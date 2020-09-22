South America Utilty and Generation Power Quality Meters Market Report 2020: Units and Revenue Market Sizing with Forecasts 2017-2025

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Quality (PQ) Meters Market Analsyis Report + Database (South America) for Utilty and Generation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Power Quality is one of the most discussed topics in the T&D sector, with its implications on the economic and financial sector of the country there is an increasing trend to uplift the T&D infrastructure to ensure better power quality in the grid.
Power Quality PQ meters are one of the most essential instruments which enhance performance and quality of operation in the generation, transmission, distribution and industrial sectors. The publisher has extensively researched on power quality meters which are class A (IEC 61000-4-30 compliant), to size the market and to conduct detailed competitive and qualitative analysis. Through a combination of primary and secondary research, an analysis of the future of PQ meters markets is consolidated to get a comprehensive outlook of this niche market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Region Overview
I. Market Setting and Customers
II. Trade Overview
3. Market Sizing
I. South America Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility and Generation) and Comments- Units and Revenue
II. South America Annual Market Sizing with Forecast (2017-2025)- Units and Revenue
4. Competitive Analysis
I. Market Shares by top 4 suppliers- South America
II. Product Benchmarking
III. Company Profiles for main competitors
5. Market Accessibility
I. Procurement Preferences
II. Business Practices
Quotes from Interviews
List of Exhibits
1. South America Power Quality Meters Market Overview (M USD)
- South America Supplier Market Shares
- South America Market Accessibility Overview
- South America Annual Market by Vertical
- Regional Market Setting
- Trade Overview
- Equipment Standards
2. South America Power Quality Meters Installed Base (M Units)
- South America Installed Units by Vertical
- South America Power Quality Meters Annual Market (M Units)
- South America Annual Market Units by Vertical
- South America Power Quality Meters Annual Market (M USD)
- South America Annual Market Revenue by Vertical
3. Market Shares by Top Suppliers South America
- Satec
- Schneider Electric
- Electro Industries (EIG)
- Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory (SEL)
- Metrum
- Circutor
- Elspec
- Yokogawa
- Fluke
- Hioki
