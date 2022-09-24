South Africa vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby Championship latest score and updates as title decided in Durban

(Getty Images)

South Africa rugby host Argentina rugby in their final Rugby Championship match with everything still to play for. Heading into the final round, New Zealand sat on top of the table on points difference as South Africa closely followed them with Argentina and Australia on the chase.

The All Blacks’ big 40-14 victory over Wallabies earlier on Saturday means that the Springboks must win by 40 points to snatch the title away from New Zealand.

Last week the Springboks beat Argentina in their own back yard 36-20 and they will be hoping for an even bigger win at home. A concern for South Africa comes in their lack of a fly-half with Handre Pollard injured, Damian Willemse concussed and Elton Janjties out due to mental health reasons.

“It would have been nice to pick Elton, but mental health is a big thing,” said coach Jacques Nienaber. “There would have been too much external pressure on him and from a perspective of humanity, it would have been unfair to bring him back. Elton would have been under too much pressure, and with us the human side comes first.”

The situation sees South Africa turn to Frans Steyn, an experienced player but one who hasn’t started a Test in the No 10 jersey since 2008. See how Steyn and co get on and follow all the action with us below:

South Africa vs Argentina - Rugby Championship updates

19’ - TRY! Wiese goes over from the back of a scrum (RSA 7-0 ARG)

South Africa must beat Argentina with a bonus point and by at least 40 points to win the Rugby Championship

New Zealand thrashed Australia to put one hand on the trophy earlier this morning

South Africa 14-0 Argentina

16:53 , Luke Baker

30 mins - Matera ultimately does come off, with Guido Petti replacing him. Huge loss for the Pumas. Joel Sclavi also on at prop for Eduardo Bello.

Argentina have a spell of possession here though as they go through a couple of phases in Boks territory. They win the penalty and kick into the 22 for the lineout. They’re still down to 14 men with Gonzalez in the sin-bin, remember.

TRY! South Africa 14-0 Argentina

16:50 , Luke Baker

28 mins - Again, good maul defence initially by Argentina but Siya Kolisi sneaks through from the back and dots down for a second Springbok try!

Good work by the skipper and Steyn’s conversion from out wide is good. 14-0. They’re edging closer to that 40-point margin.

South Africa 7-0 Argentina

16:49 , Luke Baker

28 mins - Pablo Matera has been down receiving treatment for a while and looks woozy. He’s holding a towel to his head. He’s allowed to continue though.

We’ll have that South Africa penalty when we restart. Kicked to the corner.

South Africa 7-0 Argentina

16:46 , Luke Baker

28 mins - A couple of phases after the lineout, Hendrickse darts for the line and is stopped millimetres short. Le Roux then gets low and tries to wriggle over but he’s held up on the line.

Another Springbok penalty. The second try is coming...

YELLOW CARD! South Africa 7-0 Argentina

16:44 , Luke Baker

27 mins - Well that didn’t last long... As soon as they’re back to 15, the Pumas are down to 14 men again. Juan Martin Gonzalez the fall-guy for repeated Argentine infringements as he commits another in the 22 and gets sent tot he sin-bin.

Five-metre lineout for the hosts...

South Africa 7-0 Argentina

16:43 , Luke Baker

26mins - The scrum really is one-way traffic here. Argentina have the put-in near halfway but get overpowered and give away the penalty. Sarcastic cheers ring round the stadium when it’s Le Roux who kicks to touch, not Steyn. Harsh but fair...

Kremer back on the field as his 10 minutes in the bin is up, so we’re 15 vs 15 again.

South Africa 7-0 Argentina

16:41 , Luke Baker

23 mins - Ball goes loose as a De Allende pass hits the deck and it’s hacked on by Bertranou. Consternation in the SA 22 as Willie le Roux slides to collect and appears to knock on but not spotted by the ref. Argentina then off their feet at the ruck, so the Boks can clear (Steyn does find touch this time)

South Africa 7-0 Argentina

16:39 , Luke Baker

22 mins - Sliced clearance by Steyn but no real damage done and South Africa win a scrum in midfield. They are dominating this facet and duly win a penalty.

Ah... For the third time this game, Steyn misses touch. There is swirling wind and Steyn hasn’t started a Test at fly-half since 2008 but South Africa simply can’t afford those sort of errors.

TRY! South Africa 7-0 Argentina

16:36 , Luke Baker

19 mins - Pre-engage first time round, so we get a reset. Twas ever thus at scrum-time.

Legs churning, South Africa scrum going forward and it’s a TRY! Pushed all the way over the line and Jasper Wiese touches down with one hand at the back. Simple stuff and the simple conversion is added.

South Africa on their way.

South Africa 0-0 Argentina

16:34 , Luke Baker

18 mins - They do go scrum. This is the set-piece they’ve dominated so far. Will the Pumas dam burst?

South Africa 0-0 Argentina

16:33 , Luke Baker

17 mins - Ok, can this man advantage help South Africa finally get the first points on the board? Lineout secured by Etzebeth, the drive is on.

Stalls so Boks go into the loose where De Allende churns his legs to make good yards. Up to the five-metre line... Good scramble defence by Argentina but we’re back for an offside penalty. Pumas are warned that the next one is another sin-binning. This penalty is fairly central, I’d consider a scrum if I were the South Africans.

YELLOW CARD! South Africa 0-0 Argentina

16:29 , Luke Baker

15 mins - The basics are being done so poorly here. From the 22 drop-out, the Pumas kick out on the full, so we’re back for a South Africa scrum on the 22. Deary me...

Nice scrum by South Africa. Ball secured and Marcos Kremer comes round prematurely to try to disrupt. 10 minutes in the sin bin and the Pumas down to 14. Back to the corner we go by the way.

South Africa 0-0 Argentina

16:27 , Luke Baker

14 mins - Territory and possession has been all Springboks so far but the execution in the red zone has been poor. They come again but scrappily spill the ball backwards a couple of times.

Penalty coming for offside though. Kick to the corner and South Africa need a better plan of how to convert this time. Oh dear! We won’t find out if they do as Steyn misses touch - it’s too straight and flies dead. 22 drop out Argentina. Ooof.

South Africa 0-0 Argentina

16:25 , Luke Baker

13 mins - Good maul defence from the Pumas, so the Boks take it in the loose. But that’s a brilliant turnover from Montoya! He gets his hands cleanly on the ball at the breakdown and pinches it back.

Argentina clear. Superb from the hooker.

South Africa 0-0 Argentina

16:24 , Luke Baker

12 mins - Argentina clear their lines but the ball is coming straight back as the Boks run a couple of phases, win a penalty and kick to the corner. Here we go again!

NO TRY! South Africa 0-0 Argentina

16:21 , Luke Baker

10 mins - Another at the breakdown, so back to the corner South Africa go. They have to go for tries over kicked points today.

The maul is stopped but Eben Etzebeth rolls and sneaks over in the corner and it looks like South Africa have their first try! Checking with the TMO but on-field decision is try.

It’s overturned though. Etzebeth is in front of Siya Kolisi when he rips the ball from his skipper and the ref deems there is separation between the two, rather than them being part of the same maul, thus he’s offside. Tight call but a correct one.

South Africa 0-0 Argentina

16:19 , Luke Baker

9 mins - Damian de Allende now down for South Africa but he’s back on his feet and seems to have shaken it off. Big boot from Steyn to find touch on the Argentina 22 and this is a platform for the Boks to build from the lineout.

South Africa 0-0 Argentina

16:18 , Luke Baker

8mins - Argentine prop Eduardo Bello getting some treatment after taking a stray boot to the face on the floor. No harm done though, just a quick clean-up operation.

The scrum battle will be interesting today - these are two fearsome packs. Solid form the Boks just inside their own half and they win a penalty advantage, which we come back for when Moodie is pushed into touch on the right flank.

South Africa 0-0 Argentina

16:16 , Luke Baker

7 mins - Enterprising play from Argentina, as a cross-field kick from a lineout comes back on the Pumas side in the 22. Good covering defence from Canan Moodie and then Jaden Hendrikse drag the Pumas into touch.

Malcolm Marx then brilliantly steals the ball at the breakdown to allow South Africa to exit when Argentina attack again. Frenetic stuff so far.

South Africa 0-0 Argentina

16:14 , Luke Baker

5 mins - Argentina with the ball but a low pass is spilt by Carreras. Scrum for the Boks.

South Africa build and come streaming forward. De Allende breaks towards the Pumas 22 but misses a chance for the offload, then gets back to his feet after being tackled, so it’s a penalty and Argentina clear.

South Africa 0-0 Argentina

16:11 , Luke Baker

2 mins - Early lineout for South Africa in their own half and Malcolm Marx is up to the task. Safely secured. Lavanini collapses a maul to give the Springboks a penalty but they miss touch. Scrappy opening here.

To continue that a Steyn clearance is then charged down by the face of an Argentine player and rolls out for a goal-line drop out.

KICK-OFF! South Africa 0-0 Argentina

16:08 , Luke Baker

1 min - Underway in Durban. Can South Africa do the unthinkable? Frans Steyn - a man who hasn’t started a Test at fly-half since 2008 - kicks us off.

South Africa vs Argentina

16:05 , Luke Baker

Kings Park Stadium is full to capacity for this final match of the 2022 Rugby Championship. The Springbok fans have turned out in force, hiping to watch their side nick the title away from New Zealand.

As a reminder, they need a 40-point victory over the Pumas to make that happen. They also need to make sure they get a try-scoring bonus point (for scoring three more tries than Argentina) but that’s a fait accompli if they win the match by 40 points anyway.

Anthems completed and kick-off is imminent.

Springboks in the house

16:02 , Luke Baker

Not long until kick-off in Durban and the Springboks are in the house.

Rugby Championship: What happens if all four teams finish level and how is the winner decided?

15:58 , Luke Baker

It is conceivable, however unlikely, that all four teams in the Rugby Championship could finish on 14 points following this weekend’s final round of fixtures in the closely-fought battle for supremacy in the southern hemisphere.

It is more probable two sides will lead the log, but either way what are the competition rules on separating teams?

New Zealand and South Africa currently sit top of the table with 14 points, followed by Australia (10) and Argentina (9).

The Wallabies travel to Auckland to face New Zealand on Saturday, after which South Africa host Argentina in Durban, when they will know exactly what is required to lift the trophy.

Rugby Championship: What happens if teams finish level and how is winner decided?

New Zealand thrash Australia to put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy

15:49 , Luke Baker

New Zealand allowed no room for controversy on Saturday by beating Australia 40-14 at Eden Park, extending their winning streak at Eden Park into a 29th year and moving clear atop the Rugby Championship table.

World champions South Africa still have a chance to take the title later on Saturday but will need to beat Argentina in Durban with a bonus point, and by more than 39 points, to prevent the All Blacks retaining their crown.

The first match between the All Blacks and the Wallabies in Melbourne 10 days ago was made contentious by late time-wasting against Australia that gave New Zealand a scrum from which they scored the winning try.

This time there was no such talking point. The All Blacks scored two tries, including a penalty try, to lead 17-0 by half-time and added three more tries in the second half as Australia paid a heavy price for a lack of discipline.

The Wallabies lost two players to the sin-bin in the first half and conceded the penalty try at a collapsed maul. They have been the most penalised team in the Rugby Championship this season and continued in that vein, allowing passion to rule at times when cool heads were needed.

New Zealand thrash Australia to put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy

Siya Kolisi praises South Africa after crucial bonus-point win over Argentina

15:40 , Luke Baker

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi believes the only thing that has changed in his side’s game following back-to-back Rugby Championship wins over Australia and Argentina is their execution in the opponents 22.

The Springboks scored five tries to secure a crucial bonus-point 36-20 victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday and draw level with New Zealand on 14 points at the top of the table to keep alive their hopes of regaining the title they last won in 2019.

The 2022 season had been characterised by a lack of composure and precision in attack, something coach Jacques Nienaber has repeatedly highlighted. But their 24-8 win over the Wallabies in Sydney and their victory this weekend suggest improvements have been made in both areas.

“Nothing has changed in the way we play, it is just about executing,” Kolisi told reporters. “If we stick to the plan, we know our system will give us these opportunities to score. In the past couple of games we have taken those chances.

“Our mindset was to come here and get maximum points. We want to win the Rugby Championship and knew we had to pitch up for the game. It was a very good win against a very good Argentina side.”

Is South Africa vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time and channel for Rugby Championship fixture

15:25 , Luke Baker

South Africa host Argentina in their final Rugby Championship match with everything still to play for. Heading into the final round, New Zealand sat on top of the table on points difference as South Africa closely followed them with Argentina and Australia on the chase.

The All Blacks’ big 40-14 victory over Wallabies earlier on Saturday means that the Springboks must win by 40 points to snatch the title away from New Zealand.

Last week the Springboks beat Argentina in their own back yard 36-20 and they will be hoping for an even bigger win at home. A concern for South Africa comes in their lack of a fly-half with Handre Pollard injured, Damian Willemse concussed and Elton Janjties out due to mental health reasons.

“It would have been nice to pick Elton, but mental health is a big thing,” said coach Jacques Nienaber. “There would have been too much external pressure on him and from a perspective of humanity, it would have been unfair to bring him back. Elton would have been under too much pressure, and with us the human side comes first.”

The situation sees South Africa turn to Frans Steyn, an experienced player but one who hasn’t started a Test in the No 10 jersey since 2008. But who else lines up for the teams? Here’s all you need to know.

TV channel and kick-off time for South Africa vs Argentina

Argentina team news

15:13 , Luke Baker

Argentina make two backline changes to their team, with coach Michael Cheika resisting wholesale changes despite losing at home to the Springboks last Saturday.

Juan Imhoff comes in on the wing in place of Lucio Cinti while Matias Moroni replaces Matias Orlando at centre.

Argentina: 15 Juan Cruz Mallia; 14 Emiliano Boffelli, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Juan Imhoff; 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou; 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Julian Montoya, 3 Eduardo Bello; 4 Matias Alemanno, 5 Tomas Lavanini; 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Pablo Matera.

Replacements: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Pedro Rubiolo, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23 Bautista Delguy.

South Africa team news

15:00 , Luke Baker

South Africa make two changes from their win over Argentina with Frans Steyn in at fly-half and Pieter-Steph du Toit coming in at flanker.

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux; 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi; 10 Frans Steyn, 9 Jaden Hendrikse; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Pumas seeking revenge

14:51 , Luke Baker

As Argentina travel to South Africa in the Rugby Championship, Michael Cheika’s side will be seeking revenge.

Last week the Springboks beat Argentina in their own back yard 36-20 and Cheika says it was a poor first half that cost them.

“The first half is one of the worst I remember, we conceded many penalties,” Cheika said. “In the second, we got into the game. It was a missed opportunity, but I will go to South Africa with these same players.

“We were able to gain contact and settle down (in the second half). I think we became strong at times and went back to the basics, to tackle hard.”

South Africa vs Argentina

14:37 , Luke Baker

South Africa rugby host Argentina rugby in their final Rugby Championship match with everything still to play for. Heading into the final round, New Zealand sat on top of the table on points difference as South Africa closely followed them with Argentina and Australia on the chase.

The All Blacks’ big 40-14 victory over Wallabies earlier on Saturday means that the Springboks must win by 40 points to snatch the title away from New Zealand.

Last week the Springboks beat Argentina in their own back yard 36-20 and they will be hoping for an even bigger win at home. A concern for South Africa comes in their lack of a fly-half with Handre Pollard injured, Damian Willemse concussed and Elton Janjties out due to mental health reasons.

“It would have been nice to pick Elton, but mental health is a big thing,” said coach Jacques Nienaber. “There would have been too much external pressure on him and from a perspective of humanity, it would have been unfair to bring him back. Elton would have been under too much pressure, and with us the human side comes first.”

The situation sees South Africa turn to Frans Steyn, an experienced player but one who hasn’t started a Test in the No 10 jersey since 2008.

South Africa vs Argentina

14:22 , Luke Baker

So, we turn our attention to South Africa vs Argentina. Kick-off in Durban is at 4.05pm BST as the Springboks look for a truly remarkable result to snatch the title away from New Zealand.

New Zealand thrash Australia to put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy

10:42 , Luke Baker

New Zealand allowed no room for controversy on Saturday by beating Australia 40-14 at Eden Park, extending their winning streak at Eden Park into a 29th year and moving clear atop the Rugby Championship table.

World champions South Africa still have a chance to take the title later on Saturday but will need to beat Argentina in Durban with a bonus point, and by more than 39 points, to prevent the All Blacks retaining their crown.

The first match between the All Blacks and the Wallabies in Melbourne 10 days ago was made contentious by late time-wasting against Australia that gave New Zealand a scrum from which they scored the winning try.

This time there was no such talking point. The All Blacks scored two tries, including a penalty try, to lead 17-0 by half-time and added three more tries in the second half as Australia paid a heavy price for a lack of discipline.

The Wallabies lost two players to the sin-bin in the first half and conceded the penalty try at a collapsed maul. They have been the most penalised team in the Rugby Championship this season and continued in that vein, allowing passion to rule at times when cool heads were needed.

New Zealand thrash Australia to put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy

New Zealand 40-14 Australia

10:07 , Luke Baker

So to clarify, South Africa will need to beat Argentina by 40 points later on to snatch the Rugby Championship away from the All Blacks. Stranger things have happened but that’s a big ask...

New Zealanders will become Pumas fans for a few hours.

That game kicks off at 4.05pm BST and we’ll be covering every second of it.

FULL-TIME! New Zealand 40-14 Australia

10:04 , Luke Baker

And that’s all over! Too easy for New Zealand who dominated and extend their remarkable Eden Park record. The Wallabies haven’t won here since 1986.

They scored three more tries than their opponents to seal the try bonus point and the margin of victory makes things tough for South Africa later as they look to snatch the Rugby Championship title away

TRY! New Zealand 40-14 Australia

10:03 , Luke Baker

80 mins - Lineout sets up the driving maul. Bell’s carry takes them to a couple of metres out and it’s spread left where Koroibete comes back inside with a powerful carry.

On the 10th phase Jordan Petaia comes hard on crash ball and bursts over the line. Late consolation for Australia. Conversion easily added from bang in front

New Zealand 40-7 Australia

10:01 , Luke Baker

79 mins - Solid All Black defence, keeping Australia at arm’s length although they play the ball on the ground. Kick to the corner and Australia can have the last word at least. A lineout just outside of five metres.

New Zealand 40-7 Australia

10:00 , Luke Baker

78 mins - The All Blacks have played well but Australia have been desperately poor. The architects of their own downfall at times.

Final stages at Eden Park. Decent runs by Hodge and Wright take the Wallabies up to halfway.

PENALTY! New Zealand 40-7 Australia

09:58 , Luke Baker

76 mins - The All Blacks earn another penalty, in front of the posts and about five metres outside the 22. No problem for Richie Mo’unga, who slots it. 40 up for the All Blacks

New Zealand 37-7 Australia

09:55 , Luke Baker

75 mins - New Zealand flip the field with a series of carries in the blink of an eye. Caleb Clarke puts Tom Wright on the grass with a brutal carry, nifty footwork by Savea and Jordie Barrett then punches into the Wallabies 22.

Australia steal it and Petaia into touch. It’s definitely got scrappier as the match has gone on but it’s entertaining stuff

New Zealand 37-7 Australia

09:54 , Luke Baker

74 mins - Into the All Black 22 and Pete Samu carries off the back of the lineout, taking them inside five metres. Oh dear, turned over, Sevu Reece jackaling the ball and the All Blacks can build from deep.

New Zealand 37-7 Australia

09:52 , Luke Baker

72 mins - OOOOOF! Huge hit by Sevu Reece on Reece Hodge - an absolute crash of bodies. Hodge does well to retain possession and the Wallabies win a penalty shortly after but miss touch with the kick.

This has become very stop-start. When Australia win another penalty, they do find touch this time.

New Zealand 37-7 Australia

09:51 , Luke Baker

70 mins - Poor basic skills by the Wallabies as Foley knocks on in a Jordie Barrett tackle to see their platform evaporate.

The scrum on halfway is won but Mo’unga’s slightly aimless kick is collected by Hodge who booms a response into All Black territory

New Zealand 37-7 Australia

09:49 , Luke Baker

69 mins - A rare bit of Wallabies success at the scrum as they battle hard and win the penalty. A big clearance kick and they’ll have a lineout near halfway

New Zealand 37-7 Australia

09:47 , Luke Baker

67 mins - A foot-race as the All Blacks kick through but the Wallabies defence just about covers and gets to the ball first in the in-goal area.

Koroibete deemed to knock on in the process though, so it’s an All Blacks scrum five metres out. They’ve completely dominated at scrum-time today

TRY! New Zealand 37-7 Australia

09:44 , Luke Baker

64 mins - Solid lineout, Australia stop the first maul but New Zealand get it moving again and Samisoni Taukei’aho drops over the line for the simple try. He came on for Codie Taylor and matches the starting hooker for style of try.

Mo’unga’s conversion attempt drifts just wide.

New Zealand 32-7 Australia

09:43 , Luke Baker

63 mins - New Zealand pour forward again and although they concede a scrum on the Australia five-metre line, the Wallabies make a mess of it.

The ball squirts out, it’s knocked on and Australia give away a pennlty for good measure. Kicked to the corner.

TRY! New Zealand 32-7 Australia

09:39 , Luke Baker

59 mins - Out of nowhere, the Wallabies have a try! They charge down an attempted clearance kick, it’s collected by Samu just outside the 22 who produces a brilliant offload inside as he’s being driven into tough which replacement hooker Folau Fainga’a - only just on the field - catches and rumbles over.

Good battling by the Aussies and the conversion from Foley is good.

New Zealand 32-0 Australia

09:36 , Luke Baker

57 mins - Good lineout although the maul is well defended by the All Blacks. Great work by Brodie Retallick to slow things down and he wins the turnover! Just brute strength. Another chance slips away for Australia.

New Zealand 32-0 Australia

09:35 , Luke Baker

56 mins - A decent attacking platform for Australia as they win a penalty in All Blacks territory and kick into the 22. They won’t want to end with a goose egg on the scoreboard.

TRY! New Zealand 32-0 Australia

09:33 , Luke Baker

53 mins - Lineout good this time. Inexorable driving maul towards the line and they’re over! Codie Taylor, who has had a great game, directing traffic from the back and he dots down. Simple stuff.

Mo’unga’s conversion from relatively wide is no good but this is still in danger of turning into a rout.

New Zealand 27-0 Australia

09:30 , Luke Baker

52 mins - Or not... Not straight at the lineout and it’s a Wallabies free-kick in their own 22. They opt for the scrum. Ah, but they’re outscrummaged again and get pinged.

Another NZ penalty, another kick to the corner

New Zealand 27-0 Australia

09:29 , Luke Baker

50 mins - The game has got a bit scrappy with the ball bouncing around in the loose. Eventually the All Blacks get over the ball at a breakdown to win the penalty and kick to the corner. Lineout drive incoming you’d think...

PENALTY! New Zealand 27-0 Australia

09:26 , Luke Baker

46 mins - New Zealand go for the posts and Richie Mo’unga makes no mistake from the tee. The All Black focus now will be ensuring they seal the bonus point (for scoring three more tries than Australia) and racking up the points difference to make South Africa’s job against Argentina later all the tougher.

New Zealand 24-0 Australia

09:24 , Luke Baker

45 mins - That might just break the back of the Australia resistance. All Blacks eating up ground now, Caleb Clarke with a powerful run, taking defenders with him, before a neat Smith offload frees Ioane.

Into the 22 - Lomax crashes up into a defender and then we come back for an All Blacks penalty.

TRY! New Zealand 24-0 Australia

09:21 , Luke Baker

43 mins - This is a bizarre one. Sam Whitelock burrows over the line from close range. There’s a defender underneath him holding him up but it looks like he’s managed to reach back with the ball in one of his big hands and dot down behind him for a remarkable try. It appears that the ball is lost but on closer look, he seems to always have control of it in one hand.

Long TMO review and, importantly, the on-field decision was try. It does indeed stay a try. Remarkable! Brilliant by Whitelock to keep control of that! Mo’unga’s conversion and this has got away from the Wallabies.

New Zealand 17-0 Australia

09:18 , Luke Baker

42 mins - Early pressure is all New Zealand as they win a scrum and set a platform in the Australia 22. Through the phases and they’re only a few metres away now

KICK-OFF! New Zealand 17-0 Australia

09:17 , Luke Baker

41 mins - Back underway in the second half

HALF-TIME! New Zealand 17-0 Australia

09:00 , Luke Baker

40 mins - All Blacks try a kick over the top but collected by the Wallabies and that’s half-time.

A good half for New Zealand who are in control here thanks to a Will Jordan score and a penalty try.

New Zealand 17-0 Australia

08:58 , Luke Baker

39 mins - Good hands by Caleb Clarke to collect the ball as the All Blacks press. Great interception by Foley on the right flank though and he makes some ground before trying to kick ahead.

All Blacks scramble back, and find turf with the return kick. Kellaway then kicks to touch to end the mania. One more chance for the All Blacks before HT.

New Zealand 17-0 Australia

08:55 , Luke Baker

37 mins - Nice run by Codie Taylor after collecting a loose ball, moves the All Blacks into the Aussie half. Good carry by Jordan who skins a couple of defenders and he offloads to Aaron Smith who is tackled from behind but the Wallabies scrambling here.

Great rucking by Pete Samu in his own 22! He gets over the top and gets his hands on the ball to win a penalty. Australia survive for now.

Porecki about to re-enter the fray and make it 15 vs 15 just before half-time.

New Zealand 17-0 Australia

08:53 , Luke Baker

35 mins - New Zealand hold firm again as they repel the Australia advance and clear their lines. Great work by the All Blacks to hold the visitors scoreless.

Wallabies find themselves back in their own territory but a free-kick allows them to flip field position.

New Zealand 17-0 Australia

08:49 , Luke Baker

32 mins - Another platform for the Aussies to build. Huge, battering carry by Harry Wilson makes ground and they win another penalty. Back to the corner

New Zealand 17-0 Australia

08:49 , Luke Baker

31 mins - Tap and go. Wallabies knocking on the door. Powerful carries from the forwards but great defence by NZ and it’s held up over the line! Goal-line dropout for the All Blacks.

New Zealand 17-0 Australia

08:47 , Luke Baker

29 mins - Australia hit straight back. Going through the phases and it looks like they’ve scored in the corner with Koroibete touching down after the ball goes through quick hands.

TMO review shows the Wallabies winger has a foot in touch though. We come back for a Wallabies penalty instead.

PENALTY TRY! New Zealand 17-0 Australia

08:43 , Luke Baker

27 mins - No yellow card, just the penalty for James Slipper’s offside. Kickable but the All Blacks go to the corner instead.

Lineout sealed and the drive is on, inexorably heading for the line and it’s hauled down. Andrew Brace’s arm goes up, that’s a penalty try! Seven more points and a yellow card for Australia as hooker Dave Porecki sent to the sin-bin.

New Zealand 10-0 Australia

08:40 , Luke Baker

25 mins - New Zealand straight on the attack again. Great break from broken play by Ioane as he scythes between defenders and gets over halfway. Has Jordan outside him but doesn’t give the pass and cuts inside instead, allowing the defence to cover and stop him. Probably the wrong decision

The Wallabies then give up the penalty. We’ve got a stoppage in play with a man down but this could be another yellow card.

TRY! New Zealand 10-0 Australia

08:37 , Luke Baker

24 mins - Can the All Blacks build on those first points? Straight back on the attack - powerful carries by Ioane and Lomax take them into the 22.

Ball spread right and Will Jordan is gone! Gets outside Petaia, slides between two defenders and shows his electric feet to race over the whitewash. Sublime!

Mo’unga adds the conversion and suddenly the All Blacks are 10 points to the good

PENALTY! New Zealand 3-0 Australia

08:33 , Luke Baker

21 mins - Another warning for Australia for penalties in quick succession. This time the All Blacks go for the posts. A simple kick for Richie Mo’unga and he makes no mistake. First blood New Zealand

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:32 , Luke Baker

20 mins - Foley tries to stab a grubber through but it dribbles fairly ineffectively out of play. New Zealand move their way up to the Wallabies 10-metre line.

They lose the lineout but scrappy play from Australia sees them cough it up and now the All Blacks are into the 22. Going through the phases and they win a penalty for offside.

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:28 , Luke Baker

17 mins - Not sure how it’s still 0-0 here! An utterly compelling first 16 minutes.

Harry Wilson knocks on in the New Zealand 22 after a great tackle by Jordie Barrett. All Blacks win the scrum and exit. Quick water break as Barrett gets some running repairs to a head knock, with blood pouring from the side of his face.

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:26 , Luke Baker

15 mins - Strong forward play. Porecki and Alaalatoa with strong carries approaching the All Blacks line. Penalty to New Zealand though. Which hooker Codie Taylor taps and goes!

Nice ground made by Rieko Ioane as he bounces off a couple of tackles and kicks into space. Wallabies retreat gather, and fire a pass to Koroibete, who surges back, chips over the defence and gathers his own chip near halfway. Then kicks ahead again and New Zealand retreating. Breathless stuff!

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:23 , Luke Baker

12 mins - Decent exit by Australia and although New Zealand run the ball back form their own half, they get pinged on halfway. Wallabies kicks to touch and they’ve flipped the field here - a lineout 10 metres out. Jed Holloway back on as well so it’s 15 vs 15 again. No damage done for the visitors in that 1-minute spell

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:21 , Luke Baker

10 mins - WOW! The Aussies survive. New Zealand claim the lineout but they’re pinged for being off their feet at the subsequent breakdown. Penalty Australia!

They clear out of the 22 and there’s only a little over a minute of the Holloway sin-bin left now. Good work by the Wallabies

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:20 , Luke Baker

9 mins - This time it’s a penalty off the scrum for an Australian offside. Change of tactics for the All Blacks as they kick to the corner.

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:19 , Luke Baker

8 mins - Scrappy from the All Blacks. Scrum marching forward but Savea loses control of the ball at the back and it squirts out. New Zealand pounce on it but they’ve lost metres. Wallabies strip the ball and knock on in the process. Another ABs scrum just outside five metres.

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:18 , Luke Baker

7 mins - New Zealand scrummage hard again, good ball and Savea picks up and dives towards the line. Stopped inches short but we come back for the penalty as the Aussie front row collapsed the scrum.

All Blacks opt for another scrum

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:17 , Luke Baker

5 mins - Great scrum by the All Blacks, pushing Australia backwards and good link up between Ardie Savea and Aaron Smith makes more yards down the blindside.

Gorgeous by Beauden Barrett, scythes between defenders, dinks over the top and a scrambling Marika Koroibete collects the ball in front of his own line but can only take it straight out of play. He actually does so to the side of the in-goal area, so it’s an All Blacks five-metre scrum.

New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:14 , Luke Baker

4 min - Now Australia will need to be incredibly disciplined to survive this 10-minute spell. They knock on in the New Zealand half, so it’s a scrum All Blacks but this could take some precious time off the clock, albeit the All Blacks can launch an attack from deep

YELLOW CARD! New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:12 , Luke Baker

2 min - Great start by the Wallabies as lock Jed Holloway makes a break and scythes into the 22. The position is squandered though as they give away the penalty for a lifting clearout and the All Blacks clear to touch.

Now the ref wants another look at the foul to see if it’s more than a penalty? Holloway lifts Dalton Papali’i above the horizontal and dumps him down not safely. Could be in trouble here. Yep... Yellow card for Jed Holloway.

Aussies down to 14 men for the next 10 mins. Poor discipline again, their eighth yellow card of the Rugby Championship.

KICK-OFF! New Zealand 0-0 Australia

08:09 , Luke Baker

1 min - Underway at Eden Park. Bernard Foley kicks off deep, Jordie Barrett collects and is forced back by the Wallabies. All Blacks clear but an early platform for Australia

New Zealand vs Australia

08:06 , Luke Baker

There was controversy last week as Australia responded to the haka by forming a ‘boomerang’ shape and walking towards the All Blacks. Same again this time?

Yes, indeed! Boomerang formed and the slow march towards their foes as they stare them down. Love this! Let’s get it on!

New Zealand vs Australia

08:05 , Luke Baker

Anthems completed and we’re not far away from kick-off now. Just the haka to come.

Last week’s clash was an absolute belter - if we get similar today, we’re in for a treat but Australia’s record at Eden Park is appalling. Remember, the Wallabies need to win to stand any chance of snatching the Rugby Championship title away from their hosts.

New Zealand ready for action

08:03 , Luke Baker

The All Blacks are ready to go at Eden Park

Time to move 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z5ESiugwPx — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 24, 2022

Springboks focussed on Auckland before Durban showdown with Argentina

07:58 , Luke Baker

South Africa will be glued to their hotel television sets on Saturday as they hope for an Australia upset over New Zealand ahead of their own Rugby Championship finale against Argentina later in the day at King’s Park in Durban.

South Africa are level with New Zealand on 14 points at the top of the table, and an All Black bonus-point win would leave them with a mountain to climb.

New Zealand have a +41 points difference and the Boks +28, but the South Africans will at least know what is needed to clinch the trophy ahead of time.

“We’re definitely going to watch the morning (South Africa time) game, we need to know what happens in that match so that we know what we need to do against Argentina, and the same applies to them,” South Africa captain Siya Kolisi told reporters on Friday.

“As things stand all four teams can still win the competition, but regardless of what happens in the match between Australia and New Zealand, it will still be a proper final for us and the Pumas.”

New Zealand criticise Darcy Swain for ‘free shot’ on Quinn Tupaea

07:51 , Luke Baker

New Zealand remain unhappy with Australia lock Darcy Swain after his “free shot” on Quinn Tupaea in Melbourne last week left the midfielder with a season-ending injury.

Swain was given a yellow card for a dangerous clean-out that forced centre Tupaea off the pitch with a serious knee injury during the All Blacks’ 39-37 win on Thursday.

Swain will face a judicial hearing later on Monday and may be slapped with a lengthy ban if found guilty.

All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett was asked on Monday if his team had a position on the incident.

“We do, we do,” he told reporters at a media conference in Auckland. “I feel for Quinn. He basically didn’t see it coming, he was a sitting duck. It was a bit of a free shot. We don’t like to see these sorts of injuries.”

New Zealand criticise Darcy Swain for ‘free shot’ on Quinn Tupaea

Australia complain to World Rugby after New Zealand refereeing decision

07:42 , Luke Baker

Australia have written to the rugby’s global governing body to reiterate concerns about refereeing after the Rugby Championship test against New Zealand in Melbourne was tarnished by a contentious time-wasting decision.

French referee Mathieu Raynal penalised Bernard Foley for holding up the game on Thursday as the fly-half prepared to kick the ball to touch from the Wallabies’ 22 with a minute left in the test.

With New Zealand awarded a five-metre scrum in front of the posts, Jordie Barrett scored a try after the siren to snatch a 39-37 victory for the All Blacks.

Raynal’s decision, virtually unseen in elite rugby, was criticised by Australia coach Dave Rennie as well as pundits across the globe.

A Rugby Australia spokesperson on Monday confirmed it had urged World Rugby to take concerns about officiating in general seriously.

Australia complain to World Rugby after New Zealand refereeing decision

Late Jordie Barrett try sees All Blacks controversially beat Australia in Rugby Championship thriller

07:34 , Luke Baker

Jordie Barrett grabbed a try after the siren as New Zealand edged Australia 39-37 in a Melbourne classic to win the Bledisloe Cup for a 20th year in succession and move a step closer to back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns.

In a controversial finish at Marvel Stadium, French referee Mathieu Raynal took the ball from fly-half Bernard Foley for time-wasting, even though the clock was off as he was poised to kick a penalty clear from defence with Australia holding a three-point lead.

Gifted possession, the All Blacks spread the ball wide to Barrett, who crossed in the left corner as a crowd of 53,245 gasped.

It was a bruising contest, with a slew of injuries on both sides, including both the teams’ captains. All Blacks skipper Sam Cane clashed heads with midfield teammate David Havili in the first half, and both were ruled out of the match.

“Obviously there was a lot of carnage out there, a fair few injuries,” Cane said. “To win it on the buzzer we’re obviously hugely delighted. To the Aussie boys – what a Test match.”

All Blacks controversially beat Australia in Rugby Championship thriller

Rugby Championship: What happens if all four teams finish level and how is the winner decided?

07:25 , Luke Baker

It is conceivable, however unlikely, that all four teams in the Rugby Championship could finish on 14 points following this weekend’s final round of fixtures in the closely-fought battle for supremacy in the southern hemisphere.

It is more probable two sides will lead the log, but either way what are the competition rules on separating teams?

New Zealand and South Africa currently sit top of the table with 14 points, followed by Australia (10) and Argentina (9).

The Wallabies travel to Auckland to face New Zealand on Saturday, after which South Africa host Argentina in Durban, when they will know exactly what is required to lift the trophy.

Rugby Championship: What happens if teams finish level and how is winner decided?

07:18 , Luke Baker

Dave Rennie makes two changes to his pack but keeps his backline intact. Cadeyrn Neville comes into the second row in place of Matt Philip and Harry Wilson’s return at number eight means a move to blindside flanker for Rob Valetini, who was again outstanding in the controversial 39-37 loss to New Zealand last time out.

Loose forward Rob Leota ruptured an Achilles tendon against the All Blacks in Melbourne necessitating the back row changes, but Pete Samu retains his spot on the openside flank after a stellar performance in his first start of the season.

Australia: 15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Tom Wright, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Lalakai Foketi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Pete Samu, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Cadeyrn Neville, 4-Jed Holloway, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Dave Porecki, 1-James Slipper (captain)

Replacements: 16-Folau Fainga’a, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Pone Fa’amausili, 19-Nick Frost, 20-Fraser McReight, 21-Nic White, 22-Reece Hodge, 23-Jordan Petaia

New Zealand team news

07:09 , Luke Baker

The All Blacks will be without skipper Sam Cane for the clash with Australia at Eden Park this weekend but Ardie Savea returns to the back row.

Lock Sam Whitelock will lead the side in Cane’s absence while Dalton Papali’i replaces Cane at openside flanker in an entirely new back row, with Akira Ioane in at blindside for the injured Scott Barrett and Savea back at number eight after missing the Melbourne match for the birth of his third child.

New Zealand: 15-Beauden Barratt, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papali’i, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Sam Whitelock (captain), 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Tupou Vaa’i, 20-Hoskins Sotutu, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 23-Sevu Reece

Is New Zealand vs Australia on TV? Kick-off time and channel for Rugby Championship fixture

07:00 , Luke Baker

New Zealand host Australia in the Rugby Championship on Saturday with everything still to play for.

Both national teams can lift the trophy but New Zealand have been given a boost with No 8 Ardie Savea set to return. He missed the match against the Wallabies last Thursday due to the birth of his child but he will return to the field this weekend.

“He’s fresh here but he’s just had another baby so I’m sure there’s bound to be a couple of sleepless nights - but he’s great for us,” forwards coach Jason Ryan said at training on Tuesday.

“He’s a real energy-giver. We get a lot of energy off him in our group and having that week off will definitely freshen him up.”

But who else will line-up for New Zealand and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

TV channel and kick-off time for New Zealand vs Australia

‘Energy-giver’ Ardie Savea set to return as New Zealand hunt Rugby Championship title

06:50 , Luke Baker

Ardie Savea is ready to slot straight into the All Blacks side following the birth of his third child but the make-up of the back row for Saturday’s final Rugby Championship Test against Australia at Eden Park remains up in the air.

The powerhouse No 8, who was excused from the 39-37 win over Australia in Melbourne last Thursday, shared a picture of his newborn son Kove Masina-Moon on social media this week.

Savea will reinforce a back row that was battered and bruised from the Wallabies Test, with captain and openside flanker Sam Cane forced off after clashing heads with team-mate David Havili.

“He’s fresh here but he’s just had another baby so I’m sure there’s bound to be a couple of sleepless nights - but he’s great for us,” forwards coach Jason Ryan said at training on Tuesday.

“He’s a real energy-giver. We get a lot of energy off him in our group and having that week off will definitely freshen him up.”

‘Energy-giver’ Ardie Savea set to return as New Zealand hunt Rugby Championship title

Rugby Championship: Australia say ‘boomerang’ response to All Blacks’ haka was not disrespectful

06:40 , Luke Baker

Australia have added a little bit more spice to this weekend’s Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand by dismissing concerns that their response to the haka in last week’s clash was disrespectful.

The Wallabies formed a boomerang-shaped phalanx and advanced towards the haka as the All Blacks performed the traditional Maori challenge at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium.

At least one All Black made clear his dissatisfaction after a late try earned the visitors a 39-37 win but the Wallabies, led by their coach Dave Rennie, insist it is an appropriate response.

“I know Rieko Ioane had a lot to say to our boys after the final try, mouthing off at Folau Fainga’a about disrespecting the haka,” New Zealander Rennie said on Thursday.

“As New Zealanders would know, when a team does a haka, you respond with a haka.

“We don’t have the luxury of having a haka so our response is in the boomerang shape and to move forward. They’ve thrown down a challenge and we’re accepting it. We won’t be stopping that.”

Australia defend ‘disrespectful’ response to All Blacks’ haka

New Zealand vs Australia

06:30 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as New Zealand host Australia in the Rugby Championship with everything still to play for in the title race.

Both teams can lift the trophy heading into the final round of matches but the All Blacks have been given a boost with No 8 Ardie Savea set to return. He missed the match against the Wallabies last Thursday due to the birth of his child but is in the starting line-up at Eden Park in Auckland

New Zealand look far more likely to retain their Rugby Championship title as they currently top the table on 14 points, level with South Africa, and four clear of the Wallabies. But if Australia can spring the upset, they will give themselves a shot of winning the tournament ahead of the Springboks taking on Argentina later today.

History is against the Wallabies however, as not since 1986 have they downed the All Blacks at fortress Eden Park. They may have extra motivation given last week’s controversial defeat when referee Mathieu Raynal gave New Zealand a penalty in the dying moments against Bernard Foley, after he ignored the referee’s warning to hurry up and take a clearance kick.

Stick with us to follow all the action