South Africa vs Australia LIVE: Rugby Championship score and latest updates from Pretoria

(AFP via Getty Images)

The 2023 Rugby Championship begins as South Africa host Australia in the opener in Pretoria.

The annual southern hemisphere spectacular will this year be held over only three rounds, forming a crucial part of prepartions for this autumn’s World Cup for the four competing nations.

The Wallabies arrive in South Africa back under the guidance of Eddie Jones, installed for a second stint as Australia head coach after being sacked by England last December.

Jones will recognise an opportunity to start well, with South Africa missing several key individuals and trying out a number of new combinations, with Australia looking to build quickly ahead of their autumnal French adventure.

But the Springboks have never been beaten by their visitors in the Gauteng city, and an always intimidating Loftus Versfeld atmosphere should lift the home side.

Argentina welcome New Zealand to Mendoza later on Saturday in round one’s other fixture.

Follow all the live updates from the Rugby Championship below:

Rugby Championship LIVE - South Africa vs Australia

HALF TIME! SOUTH AFRICA 17-5 AUSTRALIA

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 17-5 Australia (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 31 minutes)

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 10-5 Australia (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 16 minutes)

TRY! South Africa 0-5 AUSTRALIA (Marika Koroibete try, 8 minutes)

KICK OFF!

Rugby Championship opener is live on Sky Sports Action

Shortened tournament set to be World Cup litmus test

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 44 minutes

17:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Duane Vermeulen comes stomping around the corner, punching into the Australian fringe defence from the back of a maul. It’s back in the captain’s hands a few phases later, Vermeulen spotting a soft shoulder out on the right and driving to within five metres.

But the ball spills loose, and Australia snatch it. Can they extricate themselves? No, another sliced clearing kick, this time from Suliasi Vunivalu. The Wallabies can’t get out.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 43 minutes

17:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Willie le Roux covers shrewdly as Quade Cooper tries a little clip up the right touchline. Le Roux’s return is better directed, Nic White having to scramble again and skewing his kick out for limited gain of ground.

South Africa can attack from deep in enemy territory.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 41 minutes

17:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nic White hooks a hurried clearance away after taking a beat too long to set himself beneath Manie Libbok’s restart.

Andre Esterhuizen sets a platform for South Africa, and then it’s to the skies - Canan Moodie hares after the up-and-under and beats Marika Koroibete on the leap. Moodie can’t quite cling on as he comes back down to earth. Wallabies scrum 15 out from their own line.

Second half underway! South Africa 17-5 Australia

17:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

HT: South Africa 17-5 Australia

17:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia have tried to play a territory based game but perhaps have been slow to adjust to South Africa’s eagerness to attack. Given the size of his side, the regularity with which they have lost defensive collisions will also be of real concern to Eddie Jones.

Plenty of stand-in starters having good games for South Africa so far. Marco van Staden’s been excellent in the back row, while the Manie Libbok and Andre Esterhuizen partnership is working perfectly to pose complex problems at the line.

The players are back out there.

HT: South Africa 17-5 Australia

17:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tom Hooper has a shoulder injury, it would seem, explaining his early withdrawal - though the debutant flanker hadn’t started particularly well and you did fear that Eddie Jones had again employed his famous hook to try and spark something for his side. Australia haven’t been bad in attack, threatening when they’ve had the ball, but a few moments of inaccuracy in possession have been costly. Their defence will be a more major concern, beaten every which way, out wide as South Africa’s playmakers put width on the ball and up the centre by the hosts punchy forward carriers.

Work to be done in the second half.

HT: South Africa 17-5 Australia

16:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An excellent half from South Africa, penetrative and physical to take a deserved lead into the sheds. The Springboks have been rewarded for their ambition, showing their willingness to test the edges of the Australian defence early on and breaching it regularly as the half wore on.

Kurt-Lee Arendse has already crossed twice to take his tally to nine tries in eight tests - the Pretoria crowd have rather liked what they’ve seen so far.

HALF TIME! SOUTH AFRICA 17-5 AUSTRALIA

16:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Missed penalty! South Africa 17-5 Australia, 43 minutes

16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Reece Hodge has a booming boot...but not even he can thunder it through from there. Into South African hands five yards shy of the uprights and that’ll do us for the first 40.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 41 minutes

16:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia will have one more go before the interval. Suliasi Vunivalu puts some footwork on, darting infield off a jab from his right boot, and a lazy South African tackler gives away a penalty on the Australian ten-metre line.

The Wallabies are excited as Michael Hooper benefits from a friendly hop and canters away, but the co-captain and a couple of other chasers were ahead of Quade Cooper as the fly-half kicked.

Back for the penalty, then - and Reece Hodge will take it on from 66 metres!

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 40 minutes

16:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andre Esterhuizen has been exceptional so far, muscular, mean, menacing. He tosses a couple of Australian defenders away on his latest charge, but a misdirected pass stalls momentum in the next phase.

Everything seems to be going South Africa’s way. A kick somehow ends up in Kurt-Lee Arendse’s hands having jagged between three Australians out of the Loftus Versfeld surface, but a knock-on prevents further progress. The hooter sounds as Australia set a scrum 30 metres out from their own line.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 38 minutes

16:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Willie le Roux lifts another of his trademark dinks, but not for the first time today gets bad advice from the caddy, a club too many as he chips through the back. Out on the full again.

But Australia can’t seem to find a foothold. Suliasi Vunivalu puts his hands on the deck before driving through a ruck and is penalised for going off his feet.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 35 minutes

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa are rampant now. A glorious pass from Manie Libbok skims the noses of the Australian defensive line but fizzes into Canan Moodie’s hands, and the Springboks are back down in the 22.

Australia’s forwards are blowing, too, struggling as they turn to get back into position. Luckily for the visitors, South Africa leave the ball exposed at a ruck and James Slipper nips in. The loosehead’s kick is a nasty slice but ensures he and his colleagues can at least draw breath.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 33 minutes

16:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An early substitution from Eddie Jones, never afraid of retrieving his crook. It feels harsh on debutant Tom Hooper, but Jones does have form with this sort of thing - Pete Samu replaces the flanker, who hadn’t had a great first half-hour.

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 17-5 Australia (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 31 minutes)

16:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Delightfully worked down the blindside and Kurt-Lee Arendse has a double!

It’s a nifty set-piece move from South Africa. They drag in the Australian forwards with a maul feint but Marco van Staden breaks back blind from the base, combining with a lurking Bongi Mbonambi. Mbonambi flips neatly over his shoulder for a galloping Arendse, who has the speed to sweep in up the left touchline.

Clever from the Springboks - but Australia’s defence was opened up rather easily. Manie Libbok adds two more.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 30 minutes

16:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are really struggling to handle South Africa’s attack. Andre Esterhuizen steps out of a tackle and then gets a bit of luck, the ball ricocheting back to him after he kicks into Australian legs. The Wallabies are fortunate that South Africa lose control at the base of a ruck - but you feel another Springboks score may be coming.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 28 minutes

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is interesting that Reece Hodge is kicking for Australia ahead of Quade Cooper - Gareth Anscombe took the tee in Cooper’s appearance for the Barbarians at Twickenham in May, and you wonder if Cooper is not quite yet back fully in rhythm after that Achilles injury last year.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 28 minutes

16:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rob Valetini comes charging towards the South African chasers as he launches into a locomotive-like hurtle after collecting a goalline dropout. Australia’s inaccuracy continues, though, another errant pass causing a fumble.

Missed penalty! South Africa 10-5 Australia, 26 minutes

16:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The penalty is very much within kicking range for Reece Hodge, particularly at altitude, but his effort from the tee starts, and stays, off line. Tugged to the left.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 24 minutes

16:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Michael Hooper shows all of his experience, crabbing to stay with a weaving Canan Moodie and then bouncing up to his feet quickly to contest. He’s perhaps a little lucky that Ben O’Keeffe deems his release clear, Hooper’s hands always seemingly on the tackled player’s body, but there’s no doubt about the cleanliness of his snaffle, and South Africa are pinged for failing to vacate the resulting breakdown.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 23 minutes

16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Loose from the Wallabies, trying to get their power runners into the game but failing to make significant dents. Marika Koroibete steps in at scrum-half on a couple of occasions but releases a horribly wobbly pass that Allan Ala’alatoa has little hope of corraling. Manie Libbok makes a better job of his clearance this time, tonking up towards the Australia 22 to flip the field.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 21 minutes

16:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not Manie Libbok’s best clearing kick, a snap hook hacked almost into his hooker’s head to grant Australia attacking ball 15 metres out from the Springboks try line.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 20 minutes

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee Ben O’Keeffe chats with a perplexed Frans Malherbe after the South Africa tighthead is called up for putting the weight on too early at a scrum-time entanglement. Malherbe gets it right next time, but the platform is stable for Australia. Nic White finds the corner with an intelligently placed grubber.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 18 minutes

16:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are carved open again! The Wallabies’ wide defence is all over the place so far, Manie Libbok unable to believe his eyes as a great chasm opens up in front of him, a little shimmy as he scurries into it. Libbok looks for Canan Moodie on the outside but the passing lane is blocked, and a fumble on the floor from the fly-half ends another promising position.

Clear intent to attack from the Springboks, though - and it’s working so far.

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 10-5 Australia (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 16 minutes)

16:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Kurt-Lee Arendse ambles in!

South Africa have come to play. They get a little bit of luck after Canan Moodie is hauled down on the right, a pull-back pass from Bongi Mbonambi shuffling in and out of Manie Libbok’s hands, but it’s clearly backwards, and there are still numbers there to capitalise. Andre Esterhuizen tosses to Arendse, who makes it eight tries in eight tests - and Libbok adds the extras.

South Africa 3-5 Australia, 15 minutes

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Clelver from Lukhanyo Am, releasing and going again after Australia initally bring the centre to ground. A deft offload to Bongi Mbonambi keeps things moving as South Africa show some ambition inside their own half.

And here they come! Marco van Staden brushes off a couple of would-be tacklers before Canan Moodie makes a break...

PENALTY! SOUTH AFRICA 3-5 Australia (Manie Libbok, 14 minutes)

16:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manine Libbok is on the board as a test starter. Tucked through with little fuss from 25 metres out.

South Africa 0-5 Australia, 12 minutes

16:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That was just a little loose on the right edge defensively from South Africa, not adjusting quickly enough after Jean Kleyn had got his paws on Dave Porecki’s lineout throw.

Can they hit back? They earn good possession near the Australia 22, working through the phases and drawing penalty advantage. Canan Moodie puts some footwork on...ooh, that looks a little bit nasty from Marika Koroibete, dropping a tucked arm into the Springboks wing as he’s tackled.

The officials are content Koroibete’s challenge is legal. Back for the penalty, for offside. This should be a simple three for Manie Libbok.

TRY! South Africa 0-5 AUSTRALIA (Marika Koroibete try, 8 minutes)

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia strike early!

Out of nowhere, the Wallabies lead. South African hands disrupt an Australia lineout but Allan Alaalatoa reacts sharpest, hustling through on to the loose ball. The Springboks are scrambling, space apparent out wide and found brilliantly by Quade Cooper’s rainbow pass.

From there, it’s just pure gas - Marika Koroibete presses pedal to the metal and few can match his top speed. Andre Esterhuizen dives desperately but can’t claw him back.

Reece Hodge misses his first attempt from the tee.

South Africa 0-0 Australia, 6 minutes

16:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Pretoria skies get a peppering as both sides settle into their kicking patterns. Duane Vermeulen chases well and collects smartly as a box kick comes down.

That’ll annoy Eddie Jones - Tom Wright saunters up a blind alley, leaving himself trapped against the touchline with nowhere to go. He’s a little lucky that a stray Springboks mitt knocks the ball from his hands into touch, granting hooker Dave Porecki the throw.

Missed penalty! South Africa 0-0 Australia, 4 minutes

16:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But not far enough! It looked a clean strike from Libbok, but it tumbles down a couple of metres shy of the crossbar.

A useful gauge of range, though, for the first-time starter.

Willie le Roux chips out on the full as South Africa try to work a move up the blindside, but atones for his error immediately, tracking a Reece Hodge spiral bomb perfectly to defuse it after the inside centre had launched a skier off first phase ball.

South Africa 0-0 Australia, 2 minutes

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Superb from Marco van Staden. The flanker is standing in for Siya Kolisi on the openside with the Springboks skipper still some weeks away from a return from injury, and that’s picture perfect turnover technique, limpeting over the top as Australia get their ruck detail wrong.

Manie Libbok fancies an early sighter - 55m from right of centre. The ball will carry at altitude...

South Africa 0-0 Australia, 1 minute

16:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Willie le Roux punts safely to touch off his left peg, his clearance kick nicely flighted and drifting out beyond halfway.

Bosh! An early involvement from Reece Hodge, bashing into Bongi Mbonambi and leaving the hooker sprawled on the carpet. Powerful stuff from the centre.

KICK OFF!

16:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nic White has the ball in hand, Australia’s customary starter ready to get things underway. White pauses as two flag carrying aircraft cruise overhead as the flamethrowers fly.

This could be all sorts of fun. We’re underway!

South Africa vs Australia: Match Officials

16:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR)ARs: Paul Williams (NZR) & Andrea Piardi (FIR)TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZR)

South Africa vs Australia: Anthems

16:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s scarcely an Australian in sight, Loftus Versfeld packed right to the gills of passionate South African supporters. The atmosphere sounds incredible, the national anthem sung remarkably tunefully by more than 50,000.

South Africa vs Australia

16:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Duane Vermeulen leads South Africa out. There have been a few wondering if the 37-year-old number eight has it in him to get through to the World Cup, his form slipping slightly and both Jasper Wiese and Evan Roos bashing firmly on the door. He’s a big game player, though, and should relish the opportunity to captain the Springboks for the first time on home soil.

South Africa vs Australia

15:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The top tier of one stand of Loftus is baking in the evening sunshine, some supporters blocking thier eyes with the complementary green bits of plastic handed out to form a Springboks tifo.

James Slipper heads the Australia line, moving smoothly despite that knee complaint, with Michael Hooper following his co-captain out. It’ll be fascinating to see how this Wallabies side goes as they begin the second Eddie Jones era.

South Africa vs Australia

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, kick-off is fast approaching in Pretoria. Can Australia make a World Cup statement against a changed South Africa side? Or will Loftus Versfeld again prove an unbreachable fortress for the Wallabies?

South Africa vs Australia

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This Springboks backline is pretty fun. Even with Faf de Klerk, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe still to swap in, there’s no shortage of potency. Wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie are very different players - Arendse a hot-stepping ball of energy, Moodie a smooth-moving long strider - but they are equally dangerous in open space, and will really test an Australian defence now overseen by Brett Hodgson.

Hodgson had been due to take on the same role in the England coaching set-up before Eddie Jones’s departure. It’s a first full-time role in union for the former rugby league star.

South Africa vs Australia

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa have loaded up with six forwards on the bench, as they tend to. I do think that it might emerge as Eddie Jones’s preferred strategy later in the run-up to the World Cup - Australia have the pieces to develop a similar power game to their opponents today, with Skelton and Richie Arnold sizeable (in every sense) additions after seasons in France. Arnold has been a quiet star of Toulouse’s success over the last couple of seasons, and follows Rory, his identical twin, to international honours.

Arnold, Skelton, Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete were Jones’s five overseas selections in his Rugby Championship squad, though little clarity has actually been given on how many players based outside Australia the head coach is permitted to choose. The feeling in rugby circles is that what Eddie wants, Eddie will get - and having all five at his disposal is rather useful.

South Africa vs Australia

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There was still a little lingering doubt about the state of James Slipper’s knee yesterday, but it appears the Australia co-captain will be fit to go - albeit with a fair amount of strapping on his leg. The scrum shapes as an intriguing battleground today, South Africa having lost Ox Nche for the summer and perhaps slightly weaker at loosehead than they might ordinarily be. Steven Kitshoff was meant to be New Zealand bound and will have to adjust quickly after being called in late as cover for Nche, while his reserve, Thomas du Toit, played almost exclusively tighthead with the Sharks last season.

Australia are without Taniela Tupou, but they might fancy their chances of at least getting scrum parity, which will be crucial if they are to engineer a victory. It helps, of course, to have all of Will Skelton’s mass behind Allan Ala’alatoa.

South Africa vs Australia

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Loftus Versfeld really is one of rugby’s great theatres. The ground is now 100 years old but still provides such an intense atmosphere, and all indications are that it’ll be packed to the rafters today with a sell-out announced in May. What impact might the crowd have? Australia, remember, have never won in Pretoria.

South Africa vs Australia: Jean Kleyn’s second international debut

15:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Farewell Jean Kleyn, Ireland international; hello Jean Kleyn, South Africa’s newest Test cap. It’s been a peculiar few months for the Munster lock, left out of Andy Farrell’s World Cup training squad to seemingly end his hopes of a return to the top level before earning a surprise call up to the Springboks.

You can understand why South Africa were keen to get the Johannesburg-born second row back. Kleyn was excellent as his side toppled the Stormers in Cape Town to take URC glory in May and adds yet more power to an almost ludicrously crowded Springboks engine room. South Africa are without Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager today and yet can still select three locks of real quality in their squad - Kleyn and Marvin Orie looks a well balanced starting partnership, while it’s lovely to see Kleyn’s fellow adopted Munsterman RG Snyman back amongst things after a truly horrendous run of injuries.

Jean Kleyn, left, represented Ireland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup (PA Archive)

South Africa vs Australia: Can Manie Libbok complicate fly-half decision?

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa’s own playmaking options are of interest today, too. With Handre Pollard nursing a calf injury, Manie Libbok gets a first test start, hoping to build upon a fine season with the Stormers in the URC. Libbok gives the Springboks a slightly different skillset to the rock solid Pollard, who was very good for Leicester this year, and while displacing Pollard would appear unlikely, if Libbok can translate his club form to the international arena he might yet give Jacques Nienaber a headache or two.

He’s got a handy helper alongside him in Andre Esterhuizen, the Harlequin a fly-half’s best friend with his ability to both win the gainline and step in at first receiver. Willie le Roux’s distributing talents will be useful for the 25-year-old, too. Libbok likes to attack the line and isn’t afraid to throw a few extravagant passes around, and if he clicks this South African backline could really fire.

“It is a big opportunity for me,” Libbok said this week. “There will be massive pressure on me in this game but I just want to go out there and contribute in my role as much as possible, and hopefully we can get the desired result.

“I know they’ll target me, but I’ve made peace with that, and the pressure.

“I’ve taken a lot of confidence from my preparation for this match ... I’ll have a few experienced players around me, which is also a bonus.”

South Africa vs Australia: Reece Hodge in the spotlight at inside centre

15:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

You can see Reece Hodge being a favourite of Eddie Jones’s, Australia’s Mr Versatile getting back towards something like top tilt after a couple of years short of his best. The options that Hodge presents, a man genuinely capable of covering every position in the backline other than scrum-half, could well be valuable to Jones at the World Cup, with the coach likely to consider a 6:2 bench split to make the most of the Wallabies’s developing forward might.

Today, though, Hodge starts, offering a balanced skillset at inside centre with Samu Kerevi still working his back from a hamstring injury. You’d think his massive right boot will be rather useful at altitude - he’ll fancy himself from the tee at anything short of about 60 metres, and gives Australia a useful clearing option alongside Quade Cooper.

Reece Hodge starts at inside centre for Australia (Getty Images)

Team News - Australia

15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There are four debutants in the Australia 23, with Eddie Jones springing a few surprises in naming his first side since returning as head coach. Tom Hooper starts on the blindside opposite namesake Michael, with the veteran flanker co-captain in partnership with James Slipper. The loosehead has recovered after a recent knee injury and is fit to start.

Tighthead Zane Nonggorr could earn a first cap off the bench while Carter Gordon is similarly rewarded with an opportunity as back-up to veteran fly-half Quade Cooper. Richie Arnold completes the complement of potential first-cappers after an impressive stint with Toulouse.

Wallabies XV: Tom Wright; Suliasi Vunivalu, Len Ikitau, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (co-capt.), Tom Hooper; Will Skelton, Nick Frost; Allan Ala’alatoa, Dave Porecki, James Slipper (co-capt.).

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Matt Gibbon, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Arnold, Pete Samu; Tate McDermott, Samu Kerevi, Carter Gordon

Our first match day 23 of the year is locked in! 💪



Here's how we'll line up against the Springboks tonight!



⏰ Sun 9 Jul 1:05am AEST

🏟 Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

📺 @StanSportAU#RSAvAUS #Wallabies #TRC pic.twitter.com/8Gi0h75xvW — Wallabies (@wallabies) July 8, 2023

Team News - South Africa

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jacques Nienaber has dismissed accusations that this is a second-string Springboks side, though his selection does show a fresh look. Duane Vermeulen leads the side from the back of a pack that includes former Ireland international and Munster lock Jean Kleyn, poised to debut for the country of his birth after missing out on Andy Farrell’s World Cup training squad. Manie Libbok gets first go at fly-half in the absence of Handre Pollard, with Damian Willemse offering versatile backline cover on a 6:2 bench.

Ox Nche had been picked to start at loosehead, but the prop will now miss the tournament due to injury; Steven Kitshoff has been called in having been due to travel early to New Zealand with a group of other squad members.

Springboks XV: Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen (capt.), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Evan Roos, Deon Fourie; Grant Williams, Damian Willemse

Team news - South Africa

14:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jacques Nienaber’s selection has a fresh look to it. Duane Vermeulen leads the side from the back of a pack that includes former Ireland international and Munster lock Jean Kleyn, poised to debut for the country of his birth after missing out on Andy Farrell’s World Cup training squad. Manie Libbok gets first go at fly-half in the absence of Handre Pollard, with Damian Willemse offering versatile backline cover on a 6:2 bench.

Ox Nche had been picked to start at loosehead, but the prop will now miss the tournament due to injury; Steven Kitshoff has been called in having been due to travel early to New Zealand with a group of other squad members.

Springboks XV: Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen (capt.), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Evan Roos, Deon Fourie; Grant Williams, Damian Willemse

Rugby Championship: South Africa vs Australia

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Rugby Championship always feels a little bit different in World Cup years, shorter and less intense as the four head coaches use the summer to try and narrow down their likely travelling party. It’s shown in today’s selections, which we’ll come to in a little while - South Africa have a number of new-look combinations with some of the Springboks’ squad members already in New Zealand preparing for round two, while Australia, who have rather more to find out about their first-choice side, also make a handful of intriguing selection decisions.

Let’s take a closer look at the two sides...

Rugby Championship: South Africa vs Australia - Eddie Jones vows opener will be “better than the Ashes"

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eddie Jones begins his second stint in charge of the Wallabies this afternoon, back at the Australia helm for the first time since 2005 after being re-appointed last December.

The ever-entertaining coach has had plenty to say since his sacking by England, but will relish an opportunity for some actual action and a first look at how his side might fare over a rather important few months.

Jones has plenty to figure out about a Wallabies side that was more miss than hit in 2022, and has, true to form, thrown a few selection curveballs.

But the veteran schemer is excited to get going as his team target a first ever win in Pretoria.

“It will be better than the Ashes, mate,” Jones, a massive cricket fan, said with a smile on Thursday when asked how he expected the contest to go. “Let me tell you what we’re going to do. We going to roll our sleeves up, and we are going to dig in.

“We’ve really tried to tackle the ghosts. There’s a lot of ghosts of Wallabies teams out there. We’ve tried to take on the concept of playing at altitude and playing in front of a fierce crowd.

“Pretoria is probably the loudest crowd you experience around the world. We are looking forward to that and see what we can do in it. What a fantastic opportunity.”

(Getty Images)

Rugby Championship provides World Cup litmus test despite shortened campaign

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Rugby Championship may be half as long this year but has huge importance in gauging the readiness of the southern hemisphere powerhouses ahead of the World Cup in France when they clash over the month of July for the coveted trophy.

Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa each have their own concerns ahead of the World Cup, but the boost of a Championship victory would send them jetting off to France with confirmation they are on the right track.

The fixture list has been cut from six games to three to allow for World Cup warm-up matches. South Africa host Australia in Pretoria and New Zealand travel to Mendoza to meet Argentina in the opening fixtures on Saturday.

Reuters

Rugby Championship provides World Cup litmus test despite shortened campaign

13:18 , Karl Matchett

The Rugby World Cup is drawing closer with the Rugby Championship providing valuable gametime to prepare for the showpiece event in France.

South Africa battle Australia with both sides likely to experiment with fresh combinations to arrive in the best form possible in September.

The reigning world champions have been formidable in Pretoria against the Wallabies, who have never claimed victory in the city, but the Springboks could be vulnerable with a much-changed side.

And Eddie Jones will no doubt be up for the fight as he returns to the Australia coaching box for the first time since re-taking the head coaching role after his dismissal by England in December.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium:

How to watch South Africa vs Australia online and on TV