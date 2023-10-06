South Africa's Kruger National Park study: Animals fear human voices more than lions

Lion

Human voices cause considerably more fear in wild mammals than the sound of lions, a study in South Africa has found.

Scientists played recordings of people talking normally through speakers hidden at water holes in the Kruger National Park.

About 95% of animals were extremely frightened and quickly ran away.

In contrast, recordings of snarling and growling lions elicited significantly less alarm.

The human speech they chose to play included local languages commonly spoken in the country.

Some elephants, in response to the big cat calls, even attempted to confront the source of the sound.

The study's findings suggest that the animals, which included antelopes, elephants, giraffes, leopards and warthogs, have learnt that contact with humans is extremely dangerous, due to hunting, gun use and the use of dogs to catch them.

The fear exhibited goes beyond the Kruger National Park, showing a global pattern where wildlife tend to fear humans more than any other predator, according to the study.

Conservationists are now challenged with addressing this fear in protected areas, as a lot of their efforts in these regions often rely heavily on the revenue generated from tourism.

But the findings also open up the potential to protect vulnerable species in these ecosystems. Human sounds, when used appropriately, could help protect against illegal poaching.