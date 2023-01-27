South Africa vs England live: score and latest updates

Rob Bagchi
·2 min read
south africa vs england first odi live score latest updates bloemfontein - Alex Davidson/Getty Images
south africa vs england first odi live score latest updates bloemfontein - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

10:46 AM

Teams – Jofra returns

South Africa Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.

England Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone.

10:44 AM

South Africa have won the toss

And have decided to bat first.

10:41 AM

Preview

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the first ODI of a three-match series between South Africa and England rescheduled from 2020 and the height of the pandemic. For England, there is a distinct whiff of contractual obligation about this series yet it gives them a chance to give Jofra Archer a relatively soft return to international cricket after 20 months out with stress fractures in his elbow and vertebrae. They can also blood Harry Brook, who played so well in T20s and Tests in Pakistan and have a look at their wider resources as they build towards their defence of the 50-over World Cup in October.

Jason Roy has been a talismanic figure at the top of the England white-ball order for several years and was so instrumental in them winning the 2019 World Cup, returning in the nick of time for the victories over India, Australia and the tie with New Zealand. But his form has been pretty rotten since they tried to make him into a Test batsman and the decline has been so precipitous recently that he was dropped for England's T20 World Cup-winning campaign. He still has a lot of credit in the bank but it is 14 international innings since his last fifty while he has averaged 12.5 this month in the SA20.

For South Africa, a series victory is vital in their quest for points to seal automatic qualification for the World Cup. They are in danger of missing out and being forced to qualify in Zimbabwe. They have a settled side but now need to kick on and find an off the cuff attacking style to overtake their characteristically methodical approach.

