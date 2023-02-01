South Africa vs England live: score and latest updates from 3rd ODI

Jos Buttler, England captain - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Preview

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the third one-day international between South Africa and England which starts with the hosts having picked up two victories – with three more in succession required – to keep them on the path to automatic qualification for the World Cup via a Super League top eight finish.

England, by contrast, have now won only two of 11 ODI matches following Eoin Morgan's retirement and while back-to-back series whitewashes are always a stain, few England captains could point more mitigating factors than Jos Buttler should that fate befall him following their 3-0 defeat by Australia with a scratch side.

The biggest factor in their defence of all is the lack of availability of his most experienced players and whatever happens today will have very little bearing on their first World Cup match should they be able to send out an XI looking roughly like: Bairstow, Roy, Root, Stokes, Buttler, Livingstone, Moeen, Curran, Rashid, Archer, Wood. If Stokes is resolute about remaining retired rather than answering the call after a decent rest in August and September, there are still good options in Harry Brook, Will Jacks and Phil Salt but Dawid Malan's left-handedness might give him an advantage. Olly Stone, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley and Rehan Ahmed would bolster the bowling options.

The most striking thing about the series has been the opposition. South Africa, because of the hard-nosed decisions of the home board, have looked like a dead man walking in international cricket. Toothless in the face of franchise cricket's attraction for their players, they have taken on the behemoth in a way that offends traditionalists but strikes some sort of compromise with the SA20 that allows their best players, which they continue to develop on a prodigious scale, big exposure at the height of the home summer and keeps them loyal to the idea of international cricket.

They may need three more wins to book their place in India by the seat of their pants for the autumn but the talent they have, especially in the bowling, plus Dewald Brevis to come, would make them a very good shout for the last four.