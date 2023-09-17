South Africa’s World Cup 2023 fixtures and how to watch on TV

South Africa's Cobus Reinach scored a hat-trick inside 25 minutes against Romania - PA/Adam Davy

Defending champions South Africa’s ominous start to the 2023 Rugby World Cup continued as they cruised to a 12-try win over Romania in Pool B.

Having got their title defence off to a winning start when they beat Scotland 18-3 in Marseille in the first of their four pool matches, the Springboks backed that up with a 76-0 win in their second game. Scrum-half Cobus Reinach scored a hat-trick inside 25 minutes - the second-quickest in World Cup history - with Makazole Mapimpi also running in three tries.

Jacques Nienaber’s team, along with the Scots, Ireland, Romania and Tonga, have been pooled in what some have described as the ‘Group of Death’.

South Africa are having to make do without hooker Malcolm Marx, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup with a long-term knee injury.

When are South Africa’s Pool B matches?

Sunday, September 10

South Africa 18 Scotland 3

Sunday, September 17

South Africa 76 Romania 0

Saturday, September 23

South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France, Saint-Denis – 8pm

Sunday, October 1

South Africa v Tonga, Stade de Marseille – 8pm

When may South Africa’s quarter-final game be played?

Saturday, October 14

QF2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France – 8pm

. . . or . . .

Sunday, October 15

QF4: Winner Pool 4 v Runner-up Pool B, Stade de France – 8pm

When might South Africa play a semi-final?

Friday, October 20

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France – 8pm

. . . or . . .

Saturday, October 21

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Stade de France – 8pm

When is the 2023 Rugby World Cup final?

Saturday, October 28

Stade de France – 8pm

What television channel is showing South Africa’s matches?

ITV have exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. All South Africa’s games will be broadcast on ITV1

The radio commentary of every match will be available on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In South Africa, the tournament is being broadcast on SuperSport.

Who is in South Africa’s Rugby World Cup squad?

Forwards

Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.

Backs

Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie.

Who are favourites to win the World Cup?

New Zealand: 11/4

France: 10/3

South Africa: 10/3

Ireland: 9/2

Australia: 14/1

England: 14/1

Argentina: 22/1

Wales: 33/1

Scotland: 33/1

