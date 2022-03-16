South Algonquin discusses return to in-person meetings

A possible return to in-person meetings was discussed at the March 2 meeting of South Algonquin council. Bryan Martin, the CAO/clerk-treasurer said he had included the item in the meeting agenda as constituents had inquired about it. After discussing it at length, council asked Martin and township staff to look into setting up a hybrid model that would allow both an in-person and virtual meeting space for future council meetings.

Mayor Jane Dumas introduced the motion at the March 2 council meeting gauging council’s reaction to returning to in-person meetings and when that might take place. Martin said that he had included it in the meeting agenda as he had constituents asking him about it.

“Obviously, as of yesterday, the government significantly changed some of the rules and regulations related to COVID-19 requirements of public spaces,” he says.

Those changes Martin mentioned, which took effect March 1, including the lifting of the proof of vaccination requirement for indoor non-essential settings, although businesses may continue to do so voluntarily. Capacity limits in indoor settings, excluding long-term care facilities and health care facilities were also lifted. While masking remained in place as of March 1, mandatory mask use will no longer be required as of March 21. This was announced March 9 by Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore, who said that the province still recommends mask use, if possible, even though it is no longer mandatory.

Martin told council that there were a number of ways to proceed; they could return to in-person meetings and revert to pre-COVID-19 normal, they could have a hybrid model with both Zoom and in-person participation in the meetings, with additional measures to put in place to ensure everyone’s safety. He revealed that he was looking at an Owl camera to livestream the meetings and to allow remote participation of some of council and the public.

“I would suggest that if council decides they want some form of return, that we delay the return of the public to the gallery and continue with the remote hybrid model for at least the time being,” he says.

One of Time Magazine’s best inventions of 2020, the Owl 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker devices come from a company called Owl Labs, founded by roboticists Mark Schnittman and Max Makeev, who created the device to overcome the disconnection and frustration that they themselves felt while working remotely. Martin said that the Owl camera sits at the centre of the council table and rotates around with a camera eye that captures the whole room, but focuses on whomever is speaking at any given moment. He said it would certainly meet the needs of council at meetings and they’d not have to be looking at their laptops consistently.

Dumas agreed that the hybrid model would be good as there’s an established YouTube channel for the township to broadcast their meetings and there are constituents that tune into them virtually.

Dumas said that personally she likes the meetings virtually as they are or a hybrid model.

“That’s not going to happen overnight. It’s going to take some work on staff’s part to get the technology in place for the hybrid model,” she says.

Dumas also suggested putting in physical plexiglass barriers in the council chambers, as she had seen in other council chambers, to keep council safe.

Martin said that he had experience with implementing the necessary components for a hybrid model for a council meeting, as he did so when he was CAO at another municipality.

“I’ve got a fairly good idea what needs to be done. It’s the availability of the technology, as there have been some delays getting technology with the pandemic. I believe what I’m looking at is available. We would have to look at some screening of some sort to put up in chambers as an extra precaution, but we may be able to bring back councillors by the April or May meeting,” he says.

Martin said that while the technology and the barriers could be in place soon, it would come down to councillors’ comfort levels in returning to in-person meetings or remaining virtual.

“Just like the mayor said, some of us have some personal contacts that are more vulnerable than others and I understand anybody’s reasoning behind playing it safe and being cautious,” he says.

Dumas thought it would take more discussion and some planning to achieve the hybrid model, but she thought it would put the township in a good place.

“God forbid that this should ever happen again, a COVID-19 situation, but we wouldn’t be starting from scratch to maintain ourselves running as a municipality,” she says.

The rest of council, councillor Joe Florent, councillor Bill Rodnick, councillor Dave Harper, councillor Richard Shalla, councillor Bongo Bongo and councillor Sandra Collins agreed that while going back to in-person meetings would be nice at some point, the hybrid model would be a good idea to pursue going into the near future at least.

Martin said that the township had adequate Internet bandwidth to have these hybrid meetings successfully with the technology they would need.

Dumas asked Martin to keep council apprised as he goes forward in setting up the technology and the barriers in the council chambers.

“Okay, so we’ll wait for feedback from Bryan [Martin] as to his vision and to give us the opportunity to have input and comment back as this goes forward.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times