South African running great robbed of shoes while jogging

JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- South Africa's most famous ultra-marathon runner was reportedly mugged at gunpoint while out jogging.

Friday's reports say Bruce Fordyce was robbed of his shoes and watch by two men who pulled up next to him in a car and pointed guns at him in the Johannesburg suburb of Westcliff.

The Times newspaper quotes Fordyce as saying the muggers were ''welcome'' to his old running shoes, noting they had done about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and ''smelled like Camembert.''

The 61-year-old Fordyce won the grueling 89-kilometer (55-mile) Comrades Marathon nine times, including eight in a row from 1981-88.

He told The Times he returned home after the mugging to get another pair of shoes and then completed his early-morning run.