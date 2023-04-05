South Carolina basketball’s Olivia Thompson confirms she’s moving on

South Carolina senior guard Olivia Thompson has announced her departure after four years.

Thompson used social media to state her decision Tuesday.

She posted an image to Instagram with the message: “BYE. ... it’s all jokes FAMS. with love.”

Thompson had the option to use her extra year of eligibility, which was granted to athletes who played in the COVID-19-plagued 2020-21 season.

The senior guard from Lexington joined the team as a walk-on before earning a full scholarship in 2020. She was known mostly for her shooting ability, coming into the last few minutes of games to knock down a win-sealing 3-pointer.

Thompson was a member of South Carolina’s “Freshies” class from 2019, with Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere.