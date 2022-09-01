South Africa's 21 youths who died in tavern were suffocated, families told

A general view of Enyobeni, an east coast tavern where bodies of youth were found which prompted nationwide grief ahead of a mass funeral in the Eastern Cape province, in East London

EAST LONDON, South Africa (Reuters) - Twenty one young people who died in a tavern tragedy in June were suffocated, five parents said on Thursday, relaying to reporters what health department officials told them was the conclusion of an official probe.

The youths -- the youngest of whom was a 13-year-old girl -- died while partying in a popular nightspot in a township outside the coastal city of East London in the Eastern Cape province, and the grieving relatives of the victims had been demanding answers as to how.

A spokesperson for the health department for the Eastern Cape province declined to comment on the results of the investigation and told reporters the probe would not be published.

(Reporting by Johnnie Issac; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Francesco Guarascio)