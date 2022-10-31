South African rand weakens as Fed decision looms

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of this week's highly anticipated policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 0646 GMT, the rand traded at 18.2425 against the dollar, 0.51% weaker than its previous close.

The U.S. Fed is expected to deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike after the conclusion of this week's policy-setting meeting on Wednesday.

"If the Fed remains very hawkish, the dollar can continue its rally ... placing risk assets like the rand under pressure," Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE said in a research note.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last trading up 0.06% to 110.88.

South Africa's private sector credit in September rose 9.74% year-on-year after rising by 7.86% in the prior month, according to central bank data.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was lower in early deals, with the yield up 2 basis points to 10.760%. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)