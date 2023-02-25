South Beach Wine & Food Festival brings fancy chefs and fun parties to Miami. Take a look

South Beach Wine & Food Festival returned to Miami this weekend, bringing with it a series of big tent feeding frenzies, fancy chef-hosted dinners, wine tastings and parties galore. Take a look at some of the events.

Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives LIVE

Guy Fieri, chef and Food Network celebrity, takes a selfie with fans at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on the sand by the Ritz Carlton in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

George Patti, left, serves up pizza as Stretch Grinder tosses a Grinders beach ball during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on the sand by the Ritz Carlton in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Stu Colbert and LA Loschiavo enjoy the food at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on the sand by the Ritz Carlton in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown

Sabrina Killgo mixes drinks during the Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Lexi Tollinchi, with Better Days, prepares cocktails during the Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The People’s Choice Award goes to Better Days cocktail bar in Brickell with Lexi Tollinchi, holding the award as the team celebrates winning for the best cocktail during the Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Grand Prize winner is Angel Lupiac, at left, and the team at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel for the best cocktail during the Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Burger Bash

Lizbeth Villamarin offers up Frita Cubana at the Caja Caliente both during the Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on the sand by the Ritz Carlton in Miami Beach, Florida on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Sonia Weiss and DJ Chef Marc Weiss try out the burgers during the Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on the sand by the Ritz Carlton in Miami Beach, Florida on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

This Israeli cafe in downtown Miami just won Burger Bash with a burger served on pita

English celebrity chef and talk show host Robert Irvine is one of several judges at Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on the sand by the Ritz Carlton in Miami Beach, Florida on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

American celebrity chef, restaurateur, and television personality, Emeril Lagasse reacts as he arrives on stage at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. The event founder, Lee Schrager is at left, during the Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on the sand by the Ritz Carlton in Miami Beach, Florida on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Evelio Medina and Jasmine Walker dance as others join in during the Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on the sand by the Ritz Carlton in Miami Beach, Florida on Thursday, February 23, 2023.