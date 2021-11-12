South Algonquin council gives the go ahead for Santa Claus Parade

Christmas is definitely in the air, and South Algonquin Township made a definitive step in that direction at their council meeting on Nov. 3 by voting to approve the Whitney Recreation Committee’s request to have the Santa Claus Parade on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. in Whitney.

Mayor Jane Dumas introduced the resolution to approve the Santa Claus Parade, based upon a request made by the Whitney Recreation Committee to have the parade on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. in Whitney. The resolution was subsequently approved by council. In addition to council’s approval, they also agreed to donate $300 for prizes and that the township’s fire chief Don Kruger will be made aware and contribute equipment and drivers for the event, and a truck and driver for jolly old Saint Nick will be provided as well.

Holly Hayes, the township’s former CAO/clerk-treasurer and a member of the recreation committee says that the Santa Claus parade is a pretty great long-standing event in Whitney, and that as many hope to start to bring back some of their normal traditions as we get back to a more normal post COVID-19 world. However, they’ll still be adhering to COVID-19 precautions like masks, social distancing and having the event outdoors as they begin the planning process for the parade this year. At this point, Hayes says that most of the preparations are just confirming the date, getting council approval, some key volunteers and getting the EMS involved as the local children love to see the shiny fire trucks. She said they will also have some students helping them out this year.

“The next steps are just to get some flyers out and start trying to get participants to enter floats. The past floats have been unique, elaborate and beautiful,” she says. “We look forward to another year of our community showing their spirit.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times