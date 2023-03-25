South Beach was flooded with police. Here’s what spring break looked like Friday night

Spring break crowds were much thinner on South Beach on Friday night after two fatal shootings last weekend and amped up police presence.

Law enforcement agents were out in droves. Hundreds of officers from several South Florida police agencies were patrolling Ocean Drive hotspots, and more than 60 Florida Highway Patrol troopers were manning checkpoints along Fifth Street.

Security personnel from the private security company FPI were also present.

“This is really next level. This is saying ‘don’t come down here.’ They mean it tonight,” said Miami Beach resident Glenn Protus, who was watching the state trooper checkpoint from the sidewalk.

Here’s what it looked like on Miami Beach:

A group of Florida Highway Patrol officers stop a driver at a checkpoint along 5th Street on Friday, March 24, 2023 in Miami Beach, Fla. After two deadly shootings, city officials voted not to re-impose a midnight curfew, but implemented an emergency order banning alcohol sales after 6 p.m.