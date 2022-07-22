South Algonquin reviewing official plan and doing comprehensive asset management plan

According to a July 8 post on the South Algonquin Township Facebook page, the municipality is currently undertaking a comprehensive asset management plan and are asking residents’ input via online survey (available through their Facebook page) or in paper format available at the municipal office. They also revealed in an earlier posting from June 30 that they’ve started a review of their official plan and will be holding two special public meetings to obtain residents’ input.

A legal document under the Planning Act, South Algonquin’s official plan is being reviewed according to a June 30 post on their Facebook page. It is a strategic planning document that guides the township’s growth, development and land use changes. As the official plan has to be consistent with the provincial requirements for land use planning in the Provincial Policy Statement, 2020, it now has to be updated. The PPS 2020, which took effect May 1, 2020, works with other changes to land use planning systems to support the government’s aims to; increase housing, support jobs and reduce red tape. The PPS 2020 has added several new policy requirements for local official plans including; Indigenous consultation, climate change, wildfires and natural heritage planning.

A municipality’s official plan generally tells the public what the province and municipality’s land use planning policies are, ensures that growth is coordinated and serves the needs of the community, helps the community realize how their land may be used now and in the future, determines the location of roads, parks, trails, and other services, allows the establishment of municipal zoning bylaws to set local regulations on things like lot size or development setbacks from water, while meeting local and provincial interests provides a way to evaluate and settle conflicting land uses and shows municipal councils commitment to their community’s sustainable future.

Once approved, an official plan needs to be revised, according to the Planning Act; ten years after it comes into effect as a new official plan, and every five years thereafter (unless it has been superseded by a new official plan). Since the South Algonquin official plan was approved in 2012, now is a good time to do this review. It is being done in consultation with the approval authority for official plan changes, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing. The township has hired Jp2g Consultants Inc. a professional planning firm from Pembroke, to assist with this review.

Story continues

The township is asking its residents to participate in the review of the official plan so they can make sure they’re meeting the communities’ needs as well as their provincial responsibilities. The two special meetings pertaining to the review of the official plan will occur at the municipal office council chambers with an online option on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. and another in Madawaska at the Madawaska complex with no Zoom option on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

According to the information on the South Algonquin Township website, they are doing this review in two phases; the first being the official plan review to determine what needs to be updated in this legislation. The second will be the update of the official plan with information drawn from the first phase, which will be the official plan amendment, which will be considered by council, the MMAH and subsequently approved by the MMAH so this updated legislation can be put into place.

South Algonquin is also undertaking a comprehensive asset management plan, partly to establish levels of service. According to their July 8 post on Facebook, they’re looking to get the public’s input into this portion of the plan and have a survey available to get this input. It’s available online (through the township’s Facebook page) or at the municipal office in paper format. They are asking for said input from residents by July 25.

Bryan Martin, the CAO/clerk treasurer, told The Bancroft Times on July 14 that the asset management plan is currently being updated as part of a regular refresh and to ensure compliance with provincial legislative requirements.

“The AMP is progressing well and we hope to bring it forward to the Asset Management committee in September. The responses [to the survey] are returned directly to our consultants at Dillion Consulting,” he says. “I have not received an update on the number of returned surveys to date.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times