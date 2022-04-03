South Carolina basketball FAMs make trek to Minneapolis for national title game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexis Cubit
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • South Carolina Gamecocks
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dawn Staley
    American basketball player and coach

Before the sun could rise on Thursday morning, Malinda Hodges was on the road.

She made the 30-minute trek down north from her home in Fort Mills, S.C., to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport for a 6 a.m. flight to Minneapolis. She’d never been to the land of 10,000 lakes but knew she had to make her first trip, braving the cold and snowy climate for the Final Four.

When Hodges arrived, she met up with other South Carolina women’s basketball fans that Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley has affectionately named “FAMs.” The group of supporters had a strong showing when the Gamecocks hosted the first two rounds of the tournament, then they brought the energy to Greensboro for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

Now, they’re taking over Minneapolis.

Many people have already made the trip, like Hodges, while others will continue to come in throughout the day. Courtney Jackson, who graduated from and works at USC, is taking off at 12:45 p.m. Central time Sunday and arriving less than five hours before the national championship contest tips off.

“It’s just really good to see women excel that look like me,” said Jackson, who has been to two of the Gamecocks’ other Final Four appearances. “And I played basketball as well in high school. So, to see them excelling at something that I love, it’s just a really good feeling.”

Whether already here like Hodges or arriving on game day like Jackson, the FAMs are painting Minneapolis garnet and black this weekend. They’ll be cheering for one more win as South Carolina tries for a second national championship, taking on UConn in the title game on Sunday night.

“Just to see us at this moment, at this time, no matter what happens tomorrow, this has still been a success, you know, the season and everything,” Hodges said. “It just feels like it’s just our time. It just feels like that to me.”

Making the trip

Hodges, who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1992, joked that her husband would be a single parent for the week, holding down the fort while she watched the Gamecocks make their second straight Final Four appearance.

“In 2020, I wanted to go to New Orleans. Of course, everything got canceled,” Hodges explained. “I had everything booked. And, of course, last year it was limited in the bubble or whatever. So I definitely said this year, ‘I’m going.’ ”

She said she booked her hotel last year and took care of flight arrangements a few weeks ago. The Gamecocks alum is rooming with two other FAMs she met through social media over the years at a hotel downtown where the three have two queen beds and a sofa bed. The FAM reunion continued Friday when Hodges watched South Carolina’s Final Four contest against Louisville with fellow alums Bobby Perkins (2003) and Jennifer Redd (1988).

Even though they knew the Gamecocks would win, emotions still ran high. Perkins hardly sat in his seat, pacing the concrete steps up and down the aisles and left and right across the rows. It didn’t help that the FAM trio sat near Louisville fans. They were finally able to breathe a jubilant sigh of relief when South Carolina came away with the win, earning the program’s second trip to the national championship game.

“I was a mess,” Perkins said. “Even as a fan, you want it for them. I don’t want Aliyah (Boston) to have the same expression from last year (in the Final Four against Stanford). And that’s what I want to see. Like Dawn said, I want to see the smile.”

For Jackson, coming to Minneapolis for the first time will be a family affair. Her sister, Jameka Hagood, and aunt, Patricia Hagood, are making the trip with her. They’re all season-ticket holders at Colonial Life Arena and will be adding another game experience to their season.

“It’s just a nice family outing for us,” Jackson said.

Jennifer Redd, left, and Malinda Hodges
Jennifer Redd, left, and Malinda Hodges

Being a FAMily

As a woman working in corporate America, Hodges often has to fight for herself. It hasn’t always been easy, either. In those moments, she’s reminded of Staley, who negotiated a seven-year, $22.4 million extension with South Carolina in the fall. The deal made the former Virginia guard the highest-paid Black head coach in women’s basketball and head coach, in general, in the SEC.

“I just look up to her as a Black woman,” said Hodges, who said she was a fan of Staley during her playing days. “I’ve personally been in situations where I’ve had to negotiate my salary when I’m up for promotion. When she got that and she said that she didn’t do it necessarily for her, she did it for women in corporate America, basketball, I mean, that is profound.”

More than just basketball, this is the spirit behind the FAMs whether it’s finding inspiration from Staley or the players. In addition to seeing Staley as an inspiration, Hodges said the women on the team are the kinds of people she would want her 14-year-old daughter, Kayla, to imitate.

“I tell my daughter, ‘You have 16 other sisters because Gamecocks women’s basketball are your sisters,’ ” Hodges said. “She only has two brothers, so I’m always like, these are your sisters. … I would love for my daughter to be like them or have a role model.”

For Redd, the FAM nation is a family and represents love. Much like Texas A&M football has the 12th man, the Gamecocks women’s basketball team has a group that comprises its sixth man and extended family member.

“I think we just feel like we’re like the next people to go in the game,” Redd said. “What do we need to do? How do we get better? We love everybody.”

That support is well-noted and felt by the program. Not including the 2020-21 season when attendance was restricted due to the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina has led the nation in attendance for seven straight years. The Gamecocks averaged 12,268 fans at Colonial Life Arena through the 2021-22 season.

Extending the support off the court, Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke said there’s been a few FAMs who she’s gotten to know on a personal level. Fellow guard Brea Beal has been recognized while out in Columbia as well.

“You can go to the store and run into somebody and they’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, just freaking out,’ ” Beal said. “It’s like a family. That’s the most important thing. You’re playing in front of people that support you 100%, and it’s about the engagement after games, waving to them, getting to know them.”

One last ride

It’s almost nonsensical to ask a FAM who they think will win the national championship: South Carolina. A score prediction inquiry was almost unanimous, too. Perkins, Redd and Jackson believe the Gamecocks will beat UConn by 10, which is no easy feat. UConn is averaging 74.5 points per game to South Carolina’s 71.1. At the same time, the Gamecocks have held opponents to scoring 50.7 points per outing for the third-best scoring defense in the nation.

Hodges also has a double-digit win margin, hoping to witness a 67-54 final score.

“We win it in (UConn guard Paige Buecker’s) hometown, home state,” Hodges quipped.

As the FAMs fill the stands at Target Center, the journey will have already been worth their while. A certain peace resonates with them about what will happen in the game. Redd and Hodges refer back to Staley’s comments about divine order playing the biggest role in the outcome.

“If she thinks it’s already written, then I think it’s already written,” Redd said. “They got one step further than last year. I think they’ll win tomorrow, I do. I’m not nervous because I believe that she’s right. I mean, the path has been set.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.