Will Macpherson reports from Bloemfontein

It's an early start in Bloemfontein but we're in for a scorcher. Pitch is two over from Friday's, and looks a belter having been left to bake in the sun yesterday. Expecting a really good crowd (atmosphere was excellent on Friday), and

How on earth did England lose on Friday? It was a pretty limp display from a slightly light looking batting order that will be no more beefy today. The series is on the line here, but England need a win anyway: their ODI cricket, disrupted by the congested schedule, has been a bit off colour for a long while. Jason Roy has got some in the bank, but Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali need runs, too.

Preview

Good morning and welcome to coverage of England's second ODI against South Africa at Bloemfontein. In Friday's day-nighter England's collapse against Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala after a fine opening stand cost them the match by 27 runs. There were a couple of positives for England – simply getting 10 overs out of Jofra Archer on the first rung of his international comeback, Sam Curran's shrewdness and skill as a white-ball bowler, some echoes of Liam Plunkett from Olly Stone, a decent knock from Dawid Malan and Jason Roy's joyful return to form against a very strong attack. It wasn't simply that he had been written off for this tour, he had been written off altogether after his post 2019 slump. As I wrote 48 hours ago, he did not look so much like a man over come by relief as one who had finally come through an exorcism.

Nevertheless England have won only two of nine ODIs since Jos Buttler took over as full-time captain and have lost four on the bounce. There are a lot of mitigating factors, not least the one highlighted by Ben Stokes, below, but also Jonny Bairstow's injury, Liam Livingstone's absence, the need to give Joe Root adequate rest, Stokes' retirement, Reece Topley's injury, the loss of Mark Wood and Archer and the fact that two bilateral series, this one and the one against Australia starting four days after England were crowned double world champions, have been approached, understandably, as experiments rather than do or die missions. If they lose all three here but see enough signs to suggest that Stone, for example, would be a useful member of the World Cup squad, they will deem it a success in terms of the process.

Begins with S ends with E and has chedul in there as well https://t.co/U2aF9FOSDw — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 27, 2023

South Africa, whose forfeiture of the ODI series against Australia to allow them to use their international players in their relaunched T20 competition, meant that they needed to win their next five ODIs to qualify automatically for the October World Cup. One down, four to go (two against England, two versus Netherlands) and on this Bloemfontein pitch, which has good bounce and carry but is impervious to seam movement, they have the pace attack to move one step closer today. England have such a depth of white-ball talent – and there could be run-outs for Topley, Chris Woakes and possibly Phil Salt in match two – they can beat anyone on any given day. They just need to screw the nut.

