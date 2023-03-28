South Carolina advances to third straight women's Final Four after win over Maryland

Reigning player of the year Aliyah Boston was her usual dominant self, scoring 22 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, handing out five assists and blocking two shots as South Carolina defeated second-seeded Maryland, 86-75, on Monday, booking a trip to its third consecutive Final Four.

This is the fifth Final Four overall for the Gamecocks under 15-year coach Dawn Staley, who are the No. 1 overall seed and heavy favorite to repeat as national champions. South Carolina won the title last year with a 64-49 win over UConn.

It would be South Carolina’s third women’s basketball title, all of which have been won under Staley.

South Carolina has been so dominant all season, some thought the Gamecocks would roll over Maryland. But the Terps went on a 12-0 burst in the first quarter to take a 21-15 lead heading into the second quarter.

But South Carolina locked down the second quarter, holding Maryland to just 9 points on 36.4% shooting. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks shot 50% from the filed the second period, scoring 23 points to take a 38-30 halftime lead. Maryland cut the lead to six a couple of times, but couldn't get closer than that.

'Absolutely incredible': Iowa star is college basketball's most electrifying (men's or women's) player

Brackets: See how the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments have played out

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (4) blocks a shot by Maryland's Bri McDaniel. Sports

The best rebounding team in the country, South Carolina dominated the boards, winning the rebounding battle 39-23. That led to 21 second-chance points for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina’s depth is its greatest weapon, and that showed Monday, too, as its bench outscored Maryland, 24-18.

But the Gamecocks were led by their big three in Boston (who recorded her 82 career double-double), Zia Cooke (18CK points, 6 rebounds) and Brea Beal (14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists).

Diamond Miller led Maryland with 24 points and five rebounds, and Abby Meyers, who scored 14 but fouled out with 7:17 to play.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: South Carolina defeats Maryland to reach third straight Final Four