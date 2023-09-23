South Africa vs Ireland LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

South Africa vs Ireland - LIVE!

South Africa take on Ireland tonight in a blockbuster Pool B encounter that could prove to be the match of the Rugby World Cup so far. The defending champions go up against the number-one ranked side in the world - it promises to be a special occasion in Paris.

The Springboks have already eased to victories over Scotland and Romania so far and, their intentions are clear heading into this match after they named seven forwards on the bench. How Ireland deal with almost an entirely new pack coming on in the second-half will likely decide tonight’s clash.

Ireland came out on top in a bruising encounter when these sides met at the end of last year, and another victory here would be a major statement as they look to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time. Defeat though and it will be a long fortnight ahead before a decisive match against Scotland, when a place in the quarter-finals would be on the line. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

South Africa vs Ireland latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Stade de France

How to watch: ITV1

South Africa team news: Seven forwards on bench

Ireland team news: Gibson-Park starts

Standard Sport prediction

South Africa fans are ready!

18:57 , Matt Verri

Elsewhere at the World Cup...

18:52 , Matt Verri

Marcus Smith turbocharged England’s 71-0 Rugby World Cup win over Chile, to put the Red Rose men on the brink of quarter-final qualification this evening.

The Harlequins hurricane delivered a gale-force performance of acumen and alacrity at full-back, as England racked up 11 tries against the overmatched Chile.

Henry Arundell bagged a 50-minute hat-trick, then went on to equal England’s record one-match haul of five tries, that he now shares with Josh Lewsey and Rory Underwood.

Smith stole the show however, unshackled at No 15 and running riot to turn himself into a genuine full-back option for Steve Borthwick’s men.

Smith claimed a try brace of his own, as did Theo Dan, with Bevan Rodd and Jack Willis also troubling the scorers.

(Getty Images)

Lowe: We want to make statement

18:45 , Matt Verri

James Lowe has backed Ireland to make a “statement” tonight against South Africa, with the winger admitting only after this match will Ireland really know whether they are ready for a deep World Cup run.

“This week is a whole new beast, isn’t it?” said Lowe.

“We are really going to find out where we are at and we think we are in a good place. We have put ourselves on the front foot and hopefully the performance will show that.

“To really put a statement on this competition is hopefully what we’re going to get and that will be reflected by the performance.

“Obviously as the stakes get bigger the further we go throughout this tournament, it’s not do or die but there’s no way we are going out there to lose.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Landmark for Aki!

18:38 , Matt Verri

Erasmus fires dig at Ireland

18:31 , Matt Verri

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Rassie Erasmus has been enjoying himself this week.

The South African director of rugby, who coached his country to victory at the 2019 World Cup, poked fun at Ireland’s record on the biggest stage - the Irish have never made it to a World Cup semi-final.

“I was thinking about that when I read a few things on social media,” Erasmus told RTE.

“A few of my friends said that Ireland is our bogey team, but the World Cup is Ireland’s bogey competition.”

(REUTERS)

Kolisi wants to inspire...

18:22 , Matt Verri

Nienaber: Two well-matched teams

18:15 , Matt Verri

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber believes tonight will prove to be a “well-matched” encounter, predicting there will be very little to split the two sides over the 80 minutes.

“I won’t say I am nervous, I am excited,” Nienaber said.

“It will be a proper Test match. It is number one against the world champion. Both sides have a good skillset, the average age of both squads is about the same, as are the number of caps.

“It will be a clash of two teams with experienced calm heads - two very well-matched teams.”

(Getty Images)

Farrell not interested in South Africa bench

18:07 , Matt Verri

Ireland could go a long way to cementing their status as one of the tournament favourites by beating the reigning champions tonight, but they will have to fend off the Springboks’ most potent line-up, with a bench stacked full of seven forwards and just one back.

That has not given Ireland boss Farrell pause for thought, however, which makes sense when his side are No1 in the world.

Asked about the seven-one split, Farrell replied: “It’s great. They obviously know what fits for them and so do we.”

Pressed if South Africa’s approach made him re-evaluate his selection, Farrell insisted: “No, never.”

(PA)

Stage is set in Paris!

18:00 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

17:54 , Matt Verri

The world champions against the best side in the world, if the rankings are to be believed.

South Africa’s bench is a fairly good indicator of what can be expected in Paris, with the Springboks naming seven forwards as substitutes for the first time in a World Cup match.

Ireland will not match that split and their forwards face a massive test against the ‘Bomb Squad’, with that battle, particularly in the second half as Irish legs tire, likely to have a decisive factor in the result. There is very much no Plan B for South Africa.

Andy Farrell’s side can take confidence from their win over the Springboks a year ago, though there is a sense that there is more pressure on them this time than their opponents. Defeat here would leave Ireland facing a fortnight build-up into a match against Scotland they would have to win to avoid an early exit, whereas South Africa already have a victory over the Scots in the bag.

It is a match that will likely be decided by the finest of margins - we’re going for the Springboks to power their way to a gruelling win.

South Africa to win by three points.

Ireland team news

17:48 , Matt Verri

Ireland, meanwhile, make only one change from the side that beat Tonga last time out, with Jamison Gibson-Park in at scrum-half ahead of Conor Murray.

Dan Sheehan is back from injury and takes a seat on the bench, with Ronan Kelleher starting at hooker. Finlay Bealham is also among the replacements after passing tests on a head injury, though the game comes too soon for Jack Conan.

Jack Crowley is preferred to Ross Byrne on the bench, while Rob Herring drops out altogether with Sheehan back.

(AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa team news

17:42 , Matt Verri

Having rotated for the win over Romania, South Africa return to almost exactly the same side that beat Scotland in their tournament opener. The only change from that match is the absence of the injured Malcolm Marx, meaning Bongi Mbonambi lines up at hooker.

There had been concern over Eben Etzebeth’s fitness after he picked up a shoulder injury against Scotland, but he has recovered and starts, while inspirational captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit are among those also back in the side.

Cobus Reinach, who scored a hat-trick inside 25 minutes against Romania, is the only back named among the South Africa replacements, as head coach Jacques Nienaber opts for seven forwards on the bench.

South Africa XV: Willemse; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe; Libbok, De Klerk; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe; Etzebeth, Mostert; Kolisi (c), Du Toit, Wiese

Replacements: Fourie, Nche, Nyakane, Kleyn, Snyman, Van Staden, Smith, Reinach

(Getty Images)

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland

17:35 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, South Africa vs Ireland will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:29 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of South Africa vs Ireland!

A blockbuster Pool B in store, could well prove to be the best match of the tournament so far. It’s the defending champions up against the number-one ranked side in the world.

South Africa will have top spot in the pool effectively wrapped up if they can secure victory, while Ireland will be looking to put themselves in pole position before that final clash against Scotland.

We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Stade de France.