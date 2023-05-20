South Carolina baseball locks in SEC Tournament seed. Here’s the schedule for Hoover

South Carolina will be the No. 6 seed in next week’s SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

The Gamecocks will open play Tuesday against No. 11 Georgia in the first game of the tournament at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The tournament runs from May 23-28 and begins with single-elimination play on the first day of action before moving to double elimination.

The Gamecocks finished their regular season with a doubleheader against visiting Tennessee on Saturday, splitting the twinbill to lose their fourth straight SEC series. After getting off to the program’s best start since 1975, the Gamecocks (38-17, 16-13 SEC) suffered several injuries and played their way out of an NCAA Tournament national seed down the stretch.

USC can shore up its regional hosting resume with a deep run in Hoover, but the Gamecocks could also use the time before the NCAA Tournament to get healthier.

SEC tournament seeds

1. Florida

2. Arkansas

3. LSU

4. Vanderbilt

5. Auburn

6. South Carolina

7. Tennessee

8. Kentucky

9. Alabama

10. Texas A&M

11. Georgia

12. Missouri

SEC tournament game schedule, bracket

All times Eastern. Games will air on SEC Network. The championship game will air Sunday 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

Tuesday, May 23 (single elimination)

Game 1: No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Georgia, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Texas A&M, TBD

Game 3: No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Alabama, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Missouri, TBD

Wednesday, May 24 (double elimination begins)

Game 5: No. 3 seed LSU vs. Game 1 winner, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: No. 2 seed Florida vs. Game 2 winner, TBD

Game 7: No. 1 seed Arkansas vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 4 seed Vanderbilt vs. Game 4 winner, TBD

Thursday, May 25

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, TBD

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, TBD

Friday, May 26

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4:00 p.m.

Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, TBD

Saturday, May 27

Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 16: Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner, TBD

Sunday, May 28

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m.