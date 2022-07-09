South Africa vs Wales live stream: How to watch international online and on TV today

After an instant classic of a Test a week ago, South Africa and Wales go head to head once more in the second game of a three-match series - this time at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Entering the game as huge underdogs, Wales looked on for an historic first-ever victory over the Springboks in South Africa as they led for much of the game thanks to a pair of Louis Rees-Zammit tries and even drew level at 29-29 late on following a Dewi Lake try despite being down to 13 men but Damian Willemse broke Welsh hearts with a last-gasp penalty for a 32-29 triumph.

It was a much-improved performance from Wayne Pivac’s side after a dismal Six Nations but they will need to respond after that late heartbreak to keep the series alive in Bloemfontein.

With experimentation ahead of the World Cup in mind, the Springboks have changed 14 of the starting XV for the second Test - with Eben Etzebeth the sole survivor from a week ago - and Wales legend Sir Gareth Edwards has seen that as a sign of disrespect, urging the visitors to give their hosts “a good tonking”.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second Test:

When is South Africa vs Wales?

South Africa vs Wales is on Saturday 9 July 2022. The game will be played at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. Kick-off is at 4:05pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, coverage starts at 3:30 BST on Action and 4pm BST on Main Event.

As well as showing South Africa vs Wales this summer, Sky Sports will have Ireland’s five-match tour of New Zealand, England in Australia and Scotland’s three-Test tour of Argentina.

Teams

Wayne Pivac has made just one change to his Wales starting XV. Alex Cuthbert comes onto the wing, with Josh Adams dropping to the bench, while Saracens prop Sam Wainwright is in line to win his first cap having been named amongst the replacements.

Things could not be more different in the Springboks camp, however. Jacques Nienaber has made 14 changes, as only Eben Etzebeth remains from the line-up that won the opening Test of the series in Johannesburg. Handre Pollard comes in at fly-half to captain the side and although there are two uncapped players in the starting team - wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and No 8 Evan Roos - there is also plenty of experience in the line-up.

South Africa: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Kurt Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Handre Pollard (c), 9 Jaden Henrikse; 1 Thomas du Toit, 2 Joseph Dweba, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Marvin Orie, 6 Marcell Coetzee, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Evan Roos .

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Rynhardt Elstadt, 21 Deon Fourie, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse.

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Alex Cuthbert, 10 Dan Biggar (captain), 9 Kieran Hardy; 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Adam Beard, 6 Dan Lydiate, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Taulupe Faletau .

Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Sam Wainwright, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Josh Navidi, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Josh Adams.

Odds

South Africa win - 1/5

Draw - 35/1

Wales win - 7/2

Prediction

It’s a much-changed South Africa team but still plenty of experience with the likes of Handre Pollard, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Eben Etzebeth. Last week felt like Wales’s best chance to take a win, so we predict they’ll fall narrowly short this week. South Africa 28-24 Wales

TV Schedule for summer tours

Saturday, July 9

New Zealand vs Ireland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England – live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales – live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Tuesday, July 12

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland – live on Sky Sports Action from 8am (kick off is at 8.05am)

Saturday, July 16

New Zealand vs Ireland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England – live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

