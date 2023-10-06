South Africa’s World Cup 2023 fixtures and how to watch on TV

South Africa have looked dominant at this World Cup so far, with only one defeat - Michael Steele/World Rugby

Rugby World Cup Pool B rivals Scotland have laughed off any concerns from the South Africa camp that the Scots and Ireland may conspire to eliminate the Springboks with an unlikely result that suits both teams in Saturday night’s showdown in Paris.

The most realistic outcome is that only one of Ireland or Scotland will progress to the quarter-finals alongside the reigning champions. However, there is a scenario whereby a bonus-point victory for the Scots by a margin of 21 points or more combined with Ireland collecting a losing bonus point for scoring at least four tries would put both nations in the last eight while knocking out South Africa.

Boks head coach Jacques Nienaber – when asked by a journalist whether he had any worries about a carve-up that suited both Scotland and Ireland – said such a result would be a sign of “match-fixing”.

“Could I believe in a scenario that they will decide ‘do we want to get this amount of points and then get South Africa out of the way?”‘ mused Nienaber. “That would probably be match-fixing, I would say. I hope not. Rugby is clean. We wear those t-shirts so hopefully not because that would be extremely disappointing.”

Scotland assistant coach Peter Horne gave short shrift to such a notion, though. “Yeah,” he laughed when asked if it was “ridiculous” to suggest the two teams might collude. “We’ve not even thought about it.”

How have South Africa fared so far?

The Springboks got their title defence off to a winning start, beating Scotland 18-3 in Marseille. And they followed that up by crushing Romania 76-0 in their second game, with scrum-half Cobus Reinach scoring a hat-trick inside 25 minutes – the second-quickest in World Cup history.

This impressive start hit a speed bump as they were defeated 13-8 by World Cup favourites Ireland in a ferocious encounter. The Boks did, however, bounce back against Tonga with a 49-18 victory.

South Africa are now on course to finish as runners-up in Pool B and are likely to face expected Pool A winners France in the quarter-finals.

When could South Africa’s quarter-final be played?

Saturday, October 14

QF2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France – 8pm

... or ...

Sunday, October 15

QF4: Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B, Stade de France – 8pm

When might South Africa play a semi-final?

Friday, October 20

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France – 8pm

... or ...

Saturday, October 21

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Stade de France – 8pm

When is the 2023 Rugby World Cup final?

Saturday, October 28

Stade de France – 8pm

What television channel is showing South Africa’s matches?

ITV have exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. All South Africa’s games will be broadcast on ITV1

The radio commentary of every match is available on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service.

In South Africa, the tournament is being broadcast on SuperSport.

Who is in South Africa’s Rugby World Cup squad?

Forwards

Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx*, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.

Backs

Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Makazole Mapimpi*, Handre Pollard**, Lukhanyo Am**.

*Ruled out due to injury, **Called up as injury replacement

