South Africa vs Argentina, Rugby Championship 2021: live score and latest updates

south africa vs argentina rugby championship 2021 live score - GETTY IMAGES

02:21 PM

Team news

South Africa starting XV: D Willemse; S Nkosi, J Kriel, F Steyn, A Fassi; E Jantjies, C Reinach; O Nche, J Dweba, W Louw, E Etzebeth, L de Jager, S Kolisi (c), K Smith, J Wiese.

Replacements: M Marx, T Nyakane, V Koch, M Orie, M van Staden, D du Preez, H Jantjies, M Steyn.

Argentina starting XV: S Carreras; B Delguy, S Chocobares, J De La Fuente, M Moroni; N Sanchez, F Ezcurra; N Tetaz Chaparro, J Montoya (c), F Gomez Kodela, G Petti, M Kremer, P Matera, F Isa, R Bruni.

Replacements: F Bosch, C Muzzio, S Medrano, T Lavanini, M Alemanno, G Bertranou, D Miotti, S Cancelliere.

02:21 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of today's second Rugby Championship match, between South Africa and Argentina in Port Elizabeth.

South Africa are determined to cement themselves as the top-ranked rugby nation in the wake of their World Cup win and series victory over the British & Irish Lions, said captain Siya Kolisi ahead of their new Rugby Championship campaign.

The Springboks won the last World Cup in Japan, in late 2019, and last weekend narrowly edged the touring Lions 2-1 in their three-test series.

Yet they have played second fiddle to New Zealand with a single success in the southern hemisphere championship over the last eight years.

“If we had no Covid then last year our goal was to be number one and consistently stay there,” said Kolisi, whose team have been top of World Rugby’s rankings despite not playing for 20 months from the World Cup win until last month because of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Story continues

“To be number one, that’s the drive for us. We don’t want to be a one-off winner and then disappear,” he told a news conference on Friday.

Their top ranking will come under threat over the next few weeks as they take on Argentina on successive weekends in Port Elizabeth and then travel for two Tests away against each of Australia and the All Blacks.

“We packed away the victory over the Lions on Saturday, we enjoyed ourselves after the match but then Sunday we were already working on the game against Argentina,” added Kolisi, who is one of five players remaining from last Saturday’s 19-16 win over the Lions in a much-changed home team to take on the Pumas.

“This is a completely different challenge but we cannot prepare less than we did for the Lions. We’ve worked well this week on things specific for Argentina and to make sure we get our game plan going.

"Last week is gone now, the Lions are gone but Argentina are here now wanting to prove a point,” the South Africa captain said.

Reuters