South Algonquin discuss reducing council and electoral boundaries

At their Nov. 3 meeting, South Algonquin Township council discussed changing the composition of the council from seven officials to five officials and possibly changing the electoral boundaries, from their current ward electoral system to an at large electoral system. These changes arose from Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler service delivery review and was presented to council as options to consider by Bryan Martin, the CAO/clerk-treasurer. After discussing the merits and pitfalls of these changes, council decided to stay with the status quo; having seven officials on council and using the ward electoral system.

Mayor Jane Dumas introduced Martin’s report on these proposed changes arising from the KPMG service delivery review received by council in March, 2021. KPMG is an audit, tax and advisory firm and they indicated that council should consider reducing the members of council from seven to five and changing the electoral system from the current ward system to an at large system. They estimated that the fiscal impact of reducing the size of the council and changing the electoral system would be around $25,000 annually.

The at large system of representation and the ward system of representation each have their own pros and cons. For the at large system, some advantages are that electors have greater choice, they can choose who they think will do the best job versus who is running in their ward, their concerns can be brought to a larger number of councillors, there’s a township wide focus versus more regional interests, and the likelihood of acclamations (an uncontested election where the candidate wins by default) is reduced. Disadvantages of the at large system are increased campaign costs as candidates have to campaign across a larger area, some communities of interest could be unrepresented or underrepresented, candidates who appeal to higher voter turnout areas tend to be elected more, and potential confusion and duplication of councillors’ responsibilities on any given issue.

The ward system’s advantages include councillors who are likelier to be truly local representatives better representing their concerns, a wider array of issues within the township are likelier to be represented at council, the prospect of a particular point of view at council is lessened, the election process is simplified for electors, a new candidate stands a better chance at winning in an election, and campaign costs are likely to be less. The disadvantages of the ward system are councillors being elected on minor issues and lacking a greater understanding of the township’s issues as a whole, communities of interest may end up being divided by ward boundaries, a smaller choice of candidates for voters, a greater possibility of acclamations, little recourse for voters if a councillor is not doing their job properly (there are no other councillors the electorate can approach), population changes could cause unequal workloads for councillors, and if an incumbent is popular in a ward it may deter others from running against him or her.

The deadline to make any changes to the composition of council and the electoral boundaries by bylaw of council, according to Martin, is Dec. 31. This allows for the appropriate appeals process should it be required. Under section 222 (1) of the Municipal Act, municipalities can make this change through a bylaw and need to give notice of this passage within 15 days. Public consultation follows and if any member of the public has an issue with the bylaw, they can appeal to the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal with 45 days of the bylaw’s passage for a hearing. LPAT has the authority to affirm, amend or repeal the bylaw at the conclusion of the hearing process.

Therefore, Martin told council he wanted their direction in this regard should they decide to pursue these changes. The options before council were to; continue with the status quo, modify or eliminate existing boundaries and reduce council to five members and put a question on the ballot for the 2022 election about council composition and electoral boundaries.

Councillor Joe Florent mentioned that this had been brought up two years ago by Councillor Bongo Bongo and had been defeated by council at that time. He cited the geographical size of South Algonquin as a reason to keep things the way they are and thinks the ward system serves them well, and doesn’t think that an at large system would serve South Algonquin as well as it does other townships.

“In conclusion, I like the way it is. It works well and the cost is a little more maybe. It’s five members to cover the same area that seven are now, so obviously you’re going to have to get out and about a bit more. The cost wouldn’t be that much, I don’t think,” he says.

Councillor Bill Rodnick said he agreed with what Florent was saying.

“I know Dickens ward, when the amalgamation was happening [in 1998], they were looking at going toward Madawaska Valley and they decided to come with South Algonquin because they were going to have representation on council along with all the other wards, whereas in Madawaska Valley, they use the at large process,” he says.

Dumas asked if there was any further discussion or comments from councillors that hadn’t chimed in yet on this issue. Bongo asked to speak, and stated emphatically that he was in support of the changes highlighted in Martin’s report, arising from the KPMG Service Delivery Review recommendations. He brought up all the reasons he thought these changes would be a good idea, including greater efficiency and cost effectiveness, providing more of a balance of power across the township, empowering residents, having more competitive elections and possibly having a more unified and productive council.

“In closing, let’s ride the momentum of our modernization efforts. The ward system of the past is a relic of the amalgamation era. Let’s create a more unified and efficient South Algonquin with an at large, five-person council. And above all else, this was a recommendation from the KPMG report, so if we don’t go ahead with this, we are ignoring some of the experts’ advice,” he says.

However, with Bongo the only one in support of making these changes, council decided to remain with the status quo. Dumas asked Martin what next steps were required to maintain things the way they are, with a seven-member council and a ward system. He replied that no further action from council would be needed if that’s the route they ultimately chose to take.

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times