South Africa vs England LIVE: Jonny May try and 20 points from Owen Farrell ends six-game losing streak

Danny Cipriani will make his first England start in a decade as they look to avoid what would be a humiliating 3-0 whitewash series defeat against South Africa.

Having lost the first Test in Johannesburg and the second last week in Bloemfontein, England face one last chance to secure a victory against the Springboks at Cape Town’s Newlands Stadium in what has been a compelling Test series. Head coach Eddie Jones has elected to make a significant change at fly-half as Cipriani replaces George Ford – who doesn’t even make the replacements’ bench – while Joe Marler replaces Mako Vunipola and Nathan Hughes in for Billy Vunipola as the brothers have returned to the UK. The final change is illness-enforced as Brad Shields is replaced by Chris Robshaw.

South Africa have also made changes – five in total – as Chiliboy Ralepelle, Elton Jantjies, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, and Warrick Gelant all start, while Schalk Brits comes out of retirement for one last game as he is named on the bench.

Follow all the live action from 15:00 BST on Saturday below...

What time does it start?

South Africa vs England kicks off at 16:05 BST on Saturday 23 June.

Where can I watch it?

The third Test will be shown live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 15:00 BST, and is available here.

Teams

South Africa: Warrick Gelant; S'busiso Nkosi, Jessie Kriel, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphiwe Dyantyi; Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk; Tendai Mtawarira, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Frans Malherbe; RG Snyman, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Schalk Brits, Steven Kitshoff, Thomas du Toit, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Embrose Papier, Handre Pollard, Willie le Roux.

England: Elliot Daly; Jonny May, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell, Mike Brown; Danny Cipriani, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Joe Launchbury, Maro Itoje; Chris Robshaw, Tom Curry, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Alec Hepburn, Harry Williams, Jonny Hill, Mark Wilson, Sam Simmonds, Ben Spencer, Denny Solomona.