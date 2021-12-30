South Carolina COVID-19 numbers continue to climb with nearly 6,000 new cases Thursday

South Carolina on Thursday reported nearly 6,000 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The new total is the 21th time throughout December that the state has had more than 1,000 new daily cases after previously making it throughout November without hitting the mark once. Thursday’s numbers are also the highest number of cases reported on a single day since Sept. 9 and 13th highest daily total since the pandemic began last year.

In the days prior to Thanksgiving, the state’s average was under 600 new cases per day, which included a low of 259 cases on Nov. 24, and no days over 1,000 cases. Since then, there has been an increase of about 3,100 new cases per day.

The state has added nearly 18,000 new cases to its total over the past week alone.

Of the 5,911 new cases reported Thursday, at least 2,557 were listed as “probable” rather than confirmed. That brings the state’s total COVID-19 case count to more than 966,000 since March 2020. The state health department says cases reported come from testing completed two days earlier.

The 10 new deaths reported by the agency bring the statewide death toll to 14,617. About 380 people have died of COVID-19 in South Carolina over the past month, the lowest monthly total since July.

The state conducted 22,116 tests for Thursday’s data, with 20.5% coming back positive.

About 40% of the new cases reported were people age 30 and under. Children 10 and younger made up nearly 7.1% of the new cases, while almost 10.2% of the cases were diagnosed in people between the ages of 11-20. People between the ages of 21 and 30 made up the bulk of the new cases, accounting for 22.8% of Thursday’s total.

At the earlier height of the pandemic between December 2019 and February 2020, only 5.8% of positive cases were kids 10 and under.

There have been 532 deaths — 0.0214% of all cases — as of Dec. 17 from “breakthrough” cases, meaning an infected person is fully vaccinated with at least two doses. The majority of deaths — 59% — are people age 71 and up. About 61% of those who died had comorbid conditions. An estimated 0.9607% of all fully vaccinated people have been infected, while nearly 0.0642% of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized.

Health officials recommend wearing a face mask and getting the coronavirus vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus.

South Carolina has one of the the country’s lowest rates of full vaccination status — people with two vaccine shots — among its eligible population, at an estimated 51.8%.