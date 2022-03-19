South Australian election: Labor on track to form government after large swing against Liberals

Sarah Martin
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Matt Turner/AAP</span>
Photograph: Matt Turner/AAP

Peter Malinauskas set to become state’s 47th premier as Liberal government, led by Steven Marshall, appears to have been deserted by voters after just one term


Labor looks set to form majority government in South Australia where the Marshall Liberal government has suffered large swings against it.

The ABC election analyst Antony Green said that he did not believe the Liberal party could retain power based on swings towards Labor, which in metropolitan areas were as high as 7.8%.

Premier Steven Marshall’s own seat of Dunstan – held on a margin of 7.4% – was also at risk of falling to the Labor party where there was a 6.2% swing against him in early voting.

The deputy premier, Dan Van Holst Pelekaan, was also facing the potential loss of his safe regional seat of Stuart after a redistribution put former Labor-aligned independent Geoff Brock’s hometown of Port Pirie into the electorate.

The ABC indicated the key marginal seats of Elder and Newland were likely to fall to Labor, along with the safer seat of Davenport.

It was also ahead in two other key marginal seats of King and Adelaide.

Labor holds 19 seats in the 47 seat House of Assembly while the Liberal party holds 22. Labor needs to win four seats to form majority government.

As of 8.40pm, figures from the Electoral Commission of SA showed the Labor party had received 37.6% of first preference votes, the Liberal Party 37.4% and the Greens 10.2%.

Labor is ahead in 26 seats, while the Liberal party was ahead in 13.

Family First – which is now run by former Labor ministers Tom Kenyon and Jack Snelling – had registered 3.5% of primary votes.

The Labor MP Tom Koutsantonis said there had been “dramatic” swing towards Labor and criticised the Liberal campaign for failing to address the priority of health.

But the party’s former attorney general and deputy Vickie Chapman said that with just 14% of the vote counted, it was too early for the government to concede.

The Liberal party was also struggling in key seats being fought against conservative independents who had defected from the Liberal party during the past term of government, with independents ahead in the seats of Kavel, Narrunga and Mt Gambier.

Labor has run its campaign on the issue of health and ambulance ramping, while the Liberal party has been campaigning on the economy and the risk a change of government would pose as the state emerges from the Covid pandemic.

Green said there remained an “outside possibility” that Labor would fall short of winning enough seats to form a majority government, but was still well placed to form a minority government.

