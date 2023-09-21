South Africa’s World Cup 2023 fixtures and how to watch on TV

Handre Pollard will join the squad as an injury replacement for Malcolm Marx - Getty Images/Gallo Images

Defending champions South Africa’s ominous start to the 2023 Rugby World Cup continued as they cruised to a 12-try win over Romania in Pool B.

Having got their title defence off to a winning start when they beat Scotland 18-3 in Marseille in the first of their four pool matches, the Springboks backed that up with a 76-0 win in their second game. Scrum-half Cobus Reinach scored a hat-trick inside 25 minutes – the second-quickest in World Cup history – with Makazole Mapimpi also running in three tries.

Jacques Nienaber’s team, along with the Scots, Ireland, Romania and Tonga, have been pooled in what some have described as the ‘Group of Death’.

South Africa are having to make do without hooker Malcolm Marx, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup with a long-term knee injury, but have made the decision to call up fly half Handre Pollard.

When are South Africa’s Pool B matches?

Sunday, September 10

South Africa 18 Scotland 3

Sunday, September 17

South Africa 76 Romania 0

Saturday, September 23

South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France, Saint-Denis – 8pm

Sunday, October 1

South Africa v Tonga, Stade de Marseille – 8pm

When may South Africa’s quarter-final game be played?

Saturday, October 14

QF2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France – 8pm

. . . or . . .

Sunday, October 15

QF4: Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B, Stade de France – 8pm

When might South Africa play a semi-final?

Friday, October 20

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France – 8pm

. . . or . . .

Saturday, October 21

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Stade de France – 8pm

Latest news

Handre Pollard has joined South Africa’s squad as a replacement for injured hooker Malcolm Marx but will not be involved in the match with Ireland unless his side suffer a late injury crisis.

Pollard, the 29-year-old fly-half, was a key cog in the side that won the tournament four years ago. However, he missed out on selection for the initial 33-man squad due to a calf issue.

Speculation of a call-up has been rife for weeks and only heightened when Marx, the outstanding hooker, was ruled out of the World Cup at the beginning of last week after damaging knee ligaments.

Pollard returned from injury last Friday as a second-half replacement in Leicester’s 18-14 Premiership win at Sale but Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said he still needs to get up to speed with the squad.

Meanwhile, Ireland will not change their plans after South Africa selected seven forwards on their bench for the match on Saturday and believe they have enough to counter the Springboks’ muscle, assistant coach Simon Easterby said.

“Every team has a strategy and it’s up to them to believe that is the right thing for each game,” he said.

“They believe that’s the way they need to set themselves out to beat us on Saturday, just like we will be planning the way to beat South Africa.

“It’s a talking point. I don’t think it changes anything for us.”

When is the 2023 Rugby World Cup final?

Saturday, October 28

Stade de France – 8pm

What television channel is showing South Africa’s matches?

ITV have exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. All South Africa’s games will be broadcast on ITV1

The radio commentary of every match will be available on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In South Africa, the tournament is being broadcast on SuperSport.

Who is in South Africa’s Rugby World Cup squad?

Forwards

Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.

Backs

Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie.

Who are favourites to win the World Cup?

France: 11/4

New Zealand: 4/1

Ireland: 4/1

South Africa: 11/4

England: 11/1

Australia: 25/1

Argentina: 33/1

Wales: 33/1

Scotland: 66/1