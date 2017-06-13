South Carolina adds Florida Atlantic grad transfer Booker

Florida Atlantic's Frank Booker, right, drives to the basket against Ohio State's Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Former Oklahoma and Florida Atlantic guard Frank Booker has joined South Carolina for his final season.

Booker is a 6-foot-4 guard from Augusta, Georgia, who spent his first two seasons with the Sooners before moving on to Florida Atlantic. Booker is a graduate transfer and eligible to play immediately for the Gamecocks.

Booker averaged five points a game as a backup with Oklahoma. He started 10 of 30 games for the Owls last season, averaging 5.7 points.

Booker will add experience and bolster a backcourt that lost three starters in Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice and P.J. Dozier from last year's Final Four run.

South Carolina's projected backcourt rotation next season includes two first-year backups from this past season in Hassani Gravett and Rakym Felder and Delaware transfer Kory Holden.

