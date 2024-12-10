South African FA appoints new Head of Women’s Football amidst internal turmoil

The South African Football Association has finally appointed a new Head of Women’s Football. Dawn Lubisi had been part of the Referee Assocaition of South Africa and will now dual contract between the two roles.

The position had been vacant since Romaney Pinnock left the role to join former Women’s Super League side Bristol City several months ago. Pinnock left the South African FA following a public dispute with SAFA Technical Director Walter Steenbok. Pinnock spent just over a year in the role prior to leaving.

“I think SAFA is suffering from a combination of problems. At the end of the day, it is the young players across South Africa who suffer. It made me sad to see how the Federation operates and just how many opportunities were lost. I hope that one day they become a very different organisation,” Pinnock stated at the time of her departure.

It will be interesting to see if the new internal appointment of Lubisi will be given freedom to integrate change throughout the women’s department of SAFA. It was a point of contention that the appointment took so long to announce and hire for, given the stark importance of the role.

Who is Dawn Lubisi?

The South African native has been in an administrative role within the Referee National Association. SAFA announced that Lubisi will not actually be leaving that role and will operate both occupations at the same time. This raises another concern that SAFA is not taking the role and women’s football as a whole very seriously.

Libisi does seem to have the best interests of women’s football in South Africa at heart on face value.

“I’m truly honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to head women’s football,” she said. “It is a privilege not only to be part of the development of our women’s football strategy, but also to now have the chance to bring it to life and make a tangible impact.

“This is a significant step, and while I know it will not be an easy journey, I’m eager to take on the challenge. I’m deeply committed to the development of football, and this new role aligns perfectly with my passion.”

Time will only tell whether Libisi is suited to the role. Even if she is, the question remains as to what sort of support she will receive in her new position.

