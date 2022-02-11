South Bruce Grey Health Centre says it won’t jeopardize patient, staff safety to reopen ERs

GREY-BRUCE – Michael Barrett, CEO of the South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC), provided the board with an update on what’s happening regarding getting the hospitals in Walkerton and Chesley back up to where they can provide full service in their emergency departments instead of closing overnight.

He stressed that one thing is non-negotiable regarding reopening the ERs.

“We cannot provide care that is unsafe, or that further deteriorates staff,” said Barrett.

Resuming 24/7 hours at the ERs too early would do both.

Barrett noted that Holly Al, the new chief nursing executive, has posted three new positions (positions that wouldn’t have been posted had the situation been normal), and SBGHC has been using agency nurses, as well as interviewing internationally trained nurses (IENs) and bringing in externs.

“Students are key to our recruiting effort,” said Barrett, “but they and IENs require mentors.”

The CEO also spoke about the hospital being in the process of contracting with registered midwives for the birthing centre in Walkerton.

There’s more to resolving the nurse shortage than recruiting, Barrett told the board. Retention is vital. With that in mind, administration has been meeting with nurses and getting good feedback.

“We need to listen to our nurses,” he said.

A scheduling consultant has been hired, in addition to such things as the regular town hall meetings via Zoom.

“There’s lots going on,” Barrett said.

Sometimes small things can be important, for example, special lounges for nurses. Barrett noted there are no coffee machines at the hospitals.

He went on to say that listening to stakeholders is also important. Barrett described a recent meeting with the Friends of the Walkerton and Chesley Hospitals groups (which have combined) as “ending on a positive, constructive note.” He said additional meetings will be held with the group.

Discussions with the hospital foundations, characterized by Barrett as “quite frank and open” have also provided a lot of useful information.

In response to questions from various board members, Barrett reminded everyone that contrary to a rumour that’s been out in the community, the nurse shortage has nothing to do with the hospital’s vaccination policy. Unlike a lot of hospital corporations in the province, SBGHC has not implemented compulsory vaccinations.

He further stated that the shortage is not due to financial constraints; it’s a human resources problem.

Among the ideas that have come out of meetings with stakeholders is one that the hospital is looking into – utilizing paramedics in the ER.

As for when the ERs will resume full hours, Barrett was blunt.

“We don’t know,” he said.

What administration does know is what it will require – 5.1 full-time equivalent nurses for Walkerton and 3.7 for Chesley. That number is not just immediate needs but has been projected for the full year.

He later elaborated that the numbers include people returning from leave as well as new hires. And they take into consideration agency and casual nurses, as well as midwives working on contracts.

It’s not just a numbers game. There are specific requirements for emergency room nurses, including the confidence and skills to work independently.

In a later interview, Barrett explained that in a city emergency room, a nurse can call in a respiratory therapist or other staff as required, but not in a rural hospital. There, the nurse has to be able to handle whatever comes in the door.

The report also dealt with the ongoing response to the pandemic.

“There’s been a big increase in cases since the December meeting,” he said.

Dr. Lisa Roth, medical chief of staff, commented that the number of patients seen at the assessment centre “grossly underestimates” the number of people with COVID.

“It’s likely triple that, if not more,” since assessment criteria changed, she said.

Barrett said that change in criteria put extra stress on staff, who first had to “ramp way up” in September, when numbers took a drastic jump, and then “ramp way down” when the province changed assessment criteria.

He noted that although numbers of hospital admissions are up across the province, there are actually fewer patients in intensive care than at the height of the spike associated with the Delta variant.

Roth said there’s only one reason for that – vaccinations. Without such a high number of people in the province being vaccinated, numbers in ICU would have been “astronomical.”

The number of COVID patients in hospital, and the local nurse shortage, are not related, but there are some members of the public who think they are, said Barrett. He stressed that non-emergency, non-urgent surgeries and procedures were put on pause by a provincial directive about the same time as SBGHC made the decision to close the Walkerton ER. The pause in surgeries was aimed at freeing up staff to deal with the increase in COVID patients. Board vice-chair Leslie Hastie described it as “bad timing.” Hospitals including SBGHC have now been directed by the province to gradually resume surgeries and procedures.

Barrett noted the impact of COVID on the local hospitals has been “relatively small” compared to large hospitals.

His report addressed the third-party review into the nurse shortage being conducted by consultant Carol De Rosie at the direction of the Municipality of Brockton. He reiterated what had been said by Bill Heikkila, board chair, earlier in the meeting: “We will not work with this person,” said Heikkila. “We would rather work with municipalities to execute the actions in the recruiting and retention plan.”

One matter that received a lot of discussion throughout the board meeting was the need to get correct information out to the public.

In addition to meeting directly with community representatives, such as the Friends group, SBGHC has a question-and-answer section on its website that contains a lot of information. SBGHC will also be communicating information through the media.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times