach Shane Beamer on his radio show on Thursday night. Rucker has been dealing with his injury for the last few weeks.

Beal-Smith was spotted in a boot shortly after South Carolina’s first fall scrimmage on Aug. 13. The former Wake Forest running back led the Demon Deacons in rushing each of the last two seasons before transferring to USC this offseason. Beal-Smith is no longer in a boot.

MarShawn Lloyd is expected to be the bell cow at tailback with Beal-Smith sidelined. Lloyd suffered a torn ACL during his first fall camp in 2020, and continued to find his comfort throughout last fall. He and Beal-Smith were locked in a tight battle for the starting running back job before the latter went down with injury.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State

Who: Georgia State Panthers (0-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559) in Columbia, S.C.

TV: Not on traditional TV

Stream: SEC Network Plus and ESPN+

On-air announce crew: Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Chris Doering (analyst), Tamara Brown (sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM 132 or 191

Series history: First meeting