South Africa’s World Cup 2023 fixtures and how to watch on TV

World champions South Africa endured a chastening pool match defeat to Ireland - Getty Images/Julian Finney

Makazole Mapimpi, the South Africa wing, has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup after fracturing an eye socket against Tonga on Sunday, opening the door for the Springboks to call up an injury replacement.

Mapimpi was replaced in the first half following a high tackle by Tonga’s Augustine Pulu, which was penalised by referee Luke Pearce without a card being shown.

The tackle, which at the time did not seem overly serious, left Mapimpi with an injury which has ruled him out for between four to six weeks.

“We are sad for Mapimpi,” said Rassie Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby, on Monday. “He fractured his eye socket and cheek bone. We’ll miss him as a player and what he brings to the team off the field.”

How have South Africa fared so far?

Defending champions South Africa’s impressive start to the 2023 Rugby World Cup hit a speed bump as they were defeated 13-8 by Ireland in a ferocious Pool B encounter.

Springboks got their title defence off to a winning start when they beat Scotland 18-3 in Marseille in the first of their four pool matches. They followed that up by cruising to a 76-0 victory over Romania in their second game, in which scrum-half Cobus Reinach scored a hat-trick inside 25 minutes – the second-quickest in World Cup history.

South Africa are now on course to finish as runners-up in Pool B, which some pundits have described as the ‘Group of Death’ as it also includes the Scots, Ireland, Romania and Tonga.

Provided Ireland continue their 16-match winning streak to defeat Scotland, Springboks are likely to face France in the quarter-finals in another Herculean clash.

When are South Africa’s Pool B matches?

Sunday, September 10

South Africa 18 Scotland 3

Sunday, September 17

South Africa 76 Romania 0

Saturday, September 23

South Africa 8 Ireland 13

Sunday, October 1

South Africa 49 Tonga 18

When may South Africa’s quarter-final game be played?

Saturday, October 14

QF2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France – 8pm

Story continues

. . . or . . .

Sunday, October 15

QF4: Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B, Stade de France – 8pm

When might South Africa play a semi-final?

Friday, October 20

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France – 8pm

. . . or . . .

Saturday, October 21

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Stade de France – 8pm

Latest news

Makazole Mapimpi's World Cup appears to be over - AP/Daniel Cole

South Africa can call up an injury replacement for the injured Mapimpi. This will be the second time a player has come into the squad for South Africa during the tournament, after Handre Pollard replaced the injured hooker Malcolm Marx. Erasmus noted that if South Africa reach the final, both Mapimpi and Marx will be flown back to France.

A key part of South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning side in 2019, scoring six tries, Mapimpi in recent months has lost his place in South Africa’s strongest side with head coach Jacques Nienaber opting to select Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wings.

Mapimpi’s injury leaves South Africa with various options when it comes to how to replace him in the squad. They could opt to call up a hooker, with Bongi Mbonambi the only current specialist and Deon Fourie – the 37-year-old back-row who has a wealth of experience in the position – and back-row Marco van Staden the current back-up options. Joseph Dweba and Akker van der Merwe would be options.

Nienaber and Erasmus may also consider calling up Lukhanyo Am, the outside centre who was a key part of the 2019 side but suffered a knee injury in the warm-up match against Argentina in August.

Jesse Kriel, who missed nearly all of the 2019 tournament after an injury in the opening game against New Zealand, has impressed at 13 for South Africa in recent weeks, with Am offering a slightly different skill-set with his work in defence.

Erasmus added that South Africa would inform World Rugby of their replacement for Mapimpi before announcing the new squad addition in the coming days.

When is the 2023 Rugby World Cup final?

Saturday, October 28

Stade de France – 8pm

What television channel is showing South Africa’s matches?

ITV have exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. All South Africa’s games will be broadcast on ITV1

The radio commentary of every match will be available on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In South Africa, the tournament is being broadcast on SuperSport.

Who is in South Africa’s Rugby World Cup squad?

Forwards

Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.

Backs

Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie.

Who are favourites to win the World Cup?

Ireland: 31/10

South Africa: 16/5

France: 15/4

New Zealand: 9/2

England: 12/1

Wales: 25/1

Argentina: 40/1

Fiji: 50/1

Scotland: 100/1

Australia: 750/1

