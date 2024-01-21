South Africa vs Namibia: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

South Africa face Namibia at the Africa Cup of Nations tonight.

The Brave Warriors caused one of the early upsets of this year’s AFCON by recording their first-ever win at a finals by beating Tunisia on Tuesday.

Namibia more than deserved their win, raising hopes of an unlikely run to the last 16.

They will now meet neighbours South Africa, who missed a penalty and duly lost to Mali in their opener in Group E.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Namibia vs South Africa is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time tonight on Sunday January 21, 2024.

The Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast will host the match.

Where to watch South Africa vs Namibia

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Mix in the UK. Coverage starts at 7:55pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action this evening with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.

South Africa vs Namibia team news

Neither team are believed to be carrying fresh injury concerns.

Deon Hotto, who scored the historic goal for Namibia, will likely play a starring role again.

History maker: Hotto scored the goal as Namibia got their first-ever win at an AFCON (REUTERS)

South Africa vs Namibia prediction

Namibia were good value for their win over Tunisia and look favourites to continue their winning run.

Namibia to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

South Africa wins: 7

Namibia wins: 2

Draws: 4

South Africa vs Namibia odds

South Africa to win: Evens

Namibia to win: 3/1

Draws: 2/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).