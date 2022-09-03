South Carolina down two offensive playmakers for Georgia State game

Ben Portnoy
·2 min read
Ben Portnoy/The State

South Carolina will be down a handful of players against Georgia State in Saturday’s season opener.

Running back Christian Beal-Smith and wide receiver Corey Rucker will miss the contest due to injury. They were not listed on USC’s pregame participation list, and both players were seen sitting out pregame warmups.

Rucker was spotted on crutches and his left ankle in a boot.

Scholarship players not listed on the pregame dress list inclued DBs Anthony Rose, Joey Hunter and O’Donnell Fortune, as well as offensive lineman Jordan Davis.

Offensive lineman Wyatt Campbell was listed at tight end on the dress list and is now wearing No 80.

Rucker, the Arkansas State transfer receiver, was already classified as “out” for the opener by head coach Shane Beamer on his radio show on Thursday night. Rucker has been dealing with his injury for the last few weeks.

Beal-Smith was spotted in a boot shortly after South Carolina’s first fall scrimmage on Aug. 13. The former Wake Forest running back led the Demon Deacons in rushing each of the last two seasons before transferring to USC this offseason. Beal-Smith is no longer in a boot.

MarShawn Lloyd is expected to be the bell cow at tailback with Beal-Smith sidelined. Lloyd suffered a torn ACL during his first fall camp in 2020, and continued to find his comfort throughout last fall. He and Beal-Smith were locked in a tight battle for the starting running back job before the latter went down with injury.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State

Who: Georgia State Panthers (0-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559) in Columbia, S.C.

TV: Not on traditional TV

Stream: SEC Network Plus and ESPN+

On-air announce crew: Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Chris Doering (analyst), Tamara Brown (sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM 132 or 191

Series history: First meeting

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and had an assist to pace Canada to an 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland at the women's world hockey championship Saturday in Herning, Denmark. Sarah Fillier had a goal and an assist for the Canadians, who will attempt to defend their world title and write another chapter in a historic rivalry with the United States in Sunday's gold-medal game at 1:30 p.m. ET. Switzerland and Czechia battle for bronze at 9 a.m. Sarah Nurse, Kristin O'Neill, Jessie Eldridge, Emil

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Raducanu's US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet

    NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe Emma Raducanu was simply trying to lower others' expectations or make things easier on herself when she scoffed at the idea that there might by any pressure on her as she returned to the site of her remarkable out-of-nowhere run to the 2021 U.S. Open championship. Sure sounded so when she declared, shortly before the start of play at Flushing Meadows: "I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up.” Either way, her follow-up trip to New York did not la

  • Blue Jays go on critical 10-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Texas

    TORONTO — Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has a simple recipe he hopes Toronto can stick to as it winds down Major League Baseball's regular season. Schneider counted off the ingredients in his Rogers Centre office on Wednesday, the day before the Blue Jays embarked on a lengthy road trip. Good starting pitching, consistent offensive approach, clean defence, and staying healthy were his focal points. "Maybe not in that order, per se," said Schneider with a laugh. "But I think those thin

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Canada's Jourdain, Makdessi lose by decision as UFC holds first fight card in France

    PARIS — Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain lost a unanimous decision to England's Nathaniel (The Prospect) Wood on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The judges scored it for 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 for London's Wood after a tight fight contested in close quarters with both landing shots. The show at Accor Arena was the UFC's first in France, which adopted regulations allowing MMA in January 2020. Former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre of Montreal was cageside for t

  • Canada African Cup of Nations soccer league hosts 1st-ever awards gala to celebrate youth players

    Canada's African Cup of Nations hosted its first-ever youth awards gala Thursday night to celebrate the league's successes since its Manitoba-based inception in 2019. The soccer league's teams and coaches gathered at the Caboto Centre for a night of food, music, and awards. "[It's] to celebrate young people, their achievements in the community. They put in a lot of hours practising, playing as well," organizer Samuel Muyisa said. Originally called the Manitoba African Cup of Nations, the non-pro

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to boost your roster

    These deep sleeper options could get you those few extra points needed for a win every week in fantasy football.