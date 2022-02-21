South African Funeral Services Market 2022 and Pandemic Challenges

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Funeral Services and Related Activities in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The funeral services industry in South Africa has been growing at around 12% annually. While undertakers and funeral parlours played critical roles during the pandemic, there were many challenges, especially for small funeral operators. Industry players say that growing demand for burial space needs to be addressed urgently. The bulk of the industry is made up of small businesses serving local communities. A significant number of these do not have certificates of competence and operate in the informal funeral services sector.

The funeral industry has been overwhelmed with the increase in deaths over the past 18 months. Regulations for funerals have been changing according to the Disaster Management Act regulations alert levels and new requirements for handling bodies of people who were infected with the virus were introduced. Funerals have been identified as high-risk sites of COVID-19 infection. Funeral parlours have significantly increased burial and cremation prices during the pandemic, citing increased costs.

With South Africa's large community of immigrants, the repatriation of bodies is a critical part of the industry. The costs to Zimbabwe, for example, average about R10,000 by road, and R15,000 by air, which include the costs of paperwork, embalming and a coffin. High costs and red tape mean that many bodies are secretly transported.

This report focuses on the funeral services industry and related services in South Africa. It includes information on the effects of the pandemic on the industry, developments, notable players and key trends. There are profiles of 17 companies including major players such as AVBOB, Doves and Mosaic Funerals, burial societies such as Tshebedisano Burial Society And Calgro M3, which develops memorial parks.

Story continues



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Corporate Actions

3.4. Regulations

3.5. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID -19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Load Shedding

6.7. Input Costs

6.8. Government Tenders



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3 Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES



Companies Mentioned

21st Century Life (Pty) Ltd

AVBOB (Begrafnisdiens) Ltd

Batho Batsho Bakopane Funeral Services S A (Pty) Ltd

Calgro M3 Memorial Parks Bloemfontein (Pty) Ltd

Calgro M3 Memorial Parks Holding (Pty) Ltd

Calgro M3 Memorial Parks Nasrec (Pty) Ltd

Doves Group (Pty) Ltd

Econo Funerals (Pty) Ltd

Grobbelaars and Church Street Funeral Services (Pty) Ltd

Group Burial Association

Icebolethu Group (Pty) Ltd

Independent Crematoriums S A (Pty) Ltd

Legacy Pet Crematorium (Pty) Ltd

Martin's Funerals Franchising (Pty) Ltd

Mosaic Funeral Group of Companies (Pty) Ltd

Sonja Smith Funeral Group (Pty) Ltd

Tshebedisano Burial Society CC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7m99ue

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



