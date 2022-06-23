South Carolina baseball picks up commitment from versatile, power-hitting transfer

South Carolina’s baseball program is adding a power-hitting versatile player to its lineup.

Oral Roberts infielder/outfielder Caleb Denny announced Thursday that he is transferring to the Gamecocks. He just completed his redshirt sophomore season at ORU.

“Excited to announce that I will be grad transferring to the University of South Carolina. Go Cocks!” Denny posted on Twitter.

The Gamecocks will be Denny’s third stop in his college career. Denny began his career at Arkansas but redshirted before transferring to Oral Roberts in 2020.

Denny was a two-time first-team All-Summit League selection the past two seasons. This year, he hit .331 with a team-high 11 homers and 57 RBI in helping ORU to a trip to the NCAA tournament.

Denny has played in the infield and outfield during his time at Oral Roberts.

The Oklahoma native was a top-500 player in the nation by Perfect Game coming out of Owasso High School in 2019. He was the eighth-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma and No. 3 shortstop.

Denny is the seventh transfer to commit to the Gamecocks since the season ended and second this week. Ricky Williams announced he was transferring from Clemson to South Carolina.

South Carolina baseball transfer commits

RHP Nick Proctor — California

RHP Ricky Williams — Clemson

1B/OF Dylan Brewer — Clemson

C Jonathan French — Clemson

1B/OF Jacob Compton — Memphis

INF/OF Caleb Denny — Oral Roberts

INF/RHP Chris Veach — Presbyterian