South Africa reaches 82-3 after Pakistan folds for 211 against pacers Paterson and Bosch in 1st test

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Dane Paterson bagged his second successive five-wicket haul and Corbin Bosch made a dream test debut with a wicket off his first ball as 13 batters fell to pace bowlers on an eventful start to the Boxing Day test match between South Africa and Pakistan on Thursday.

Paterson followed a 5-71 against Sri Lanka earlier this month with 5-61 and 30-year-old Bosch went on to claim 4-63 in his first test match as Pakistan was bowled out for 211.

Kamran Ghulam’s counterattacking 54 off 71 balls and a stubborn 22-run last wicket partnership between Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas allowed the tourists to cross the 200-run mark on a seamer-friendly SuperSport Park pitch where batters had been struggling for the last six years.

South Africa, which needs to win one of the two test matches against Pakistan to seal a place in next June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s, reached 82-3 at stumps.

Aiden Markram made an attractive unbeaten 47 off 67 balls and captain Temba Bavuma was not out on 4 as fit-again Shahzad claimed two wickets and Abbas, playing his first test after more than three years, removed Tristan Stubbs for 9.

Shahzad hit the top of Tony de Zorzi’s (2) middle stump with a delivery that jagged back into the left-hander and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took a splendid low catch to dismiss Ryan Rickelton (8) with fast bowlers making full use of conducive conditions throughout the day.

Abbas then baffled Stubbs with a nippy delivery and had him trapped leg before wicket before South Africa ended the day without further damage.

Paterson filled the void perfectly after several South African fast bowlers were sidelined for the two-match series due to injuries, dismissing five of the top seven Pakistan batters.

Paterson’s 5-fer came after Bosch had lured Pakistan captain Shan Masood (17) to play a lose drive and had him caught in the slips an hour after captain Temba Bavuma had won the toss and elected to field.

Bosch joined four other countrymen -- Bert Vogler, Dane Piedt, Hardu Viljoen and Tshepo Moreki -- to achieve the unique feat of getting a wicket with their first ball in test cricket.

Bosch’s breakthrough saw Pakistan’s top-order crumble against the pace with Paterson finding edges of Ayub and Babar Azam (4).

Babar, who was dropped for the last two test matches at home against England, has long been struggling in red-ball cricket. His struggles continued as he hit Bosch for a boundary off the first ball he faced before playing loosely to Paterson and getting caught in the slips after facing just 11 balls.

Left-hander Saud Shakeel (14) struck three fours against Paterson before Bosch had him caught down the leg-side off a sharp short pitch ball after South Africa successfully went for a television review as Pakistan lost four wickets in the space of 20 runs and limped to 4-56.

Ghulam and Mohammad Rizwan rebuilt the innings with an attractive 81-run partnership before Paterson removed both batters after lunch in successive overs. Ghulam top-edged a pull to Rabada at fine leg and Rizwan poked at a delivery to the slips.

Aamer Jamal (28 off 27 balls) was twice dropped by Stubbs in the slips before Pakistan lost three wickets without a run and crumbled to 189-9. Bosch was on a hat trick when Jamal played the fast bowler back onto his stumps and Naseem Shah offered a tame catch at mid-on. Abbas survived the hat trick ball before Pakistan was bowled out early in the last session.

