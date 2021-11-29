South Africa's Aspen in advanced talks over COVID-19 vaccine deal

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare is in advanced discussions over a potential licensing agreement to package the COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa, it said on Monday.

Aspen did not mention the name of the company with which it was in talks, but in early September it said it was in talks with U.S. pharma giant Johnson & Johnson over a vaccine packaging licence.

Aspen currently packages J&J's COVID-19 vaccine at its South African plant under contract, which means it does not have any pricing or distribution power over the product.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by David Goodman)