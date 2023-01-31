South Broward soccer wins district title. TERRA girls, too. Plus more soccer and hoops

Lucas Costa scored the winner off an assist from Christopher Jean Francois in the second half as the South Broward boys’ soccer team won the District 15-6A title with a 1-0 victory over McArthur.

Keeper Marcus Rabasco made three saves en route to the shutout for the champion Bulldogs (15-3-3). McArthur is 14-3-2. Both teams advance to regionals.

The South Broward boys’ soccer team won a district title. Photo Via South Broward Twitter

On the girls’ side, TERRA won the District 16-5A title with a 4-1 victory over North Miami. Each prepare for regionals.

The Wolves are 13-5 and North Miami 6-4-2. Prior, the Pioneers eliminated Regan 2-1 (3-2 in a shootout) in a key district semifinal.

GIRLS: District 16-7A Semifinal: Palmetto 5, Ferguson 0: The Panthers (14-3-2) reach regionals. Ferguson finishes 4-10-1.

GIRLS: District 16-7A Semifinal: Coral Reef 1, South Dade 0: The Barracudas (12-2-2) play Palmetto for the district title. South Dade ends 13-5-1.

GIRLS: District 15-7A Semifinal at Tropical Park: Doral Academy 10, Hialeah Gardens 0: The Firebirds (9-5-2) qualified for regionals. Arianna Guerra 2 goals; Olivia Vargas 1 goal, 2 assists; Katelyn Billoch 1 goal, 1 assist; Rachel Brown 1 goal, 1 assist; Kyrsten Mesa 1 goal, 1 assist; Presley Bligh 1 goal; Nicole Gallego 1 goal; Aaliyah Perez 1 goal; Daniela Todd 1 goal; Catherine Cabrera 1 assist. Hialeah Gardens ends the season 3-12.

GIRLS: District 15-7A Semifinal at Tropical Park: Coral Gables 1, Miami High 0: The Cavaliers (5-5-2) advance to regionals. Helena Macedo winning goal. Miami High finishes the season 4-6-2.

GIRLS: District 13-7A Quarterfinal: Coral Glades 6, Monarch 0: The Jaguars improved to 5-8-2. Monarch finishes 2-14.

GIRLS: District 16-6A Quarterfinals: Miami Beach 3, Coral Park 0; Varela 8, Southridge 0; Southwest 3, Mater Academy Charter 0.

GIRLS: District 15-6A Semifinal: Cooper City 3, South Broward 1: The region qualifying Cowboys are 10-5-2. South Broward concludes it season 9-11.

GIRLS: District 15-6A Semifinal: Everglades 2, Krop 1: The region-bound Gators (6-9-2) play Cooper City for the district title. Krop ends 5-4-2.

GIRLS: District 16-5A Finals: TERRA 4, North Miami 1: NM: Mary Ramirez 1 goal; Angie Delcastilles 1 assist. TERRA (13-5), NM (6-4-2).

GIRLS: District 15-5A Semifinals: Archbishop McCarthy 9, Mourning 0; Pembroke Pines Charter 8, American 0: That sets-up another showdown between two solid teams for the district title. Both are region bound, too.

AM: Francesca Durand 3 goals; Trixie Lyons 2 goals, 1 assist; Dylin Brass 1 goal; Joy Lyons 1 goal; London Phoenix 1 goal; Michaela Carter 1 goal; Layla Nasser 2 assists; Kaleigh Joyce 2 assists; Bella Rocca 1 assist; Kiana Rhee-Osorio 1 assist; Gkp Alisha Avila shutout. AM (18-1), Mour (5-6-2).

PPC: Madison Martone 2 goals; Jocelyn Garcia 1 goal; Madison Casanova 1 goal; Andrea Calderon 1 goal; Isabella Mendez 1 goal; Marissa Martin 1 goal; Cariana Pou 1 goal; Gkp Madison Casanova shutout. PPC (8-4-2), Amer (8-3-2).

GIRLS: District 14-5A Semifinal: American Heritage-Plantation 8, Hollywood Hills 0: The Patriots (12-2-2) qualified for another regional. Courtney Caruso 1 goal, 3 assists; Dori Johnson 1 goal; Lilly Sargent Burns 2 goals; Nyema Freeman 1 goal; Sami Villaverde 1 goal; Victoria Burns 1 goal; Emma Torres 1 goal. The Spartans end their season 6-8-1.

GIRLS: District 16-4A Semifinal: St. Brendan 3, Gulliver Prep 2: GP: Victoria Figueroa 1 goal; Samantha Ehrenreich 1 goal; Stella Balestrazzi 1 assist. The Sabres (7-7-3) advance to regionals. Prior, they play MAST for the district title. The Raiders finish 2-13-6.

GIRLS: District 15-4A Semifinals: Westland Hialeah 1, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0; Jackson 5, Booker T. Washington 1: The Wildcats (11-3-2) play Jackson (8-5-1) for the district title. Both advance to regionals. HML ends 4-12-1. Booker T. 3-6-2.

GIRLS: District 14-4A Semifinals: Cardinal Gibbons 7, Franklin Academy 0; Somerset-Pembroke Pines 6, Pompano Beach 0: The Chiefs (13-2-2) face Somerset (7-6-2) for the district title. Both advance to regionals.

Somerset: A’lia Saleh 3 goals; Jessalyn Schwartz 1 goal, 1 assist; Anna Flores-Mattson 1 goal, 1 assist; Hayden Diel Zecca 1 goal; Sofia Rozo 1 assist; Adrianne Chow-Quan 1 assist; Zoey Ziadie 1 assist; Raegan Rychel 1 assist; Gkp Sofia Rozo 2 saves, shutout.

GIRLS: District 13-4A Semifinal: North Broward Prep 2, Somerset Academy-Boynton Beach 0: The Eagles (13-5-1) face American Heritage-Delray for the district title.

GIRLS: District 15-3A Quarterfinal: LaSalle 4, SLAM 0: Rebecca Baldelomar 2 goals; Jasmine Gutierrez 1 goal; Alessandra Alvarez 1 goal; Javiera Escobar 1 assist; Natalie Islami 1 assist; Gkps Ana Salcedo, Karina Holcombe combined shutout. LaS (7-7-3).

GIRLS: District 15-3A Quarterfinals: Westminster Christian 13, International Studies 0; Carrollton 6, Florida Christian 3: The Cyclones are 7-5-3 and Carrollton 7-5-3.

GIRLS: District 14-3A Semifinal: Divine Savior 2, Downtown Doral 0: Divine Savior (8-5-2) qualified for regionals. Paola Gonzalez (DS) 2 goals; Maria Danniela De Sosa (DS) 1 assist; Gkp Natalia Gonzalez 2 saves, shutout.

GIRLS: District 13-3A Semifinal: Pine Crest 1, Coral Springs Charter 0 (PC won 10-9 in shootout): The Panthers (7-9-3) advance to regionals.

BOYS: District 16-7A Semifinal: South Dade 2, Braddock 1: The Buccaneers (8-4-4) reach regionals. Ever Chavez 1 goal; Enni Rodriguez 1 goal; Gkp Omar Elias several saves. Braddock’s season finishes at 7-7-4.

From left, Omar Elias, Ever Chavez and Enni Rodriguez are leading the South Dade boys’ soccer in the district playoffs. Photo Courtesy South Dade Soccer

BOYS: District 16-7A Semifinal: Coral Reef 3, Palmetto 1: The Barracudas (6-7-4) also reach regionals. They play South Dade in the district finals. Palmetto’s final record for the season is 6-4-2.

BOYS: District 13-7A Semifinal: Stoneman Douglas 3, Coral Glades 0: The Eagles (11-3-2) play Monarch (10-6-2) for the district title. The Knights beat Coral Springs 3-0. Douglas and Monarch are region bound.

BOYS: District 15-6A Semifinal: South Broward 1, Cooper City 0: The Bulldogs advance to the district finals and qualify for regionals. SB (14-3-3), CCty (8-10-1).

BOYS: District 15-6A Semifinal: McArthur 3, Krop 2: Adam Waich (K) 1 goal; Omer Gan-El (K) 1 goal; Matias Winterman (K) 1 assist; Gkp Marcos Mizrahi (K) 8 saves.The Mustangs advance to the district finals and qualify for regionals. The Lightning ends the season with a winning record at 6-5-2.

BOYS: District 16-5A Quarterfinal: TERRA 2, North Miami 0: David Mahoney 1 goal; Victor Perez 1 goal; Anthony Pena-Nunez 1 assist. TERRA is 8-5.

BOYS: DISTRICT 14-4A Semifinal: Cardinal Gibbons 6, Stranahan 1: The Chiefs (11-3-4) advance to regionals. Dylan Moore 1 goal, 1 assist; Dylan Garcia 1 goal, 1 assist; Deni Rivard 1 goal, 1 assist; Deven Garcia 1 goal; Felix Azpurrua 1 goal; Dylan Young 1 goal; Riley Holden 1 assist; Alejandro Herrera 1 assist; Jason Trujillo 1 assist. Stranahan concluded its season at 8-6-5.

Basketball

The Somerset Academy-South Homestead girls’ basketball team, led by Head Coach A.J. Sheppard and Assistant Coach Daniel Brown, finished its regular season at 15-5 (4-1 in district) including wins against Braddock and Killian.

The Canes host their first playoff game on Tuesday when district playoffs begin. Sophomore guards Justice Sheppard (7.1 apg, 6.4 rpg, 3.8 spg,), Arawin Recio 7.4 ppg, 3.8 spg), junior forward Liah Da Costa (12 ppg, 6 rpg, 3.5 spg, 77 made FT), and senior center Jasmine Maldonado (8.8 rpg, 1.8 bpg) provide a strong core to a team being fueled by a breakout season from 7th grade guard/forward Sakura “SK” Barnes, who is averaging 17.8 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 5.6 spg, 1.3 bpg in her first full season as a starter.

Seventh grader Joann Barnes (5.5 ppg), sophomore Vanessa Alvarenga, junior Marileen Lara, and freshmen Saileny Urrrias, Kayla Luzzo and Alexia Almeida have contributed on both ends of the court.

In more girls’ hoops, after beating Flanagan and Miami Christian at the New Year’s Classic, host Cardinal Gibbons won five more games to improve to 17-4.

Also, senior Ariana Lopez, the lone senior on the Gulliver Prep squad, scored 23 points with 4 assists to lead the Raiders over visiting Westminster Christian 57-41 during Senior Night.

GIRLS: Cardinal Gibbons 48, Everglades 34: Savanna Nicholson 5 pts; Jordan Kosoy 17; Brooke Buckman 11; Konstantina Mantziori 6; Kayla Greyvensteyn 5; Taylor Williams 4. Rebs: Taylor Williams 11; Brooke Buckman 6; Kayla Greyvensteyn 6. Charges drawn: Brooke Buckman 4. CG (17-4), Evg (15-9).

GIRLS: Cardinal Gibbons 71, American Heritage-Delray 39: Ali Conard 18 pts; Savanna Nicholson 8; Jordan Kosoy 4; Brooke Buckman 20; Teagan Wakefield 8; Konstantina Mantziori 6; Kayla Greyvensteyn 4; Taylor Williams 6; Makayla Midgett 2; Aryana Shelby 6. Rebs: Brooke Buckman 13, Taylor Williams 6. Charges drawn: Brooke Buckman 3. CG (16-4), AHD (2-8).

GIRLS: Cardinal Gibbons 61, Centennial-Port St. Lucie 40: Savanna Nicholson 5 pts; Jordan Kosoy 9; Brooke Buckman 13; Teagan Wakefield 8; Konstantina Mantziori 10; Kayla Greyvensteyn 8; Taylor Williams 12; Ava Nudelberg 2; Aryana Shelby 2. Rebs: Taylor Williams 9; Konstantina Mantziori 7; Brooke Buckman 4. Charges drawn: Brooke Buckman 3. CG (15-4), Cent (13-6).

GIRLS: Cardinal Gibbons 65, Somerset-Boynton Beach 51: Savanna Nicholson 8 pts; Jordan Kosoy 4; Brooke Buckman 12; Teagan Wakefield 8; Konstantina Mantziori 14; Kayla Greyvensteyn 14; Taylor Williams 9. Reb: Brooke Buckman 10; Taylor Williams 4; Konstantina Mantziori 3. Charges drawn: Teagan Wakefield 1. CG (14-4), Som (13-4).

GIRLS: Cardinal Gibbons 63, Western 44: Savanna Nicholson 14 pts; Jordan Kosoy 14; Brooke Buckman 2; Teagan Wakefield 8; Konstantina Mantziori 8; Kayla Greyvensteyn 14; Taylor Williams 2. Rebs: Brooke Buckman 10; Konstantina Mantziori 6; Jordan Kosoy 4. Charges drawn: Brooke Buckman 1. CG (13-4), Wst (9-8).

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 57, Westminster Christian 41: Lopez 23 pts; Brown 13 pts; Quevedo 9 pts; Barras 4 pts; Smith 4 pts; Dauphin 4 pts. Rebs: Brown 8. Asts: Lopez 4. GP (10-12).

BOYS: St. Brendan 83, Somerset Prep-North Lauderdale 47: StB: Gutierrez 24 pts, Alicea 21, Alvarez 13, Duque 8, Gonzalez 8, Villalba 7, Navarro 2. SP: Corvil 16 pts, Jackson 10, Desir 4 Jones 3, Smith 3, Balher 3, Silvera 2, Banks 2, Vincent 2, Chin 2. 3-ptrs: Gutierrez 6, Alicea 5, Alvarez 3, Duque 2, Villalba 1. StB (16-7).

---

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com