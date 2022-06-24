South Carolina abortion advocates prepared for life after end of Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, but that won’t stop some South Carolina abortion advocates from helping those in need.

In a 6-3 decision on Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark decision that granted a constitutional right to abortion. This comes a month after a draft opinion leaked that the Supreme Court was preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Following the leak, some South Carolina abortion advocate groups began preparing for a post Roe v. Wade world and have further committed themselves to help people who need abortions get them.

“Our directors have scheduled a brainstorming session to decide our next steps,” a Wednesday statement from the Palmetto State Abortion Fund reads. “Soon after the Supreme Court releases its final decision, a special committee of the South Carolina House will convene and begin receiving public comment regarding what restrictions the state should impose upon people able to conceive. Citizens should prepare, now, to attend those meetings in-person, call those members, and submit their testimonies in writing.”

South Carolina law currently permits abortions up to the first 20 weeks of pregnancy with a number of provisions. The state does not have a trigger law that would ban abortions following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Palmetto State Abortion Fund helps women pay for abortions, travel, lodging and any other abortion-related expenses in South Carolina.

The nonprofit noted in the statement that it would still provide services regardless of the Supreme Court decision.

“Given the conservative push in other states to go as far as criminalizing miscarriages, anyone providing personal support or medical care, or travel outside of the state to receive abortion care, our concern remains great for the well-being of South Carolinians, which appears to remain of little concern to our elected leaders,” the statement reads. “Our commitment to serving anyone, anywhere in the state who needs our support stands.”

A nonprofit that offers similar services in South Carolina and North Carolina, the Carolina Abortion Fund, expressed anger and said it was prepared to continue the fight in a statement on its website on Friday.

“We were furious when the draft leaked. We were furious each time a new restriction designed to chip away at Roe was introduced over the last decade. Anger lives in our bones.,” the statement reads.

“We will continue to fight to keep care legal and accessible. We believe no one should be forced to travel to receive medical care,” the statement continues. “We have been anticipating and preparing for this ruling for some time, and we are grateful to have strong networks in place with sibling funds across the region and country.”

The South Carolina Coalition for Healthy Families plans to host a virtual care space for anyone on SCOTUS decision day regarding abortion care. The coalition is a network of organizations that advocates, educates and collaborates to expand access to sexual and reproductive health information, services and rights for all South Carolinians, its website states.

“We know that SCOTUS Decision Day has the potential to have a devastating impact on us all. We will hold a virtual healing space where we can share our collective grief and process the moment together,” the organization states.

The virtual care space event will begin at 3 p.m. All participants are asked to pre-register at https://bit.ly/WRENCareSpace.

The Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network or WREN, a South Carolina-based advocacy group, posted on its website Friday that it would remain defiant in the face of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“No matter what happens in the Supreme Court or in the Statehouse, WREN and its network of partners will ensure that all people are connected to safe and legal reproductive healthcare services, and we will advocate for policies that will keep us healthy, safe, and free.,” the statement reads. “We are in this for the long haul.

The organization has asked residents to contact their legislators and demand abortion access in South Carolina.