South Algonquin Councillor Pigeon found in breach of MCIA and Code of Conduct

South Algonquin Township council heard from the Integrity Commissioner, Tony Fleming from Cunningham Swan Lawyers, at their meeting on Nov. 1. He reported his investigation’s findings into a complaint against Councillor Shawn Pigeon, alleging that he had breached the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act and the Municipal Code of Conduct. Fleming found that Pigeon had breached the MCIA and Code of Conduct and recommended that his pay be suspended for 15 days as a penalty. Council voted to reject Fleming’s recommendation, not implementing any penalty against Pigeon for the breaches, instead showing appreciation for his expertise during the discusson on short term rental regulation and calling the report a learning experience going forward for Pigeon and all of council.

Newly elected to council late last year, Pigeon was accused by the complainant of allegedly breaching the MCIA and the Code of Conduct at the South Algonquin Township council meeting on June 20. Submitted on July 14, the complaint alleges that Pigeon breached the MCIA and the Code of Conduct, by not declaring a pecuniary interest and taking part in a discussion on the regulation of short-term accommodation, despite allegedly owning a property management business connected to the short-term rental market. After his investigation, Fleming found that Pigeon had breached the MCIA and the Code of Conduct.

Additionally, Pigeon was advised by Fleming that he could not participate in the debate during said discussion and chose to participate anyway. Fleming therefore found that Pigeon breached the MCIA section 5 (1) (b). In his report, Fleming said that the direction given by him was clear and that by failing to heed this advice by declaring a pecuniary interest and abstain from the discussion, Pigeon breached the MCIA.

“We note that the MCIA is clear that no participation in the discussion of a matter is permitted by a member who has a pecuniary interest. This prohibition is not conditional on a vote being taken. Any attempt to participate in or influence the decision is not permitted,” he said in his report.

Story continues

The Ontario MCIA came into effect in 1983, replacing conflict legislation passed over a decade before that. The Act require local government representatives to disclose pecuniary interests and to abstain from decision making on matters on which they have these financial interests. These pecuniary interests fall into three categories; direct interest, indirect interest or deemed (family) interest.

In addition, there are exempt interests, including two general exemptions; a pecuniary interest which is common with electors in general, and a pecuniary interest that is so remote or insignificant that it cannot reasonably be regarded as likely influencing the member. There are at least five legal responsibilities that come up when a member has a pecuniary interest, compelling them to do the following; disclose the general nature of the interest before any discussion occurs, not participate in the discussion, not attempt to influence the discussion, not vote and if it’s a closed meeting, leave said meeting. More information on the Ontario MCIA can be found at www.ontario.ca/laws/statute/90m50.

In the case of the Code of Conduct, Pigeon was found to have breached Rule 1 (1) which requires compliance with MCIA provisions and Rule 1 (2), which means that Pigeon had a disqualifying interest, which means that his pecuniary interest would be considered by a reasonable person to preclude Pigeon from impartial participation in the discussion at the June 20 meeting. As Fleming said in his report, “participating in the decision-making process includes more than simply voting, it includes all debate and discussion that leads to a vote. The process is broader than a vote and participating in any aspect of that process is prohibited by the Code of Conduct.”

More information on South Algonquin Township’s Municipal Code of Conduct can be found at www.southalgonquin.ca.

Fleming told council that the findings not contested by Pigeon was that he didn’t declare a pecuniary interest and did participate in the debate.

“It was also uncontested that Councillor Pigeon does operate a property management business which does deal with short term rentals. The business he has offers for rent, advertises, arranges for renters, does property maintenance, does cleanups and that sort of thing within the short-term rental market. So that was not in dispute,” he says.

Fleming said that Pigeon left the meeting on June 20 to call him about whether or not he was in a conflict of interest and what to do. He said that Pigeon’s justification for participating was that the discussion was not about a bylaw and no vote was held. He advised Pigeon that he was in conflict and that he should not participate in the discussion, even though no vote was undertaken.

“In addition, he took the position that he was prepared to ‘deal with any loss to his business’ as a result of his support for a short-term accommodation regulation. He was candid in his interview that his support for short-term accommodation regulation might result in loss of clients for his business,” he said in his report.

Fleming added later in the meeting, in reply to a question from Councillor Joe Florent, that it doesn’t matter if the financial interest is positive or negative, the council member has to declare the interest and not participate.

“I think it’s appropriate for a council to consider how the public view that particular circumstance. So, the public knows the councillor has a pecuniary interest, that it’s financial and the councillor says he’ll still vote even though it may impact his financial interest. But as that debate unfolds, we don’t know what might have happened. Maybe there is a circumstance where there is a choice to be made and the councillor votes to do something that is less financially impactful on his business even though there’s still some impact. That’s the conflict that the Act is intending to avoid. It’s to put the councillor in a position where they cannot influence the decision, up, down, sideways, it doesn’t matter. But it’s also equally important to ensure the public, when they’re looking at that debate, don’t look at it and think ‘I don’t know how this councillor could be impartial.’ It's about the integrity of the process as much as it is about the councillor’s personal financial interest, positive or negative,” he says.

Fleming did not refer this matter to the courts as the breaches weren’t serious enough to do so, and in his view, it would be a waste of taxpayers’ money. He felt council could implement an appropriate penalty for the breaches under the Code of Conduct, and he recommended a 15-day suspension of Pigeon’s pay.

“That’s based upon the fact that the councillor did indeed know he had a conflict, was advised not to participate and chose to participate in the face of that recommendation,” he says.

While council accepted Fleming’s report, they did not accept his recommendation that Pigeon’s pay be suspended, deeming it too severe, as they felt that Pigeon was merely sharing his knowledge with council and was not looking to influence the discussion or vote. Instead, they voted to accept the report as a learning experience going forward for Pigeon, who is relatively new to council, several other members who were also elected for the first time last year, and all of council. Councillor Bill Rodnick wanted to impose a lesser penalty like a public apology on Pigeon for the breaches versus a suspension of pay to acknowledge that the breaches occurred, but the rest of council voted that no penalty would be imposed, overruling Rodnick.

When contacted by The Bancroft Times on Nov. 1, Councillor Pigeon had no comment on this matter. LaValley reiterated to The Bancroft Times that council made a decision not to accept the Integrity Commissioner’s recommendation for pay suspension.

“That is a decision of council and my job as mayor is to carry out the decisions of council.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times