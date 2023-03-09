South America Malaria Treatment Market Report 2023: Extending Pipeline of New Drugs and Vaccines Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

South American Malaria Treatment Market

South American Malaria Treatment Market

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South America Malaria Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Treatment, Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South America malaria treatment market is expected to grow from US$ 71.79 million in 2022 to US$ 98.53 million by 2028. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028.



Rapid Diagnostic Tests is Driving the South America Malaria Treatment Market



RDTs for malaria can improve the quality of management of the disease. RDTs are proven to be highly affordable and effective for public health programs implemented in low-resource settings. RDTs are widely used in remote areas with limited access to microscopy services.

As a result, there has been a rapid rise in the demand for RDTs for malaria. Several RDTs have been developed to test the presence of malaria parasites in blood South Americaples. Identifying and successfully treating malaria in low transmission areas is critical to reduce transmission and achieve complete elimination of the disease. Many companies are engaged in developing a wide range of RDTs with high sensitivities. So, growing rapid diagnostic tests is expected to drive the South America malaria treatment market growth across the region.



South America Malaria Treatment Market Overview



The Brazilian government recently launched the National Malaria Elimination Plan, intending to reduce the number of local malaria cases to less than 68,000 by 2025 and the number of deaths to zero by 2030, as well as eliminate the disease in Brazil by 2035. Brazil is a country that houses the Amazon rainforest, from where most of the malaria cases come. Approximately 99.9% of transmissions in Brazil occur in the Amazon area and 80% in 33 cities.

In 2021, over 137.8 thousand cases were reported. The Brazilian government is investing in treatment, pest control, and technical support to cities and states while also training personnel. The Elimination Plan will work through the Brazilian Unified Health System, based on free diagnosis and treatment, decentralized actions for diagnostic and wide coverage treatment, and using online information systems, multi-sector partnerships, and research networks.

Story continues

On October 30, 2019, GSK Brazil and MMV announced that the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (AVINSA) had granted the Marketing Authorization Approval under propriety review for the single dose tafenoquine for the medical cure of plasmodium vivax malaria in 16-year-old patients and for the older who are receiving chloroquine for the acute P. vivax infection. Jose Carlos Felner, the president of the GSK's pharmaceutical division in Brazil, said that the approval of tafenoquine in the country is an important step in the fight against neglected diseases such as malaria. This will increase the demand for malaria treatment in Brazil and help eradicate the disease. Thus, the growing technical support by the Brazilian government will fuel the growth of the market.



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Government and Private Sector's Initiatives to Raise Awareness About Malaria

Market Restraints

Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs and Subsequent Drug Resistance

Market Opportunities

Extending Pipeline of New Drugs and Vaccines

Future Trends

Rapid Diagnostic Tests

South America Malaria Treatment Market Segmentation



The South America malaria treatment market is segmented based on treatment, drug type, route of administration, distribution channel, end user, and country.

Based on treatment, the South America malaria treatment market is segmented into prescription medications, vaccines, diagnostic tests, and others. The diagnostic tests segment held the largest market share in 2022. The prescription medications segment is further categorized into chloroquine phosphate, artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), atovaquone-proguanil, quinine sulfate (qualaquin) with doxycycline, primaquine phosphate, and others.

Based on drug type, the South America malaria treatment market is bifurcated into branded and generic. The generic segment held a larger market share in 2022.

Based on route of administration, the South America malaria treatment market is bifurcated into oral and parenteral & intravenous. The oral segment held a larger market share in 2022.

Based on distribution channel, the South America malaria treatment market is segmented into direct tender, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The direct tender segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on end user, the South America malaria treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on country, the South America malaria treatment market has been categorized into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America. Our regional analysis states that the Rest of South America dominated the market in 2022.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $71.79 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $98.53 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4%

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. SAM Malaria Treatment Market- Market Landscape



5. SAM Malaria Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Malaria Treatment Market- SAM Analysis



7. SAM Malaria Treatment Market Analysis - By Treatment



8. SAM Malaria Treatment Market Analysis - By Drug Type



9. SAM Malaria Treatment Market Analysis - By Route of Administration



10. SAM Malaria Treatment Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel



11. SAM Malaria Treatment Market Analysis - By End User



12. SAM Malaria Treatment Market - Country Analysis



13. Industry Landscape



14. Company Profiles



15. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AdvaCare Pharma USA LLC

Cipla Ltd

GSK Plc

Lupin Ltd

Novartis AG

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Viatris Inc

Zydus Healthcare Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71wvzz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



