South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh faces second day of cross-examination in double murder trial

N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh returned to the stand Friday to continue testifying in his double murder trial about his financial misconduct, drug addiction and his actions the day his wife and son were killed.

Speaking Friday, Murdaugh, 54, agreed that he admitted for the first time Thursday to lying to investigators about the last time he saw 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh broke down several times Thursday while being questioned by his defense attorney Jim Griffin about finding their bodies at the family's property in Colleton County and vehemently denied killing them.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters continued to press Murdaugh about alleged theft from clients as his drug addiction escalated and what he was doing the moments before the killings during a sometimes combative cross-examination. Prosecutors allege Murdaugh killed his wife and son to gain sympathy and buy time to cover up financial crimes that were about to be discovered.

Waters finished questioning Murdaugh Friday afternoon. Defense attorneys may call at least two more witnesses after Murdaugh's testimony is finished.

Murdaugh admits lying, but again denies killing his family

Waters questioned Murdaugh about what prosecutors allege is his motive for murder: gaining sympathy when he is about to be held accountable.

“When accountability is at your door Mr. Murdaugh, bad things happen, isn’t that true?” Waters asked, pointing to both the killing of his family and Sept. 4, 2021 when Murdaugh claimed he was attacked by an unknown assailant.

Curtis Edward Smith was charged with shooting Murdaugh in what state police described as a failed life insurance scheme. Murdaugh wanted Smith to kill him so his surviving son, Buster, would get his $10 million life insurance policy, but the bullet only grazed his head, according to authorities. Murdaugh was later charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report in the shooting.

"I do believe in September, that I tried to get a man to help me kill myself because issues were at my doorstep," Murdaugh said. "There were no accountability issues on my doorstep on June 7."

Waters wrapped up his cross examination by questioning Murdaugh about repeatedly lying to his loved ones, clients and law enforcement. Murdaugh said that he lied for "well over a decade."

“And you want this jury to believe a story manufactured to fit the evidence that you brought forth just yesterday after hearing this trial’s worth of testimony?” Waters asked.

“No sir that’s not correct,” Murdaugh replied.

Murdaugh blames killings on 2019 boat crash

Murdaugh said he believes a 2019 boat crash is the reason Paul and Maggie were killed, but insisted he did not believe anyone connected to the wreck was involved.

Paul Murdaugh allegedly crashed his family's boat into a bridge at more than 30 mph, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach and injuring two other people onboard. He pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of boating under the influences and was awaiting trial when he and his mother were killed.

Court documents filed in July 2021 alleged a civil conspiracy possibly connecting law enforcement and members of the Murdaugh family following the wreck.

"The social media response that came from that was vile," Murdaugh said. "I believed then and I believe today that the wrong person saw and read that."

"You don't have any evidence of that," Waters said. "What you're telling this jury is that it's random vigilantes."

Murdaugh details his actions the day of the killings

Waters questioned Murdaugh about a timeline of the family's movements on the day of the killings constructed by the prosecution based on cell phone data.

Murdaugh said he quickly left the kennels where his wife and son's bodies were later found and may have taken a nap before getting ready to drive to his mother's home. Waters frequently referred to that as Murdaugh's "new story."

In the minutes after the prosecution estimates Maggie and Paul were killed, Murdaugh said he was "preparing to leave" for his mother's house but did not elaborate on what he was doing. When Waters asked why his cellphone recorded hundreds of steps in a four-minute period, Murdaugh denied that he was moving around and making phone calls to manufacture an alibi.

"I never manufactured any alibi in any way shape or form because I did not and would not hurt my wife and child," Murdaugh said.

Murdaugh began to cry again as he described finding the bodies of his wife and son. He denied checking Maggie and Paul’s bodies before calling 911, appearing to contradict what he initially told law enforcement, according to a video of an interview Waters played in court.

Prosecution questions Murdaugh about lying to investigators

Murdaugh said Thursday was the first time he admitted to lying to investigators about the last time he saw his wife and son. Murdaugh added he didn’t have the opportunity to do so before because the prosecution would not respond to his invitations to talk.

Murdaugh insisted that, other than lying about when he last saw his wife and son, he was "cooperative in every aspect of this investigation."

“The second that you’re confronted with facts you can’t deny you immediately come up with a new lie, isn’t that correct?” Waters asked.

“We’ve established that I have lied many times,” Murdaugh replied. “I would disagree with that proposition that you’re putting out.”

When asked at what point he decided to lie to investigators, Murdaugh responded he decided to lie because of his distrust in law enforcement and his paranoia fueled in part by his drug use.

"I can't tell you exactly when that decision occurred," Murdaugh said.

Prosecution resumes cross examination on financial crimes, drug addiction

Waters questioned Murdaugh on Friday about his financial misconduct and opioid addiction.

Murdaugh said as his income diminished in the years before his family was killed, he borrowed significant amounts of money from the bank, a law partner and his father, then used stolen money to pay it back. He did not dispute Waters assertion that he stole $3.7 million in 2019.

“I would agree in 2019 I stole more money than any other year," Murdaugh said.

When asked about his drug use, Murdaugh said as his addiction developed he sometimes took more than 60 pills each day and had attempted to detox "dozens" of times, sometimes with Maggie's help. He said his wife and son had seen him experiencing withdrawals and found his pills multiple times.

"They'd been watching you like a hawk for years, is that correct?" Waters asked.

"About my pill addiction, yes that is correct," Murdaugh replied.

Alex Murdaugh gives testimony in his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool
Alex Murdaugh gives testimony in his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool
Prosecutor Creighton Waters cross examines Alex Murdaugh during Murdaugh’s murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool
Prosecutor Creighton Waters cross examines Alex Murdaugh during Murdaugh’s murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

Contributing: Anna Kaufman, USA TODAY; Michael Dewitt, Jr., Greenville News

Contact Breaking News Reporter N'dea Yancey-Bragg at nyanceybra@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alex Murdaugh trial live updates: Murdaugh to continue testifying

Latest Stories

  • Selena Gomez defends 'best friend' Taylor Swift after a video of Hailey Baldwin seemingly dissing the singer resurfaces on TikTok

    "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," Gomez commented on the video of Baldwin gagging at a mention of Swift.

  • Alex Murdaugh faces cross examination after admitting to lying, stealing but denying double murder

    Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, who is charged with killing his wife and son Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, said testified Thursday in his double murder trial.

  • I'm a former flight attendant. No one owes you their seat — but there's a right way to swap if you have a good reason.

    Should you switch seats on a plane? This flight attendant says you don't owe anyone your seat and should stay put unless it's one of a few exceptions.

  • New movies this week: Watch crazy 'Cocaine Bear,' stream Netflix's 'We Have a Ghost'

    New movies streaming or in theaters this weekend: A crazy true story drives 'Cocaine Bear,' David Harbour is a friendly phantom in 'We Have a Ghost.'

  • On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying

    Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh denied killing his wife and son but admitted lying to investigators about when he last saw them alive as he took the stand in his own defense Thursday. Murdaugh, 54, is charged with murder in the fatal shootings of his wife, Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, who were killed near kennels on their property on June 7, 2021. In his testimony, Murdaugh continued to staunchly deny any role in the killings. “I would never intentionally do anyth

  • ‘Paranoid’ Murdaugh Drops a Bombshell on the Witness Stand

    Grace Beahm Alford/AP/ShutterstockAfter almost two years of speculation and a stunning fall from grace as a once-prominent South Carolina lawyer, Alex Murdaugh finally took the stand Thursday to provide a jaw-dropping testimony in his double murder trial, including admitting to stealing from clients and conceding that he’d lied about his whereabouts on the night of the murders because of drug-induced paranoia.“I did lie to them,” Murdaugh told a packed Colleton County courtroom, four weeks into

  • Family of 12-year-old auto theft suspect call for charges against vehicle owner who killed him

    The family of a 12-year-old auto theft suspect who was shot and killed by the vehicle owner say the man should face criminal charges.

  • Jamie Dempsey: Mother told son 'you're a divvy' after he stabbed her in heart

    Jamie Dempsey told Liverpool Crown Court his mother Karen Dempsey called him a 'divvy' after he accidentally fatally stabbed her outside a pub in Kirkby.

  • Outlaw bikers among 27 suspects nabbed in Ontario bust

    Police say 27 suspects, including members of outlaw biker gangs, have been arrested following a joint investigation that led to the seizure of drugs, cash and a dozen firearms. The 13-month investigation into drug and gun smuggling, dubbed Project Coyote, involved Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as well as officers in Belleville, Toronto and Windsor. They're motivated by profit and seem to stop at nothing to get it. - OPP Chief Supt. Paul Mackey Three members of the Hells Angels and three member

  • Bryan Kohberger’s former friends tell how he became addicted to heroin because he wanted ‘validation’

    Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin last November

  • Teen charged in rape case of LSU student later killed by car

    A teenager has been charged as an adult in the case of Madison Brooks, a Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped then left on the side of a road where she was struck and killed by a car. A grand jury indicted Desmond Carter, 17, Wednesday on charges of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. The Associated Press does not normally name juveniles accused of a crime but is identifying Carter because he has been formally charged as an adult.

  • Attorneys allege Kenosha shooter Rittenhouse evading them

    Attorneys for a man shot and injured by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 are asking a federal judge to give them more time to serve Rittenhouse with a civil lawsuit, alleging that he is purposefully trying to evade them. Attorneys for Gaige Grosskreutz filed the request on Wednesday, the deadline that U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman had given them to serve the lawsuit on Rittenhouse and the other defendants. Grosskreutz added Rittenhouse as a defendant last week in the lawsuit that also targets the city of Kenosha and local officials.

  • Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 16 Years After Rape Conviction, Putting Former Movie Mogul Behind Bars for Life

    Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years, effectively ensuring the former Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Weinstein’s sentencing was held in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday morning, nearly two months after his Los Angeles trial concluded with a jury convicting him on three counts of […]

  • Charges dropped against detainee beaten inside Georgia jail

    Prosecutors have dropped charges of assault, obstruction and other counts against a Georgia jail detainee after video from security cameras showed him being beaten by sheriff's deputies who rushed into his cell. The decision to dismiss charges against 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs came several months after an investigation following the video's release in November led to the arrest of three Camden County deputies on battery charges in the jail beating. “When the video came out, it was abundantly clear that Mr. Hobbs was not the aggressor," Harry Daniels, a civil rights attorney representing Hobbs, said Thursday.

  • 'I really messed up': Florida executes death row inmate for first time in nearly four years

    Donald Dillbeck was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at Florida State Prison. He used his last words to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • 4th man charged in frying pan attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri: York police

    York Regional Police have charged another man in connection with a 2021 attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill. Hajtamiri, 37, remains missing after being abducted from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022. There is a $100,000 reward available to anyone who can help locate her. Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibly taken from the home by three masked men dressed in fake police gear. Authorities recently released images of some potential suspects. Hajtamiri hasn't been

  • Alex Murdaugh can’t remember last conversation with wife and son – minutes before murders

    In a bombshell move, Mr Murdaugh has now admitted that he was at the kennels at 8.44pm on 7 June 2021

  • Murder victim's mother fights to keep Sandeson from accessing bitcoin worth up to $250K

    William Sandeson has another legal battle on his hands; this time over money. Sandeson was convicted on Saturday of second-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson in August of 2015. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April. Samson's mother, Linda Boutilier and her other son, Connor Samson, also launched a wrongful death suit against Sandeson in December over Taylor Samson's death. As part of that lawsuit, Boutilier's lawyer, James Goodwin, sought and was granted a temporary injunction to pre

  • 'Nothing short of monsters': Prosecutors sum up torture allegations in Anthony Avalos' death

    "They're nothing short of monsters for what they did," said L.A. County Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Hatami. "Both of these defendants are evil individuals."

  • At death penalty trial, New York bike path killer's father says he still loves his son

    The father of a man convicted of killing eight people in a 2017 attack on a lower Manhattan bike path wept on the witness stand on Thursday at the death penalty phase of his son's trial, saying he still loved him despite what he did. A jury last month found Uzbekistan-born Sayfullo Saipov guilty of murder and terrorism charges for driving a rented U-Haul truck onto the path alongside the Hudson River with the goal of joining the militant group Islamic State, also known as ISIS. Federal prosecutors say Saipov, 35, deserves to be executed because the United States has designated Islamic State a terrorist organization, and because he has shown no remorse.